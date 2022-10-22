Mizzou vs. Vanderbilt football video highlights, live updates, score

The Missouri and Vanderbilt football teams meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Missouri leads Vanderbilt 14-0 in the second quarter.

Vanderbilt entered the matchup 3-4 overall and 0-3 in the SEC. Most recently, Georgia defeated Vanderbilt 55-0 on Oct. 15.

Missouri came into the contest 2-4 overall and 0-3 in the SEC. On Oct. 8, Florida beat Mizzou 24-17.

Check out the top plays from the game.

Vanderbilt's Anfernee Orji interception

Vanderbilt linebacker Anfernee Orji intercepted a pass by Missouri quarterback Brady Cook with 8:34 left in the first quarter. Orji made the interception at the Missouri 33-yard line.

Mizzou's Luther Burden III touchdown reception

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook threw to receiver Luther Burden III on the left sideline, and Burden caught the ball behind the line of scrimmage at the Vanderbilt 38-yard line. It went statistically as a 35-yard touchdown pass from Cook to Burden with 12:12 left in the first quarter. After the Harrison Mevis extra point, Missouri led Vanderbilt 7-0.

Missouri football players arrive to face Vanderbilt

Mizzou head football coach Eli Drinkwitz, quarterback Brady Cook and Mizzou football players arrive for the Homecoming game against Vanderbilt.

Vanderbilt arrives to face Mizzou

Members of the Vanderbilt football team arrive to face Missouri at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri.

Eli Drinkwitz is the Mizzou football head coach. Clark Lea is the Vanderbilt football head coach.

