Mizzou will face Iowa in Music City Bowl

Missouri is headed to Nashville for the Music City Bowl, where Eli Drinkwitz's Tigers will play No. 17 Iowa, multiple sources confirmed.

The Tigers, who finished the regular season Saturday with a 51-32 loss at Mississippi State, will play the Hawkeyes (6-2) on Dec. 30 at Nissan Stadium. The game kicks off at 3 p.m. St. Louis time on ESPN. Iowa opened the season with losses to Purdue and Northwestern but finished the regular season with six straight wins.

It will be Mizzou's first bowl appearance since losing to Oklahoma State in the 2018 Liberty Bowl. Mizzou and Iowa last met in the 2010 Insight Bowl, a game the Hawkeyes won 27-24 with a fourth-quarter comeback.

Normally teams must win at least six-games to qualify for a bowl game, but with schedules shortened and games postponed or canceled throughout the season, the NCAA dropped all postseason requirements for bowl games this year, including the standard six-win minimum.

Earlier in the day, with the first selection SEC teams after the College Football Playoff New Year's Six bowls, the Citrus Bowl chose Auburn (6-4) from the SEC to face Northwestern (6-2) from the Big Ten.