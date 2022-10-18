 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mizzou vs. Vanderbilt football betting line, over/under, point spread

  • 0
APTOPIX Missouri Florida Football

Missouri defensive back Daylan Carnell (13) intercepts a pass intended for Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, bottom, after it was deflected by Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

 John Raoux

The Missouri and Vanderbilt football teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 22. The game is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. CT. 

Vanderbilt enters the matchup 3-4 overall and 0-3 in the SEC. Most recently, Georgia defeated Vanderbilt 55-0 on Oct. 15. 

Missouri comes into the contest 2-4 overall and 0-3 in the SEC. On Oct. 8, Florida beat Mizzou 24-17. 

Entering Saturday, Mizzou leads the all-time series 9-4-1 vs. Vanderbilt. 

People are also reading…

Vanderbilt vs. Missouri football betting odds

Georgia Vanderbilt Football

Vanderbilt quarterback AJ Swann (13) throws a pass in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)

As of 7:33 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Mizzou is a 14-point favorite against Vanderbilt, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The over/under is 53 points.

Missouri is -540 (bet $540 to win $100) to win outright, and Vanderbilt is +420 (bet $100 to win $420) to win outright.

A look at Mizzou vs. Florida Gators football on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022

Here is a look at the Missouri vs. Florida Gators football game on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Florida. 

1 of 63