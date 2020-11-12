Mizzou wins coin toss to host Braggin' Rights Game in Columbia

This year’s edition will have a much different look and sound: No fans will be allowed to attend, only family members of players and coaches, MU confirmed. The agreement to host the game at either site was contingent on being closed to fans, Whitman said.

“That’s something that’s a restriction within the Big Ten and here in our state in Illinois,” Whitman said. “So before we could feel comfortable going to either site we felt like we need to have a comparable experience in both places. That was an important piece for us and I’m grateful for Jim to agreeing to that.”

TV designation and tip-off time will be decided at a later date. The Mizzou football team is tentatively scheduled to host Vanderbilt that day also.

As both programs deconstructed and rebuilt their nonconference schedules in recent weeks, the rivalry game remained a priority for both.