Mizzou wins coin toss to host Braggin' Rights Game in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Missouri men’s basketball team earned the right to brag Thursday night — with a successful coin flip.
The Tigers won the online coin flip to bring this year’s unique Braggin’ Rights Game to Columbia.
Cuonzo Martin’s team will play host to Illinois on Dec. 12 at Mizzou Arena, the first time the rivalry game will be in Columbia since 1978.
Hosted by Andy Katz, who served as the honorary coin-flipper, Thursday’s online broadcast featured appearances by Martin and Illinois coach Brad Underwood, Illini guard Ayo Dosunmu and Mizzou center Jeremiah Tilmon, both team’s athletics directors and chancellors.
Katz flipped a coin that featured the Illini logo on one side and the Tigers logo on the other.
"Could we go two out of three?" Illinois AD Josh Whitman joked after the flip came up Mizzou.
Why the venue change? Blame the coronavirus pandemic. Enterprise Center hasn’t hosted a major event since March, and with both programs governed by so many COVID-19 protocols, MU and Illinois were reluctant to resume the series at the downtown arena, which has hosted the game every season since it opened in 1994. Instead, they preferred to play on their respective campuses. The schools plan to bring the game back to St. Louis in 2021. They’re contracted to keep the game at Enterprise Center through the 2023-24 season.
This year’s edition will have a much different look and sound: No fans will be allowed to attend, only family members of players and coaches, MU confirmed. The agreement to host the game at either site was contingent on being closed to fans, Whitman said.
“That’s something that’s a restriction within the Big Ten and here in our state in Illinois,” Whitman said. “So before we could feel comfortable going to either site we felt like we need to have a comparable experience in both places. That was an important piece for us and I’m grateful for Jim to agreeing to that.”
TV designation and tip-off time will be decided at a later date. The Mizzou football team is tentatively scheduled to host Vanderbilt that day also.
As both programs deconstructed and rebuilt their nonconference schedules in recent weeks, the rivalry game remained a priority for both.
“I just think you have to give all the credit to both administrations for making this happen,” Martin said, “because we both could have shied away from it just because of so much going on. We felt like this is a game that had to happen. Brad and those guys did a tremendous job of making it happen as well as our team. This is a game that has to take place. It’s what everybody wants. It’s one of those games people from all around the country look forward to. It’s a big deal.”
“When the NCAA came out and said they'd like us to play non-league games this was one that never wavered for us,” said Underwood, whose team is ranked No. 8 in the preseason AP poll. “We thought it just made sense from location, from proximity, not getting on an airplane. It made a lot of sense every way and then we get to keep this great rivalry going and no delays.”
The Tigers are 3-3 all-time against Illinois in Columbia, with victories at Brewer Fieldhouse in 1946 and 1955 and at Hearnes Center in 1976. The Illini won in Columbia in 1932, 1943 and 1978.
Martin’s Tigers won the last two meetings, but Illinois still leads the all-time series 32-18.
