Mizzou won't have Jeremiah Tilmon at Georgia

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Tigers are tumbling.

The first losing streak of the season has dropped Mizzou (13-5, 6-5 SEC) in all the polls and the SEC standings. Coming off losses to Ole Miss and Arkansas, the Tigers have slipped from the No. 2 seed in the SEC tournament bracket to No. 6, which means they’d miss the double bye and have to play on the second day of the tourney in Nashville.

In the Associated Press poll, the Tigers dropped Monday from No. 10 to No. 20 and from No. 10 to 19 in the coaches poll.

In the more important NCAA NET rankings, the Tigers are down to No. 37. Five SEC teams are ranked higher in the NET.

Now, the bad news: Jeremiah Tilmon will not travel with the team to Georgia, a team spokesman confirmed Monday.

The team is schedule to fly to Georgia later on Monday, possibly out of Kansas City because of the snowstorm that’s hit Columbia. The senior center took a leave of absence for Saturday’s game because of a death in his family. Tilmon is having the best season of his four-year career, averaging a career-best 12.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.