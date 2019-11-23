COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri's struggling offense is going to be undermanned again Saturday against Tennessee. With the Tigers (5-5, 2-4 SEC) on a four-game losing streak and without a touchdown for their last 30 possessions, they'll be without preseason All-SEC tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and slot receiver Johnathon Johnson. Okwuegbunam has an undisclosed injury. Johnson has been nursing a sprained shoulder and will miss his third straight game.
Johnson is MU's second-leading receiver with 29 catches for 294 yards. Okwuegbunam has had a disappointing season, especially since the start of SEC play. He has 26 catches for 306 yards and six touchdowns.