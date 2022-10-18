Mizzou vs. Vanderbilt football betting line, over/under, point spread

Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett, right, is stopped by Florida safety Jadarrius Perkins after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Missouri defensive back Dreyden Norwood (19) stops Florida wide receiver Justin Shorter after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Missouri defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr., right, breaks up a would be touchdown pass intended for Florida wide receiver Ja'Quavion Fraziars (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Florida wide receiver Xzavier Henderson fumbles the ball out of bounds as he is hit by Missouri defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Missouri running back Cody Schrader (20) runs for a 5-yard touchdown past Florida cornerback Jalen Kimber, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Missouri place kicker Harrison Mevis (92) kicks a 28-yard field goal against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Florida safety Tre'Vez Johnson, left, and linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) stop Missouri wide receiver Mookie Cooper (5) after a short gain during the first half Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla.
Missouri running back Cody Schrader crosses the goal line on a 5-yard touchdown run against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Florida running back Montrell Johnson Jr., left, gets past Missouri defensive back Joseph Charleston for a touchdown on a 3-yard run during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Florida running back Montrell Johnson Jr., right, tries to get past Missouri defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr. during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Missouri running back Nathaniel Peat (8) runs past the Florida defense on an 18-yard touchdown run during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Florida wide receiver Xzavier Henderson (3) runs past Missouri defensive back Jalani Williams (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Missouri defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) tries to stop Florida wide receiver Xzavier Henderson (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Florida wide receiver Xzavier Henderson (3) runs past Missouri defensive back Jalani Williams (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Missouri defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) tries to stop Florida wide receiver Xzavier Henderson (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Florida wide receiver Marcus Burke, left, looks for a way past Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Florida safety Kamari Wilson (5) tires to get past a block by Missouri offensive lineman Javon Foster (76) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson runs past Missouri defensive back Martez Manuel (3) and defensive back Jaylon Carlies (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Florida offensive lineman Richard Gouraige (76) looks to block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) runs a pass pattern during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) runs a pass pattern during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) runs a pass pattern during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Missouri defensive back Daylan Carnell (13) intercepts a pass intended for Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, bottom, after it was deflected by Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Florida defensive lineman Princely Umanmielen. Left, sacks Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) runs for a first down past Missouri linebacker Dameon Wilson (10), linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper (8) and defensive lineman Isaiah McGuire (9) on a fourth and two play during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Florida safety Tre'Vez Johnson (16) celebrates after Florida stopped Missouri on a fourth down play during the final moments of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
A look at Mizzou vs. Florida Gators football on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022
Here is a look at the Missouri vs. Florida Gators football game on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Florida.
1 of 63
John Raoux
Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz, left, and Florida head coach Billy Napier talk at midfield before an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson warms up before an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson wars up before an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson wars up before an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz, left, and Florida head coach Billy Napier talk at midfield before an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz, left, and Florida head coach Billy Napier talk at midfield before an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett, right, is stopped by Florida safety Jadarrius Perkins after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux, Associated Press
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) looks for a receiver as Florida linebacker Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr., right, rushes during the first half Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla.
John Raoux
Missouri defensive back Dreyden Norwood (19) stops Florida wide receiver Justin Shorter after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Missouri defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr., right, breaks up a would be touchdown pass intended for Florida wide receiver Ja'Quavion Fraziars (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Florida wide receiver Xzavier Henderson fumbles the ball out of bounds as he is hit by Missouri defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Missouri running back Cody Schrader (20) runs for a 5-yard touchdown past Florida cornerback Jalen Kimber, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) looks to throw during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Missouri place kicker Harrison Mevis (92) kicks a 28-yard field goal against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux, Associated Press
Florida safety Tre'Vez Johnson, left, and linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) stop Missouri wide receiver Mookie Cooper (5) after a short gain during the first half Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla.
John Raoux
Missouri running back Cody Schrader crosses the goal line on a 5-yard touchdown run against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Florida running back Montrell Johnson Jr., left, gets past Missouri defensive back Joseph Charleston for a touchdown on a 3-yard run during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Florida running back Montrell Johnson Jr., right, tries to get past Missouri defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr. during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Missouri running back Nathaniel Peat (8) runs past the Florida defense on an 18-yard touchdown run during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Florida players celebrate in front of fans after defeating Missouri in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook looks for a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook looks for a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Florida head coach Billy Napier paces the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Florida wide receiver Xzavier Henderson (3) runs past Missouri defensive back Jalani Williams (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Florida head coach Billy Napier paces the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Missouri defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) tries to stop Florida wide receiver Xzavier Henderson (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett runs after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook looks for a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Florida head coach Billy Napier paces the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook looks for a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Florida wide receiver Xzavier Henderson (3) runs past Missouri defensive back Jalani Williams (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)