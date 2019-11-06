COLUMBIA, Mo. — The 114th season of Mizzou basketball didn’t exactly tip off with a highly anticipated showdown Wednesday on Norm Stewart Court. Incarnate Word, a Southland Conference team from San Antonio coming off a six-win season — no, not the girls high school on Normandy Ave. — should rival Chicago State as the most overmatched team on the Tigers’ schedule this year.
But for the 8,185 curious enough to find a seat at Mizzou Arena, they were treated to a promising debut for Cuonzo Martin’s Tigers, an 82-42 victory to open the season.
With the deepest bench and most versatile collection of athletes of his three Mizzou teams, Martin substituted at will before the first media timeout, throwing waves of fresh bodies at the Cardinals all night. Martin made 25 substitutions in the first half alone and had put 11 different players on the floor before the game was nine minutes old.
The Tigers (1-0) didn’t burn up the nets from 3-point range — they shot just 7 of 31 from deep — but they played unselfishly (16 assists), dominated play in the paint and smothered the Cardinals on the defensive end. Incarnate Word (0-1) shot just 26.8 %, missed 10 of 12 3-pointers and turned the ball over 21 times. Mizzou outscored the Cardinals in the paint 42-22.
Jeremiah Tilmon avoided foul trouble enough to lead Mizzou with 16 points, pull down seven rebounds and block a career-high five shots. Xavier Pinson came off the bench with 15 points and five assists, one short of his career-best. The Tigers’ 16 assists were one shy of last year’s season-high.
The road ahead won’t be this easy. Mizzou returns to its home floor Friday to host Northern Kentucky, a 26-win team that reached the NCAA Tournament last year, followed by Tuesday’s trip to No. 19 Xavier.
Martin’s main nitpick after Friday’s exhibition victory over Central Missouri was the Tigers’ reluctance to feed Tilmon in the post. Pinson was clearly listening. Midway through the half, Pinson fed Tilmon with back-to-back passes in the paint for baskets, followed by a no-look strike to Tray Jackson for an uncontested dunk, Pinson’s third assist in three trips down the floor. Pinson found Tilmon again late in the half with a lob for a dunk.
Tilmon finished the half with 12 points in 13 minutes. Just as important, he committed just one foul, a bump from behind on the defensive end.
With the Tigers in control, Martin called a timeout with 14 seconds left to set up one last play before halftime. Pinson delivered again, blazing past his defender for a contested jumper in traffic that beat the buzzer for a 43-22 lead.
Missouri missed its first seven 3-pointers until Javon Pickett snapped the skid just before the game’s second media timeout. Mizzou shot just 3 of 17 from behind the arc in the half but made up for it with a 28-12 scoring edge in the paint.
The Tigers scored the first nine points of the second half and added to their lead by pushing the pace off missed Cardinal baskets. Mizzou continued to feed Tilmon Mizzou showed off its superior athleticism midway through the half when 6-2 freshman Mario McKinney Jr. soared through a crowd under the rim to tip a missed 3-pointer to fellow freshman Tray Jackson for the lay-in. In the closing minutes, Parker Braun made a nifty spin move in the lane but missed his shot off the rim, only for McKinney to swoop in for the follow-dunk, part of a seven-point college debut for the rookie from Vashon High.