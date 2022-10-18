Mizzou vs. Vanderbilt football betting line, over/under, point spread

The Missouri and Vanderbilt football teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 22. The game is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. CT.

Vanderbilt enters the matchup 3-4 overall and 0-3 in the SEC. Most recently, Georgia defeated Vanderbilt 55-0 on Oct. 15.

Missouri comes into the contest 2-4 overall and 0-3 in the SEC. On Oct. 8, Florida beat Mizzou 24-17.

Entering Saturday, Mizzou leads the all-time series 9-4-1 vs. Vanderbilt.

Vanderbilt vs. Missouri football betting odds

As of 7:33 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Mizzou is a 14-point favorite against Vanderbilt, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The over/under is 53 points.