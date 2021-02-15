 Skip to main content
Mizzou won't have Jeremiah Tilmon at Georgia
Mizzou won't have Jeremiah Tilmon at Georgia

TCU Missouri Basketball

Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin talks to his team during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against TCU, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won the game 102-98. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

 L.G. Patterson

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Tigers are tumbling.

The first losing streak of the season has dropped Mizzou (13-5, 6-5 SEC) in all the polls and the SEC standings. Coming off losses to Ole Miss and Arkansas, the Tigers have slipped from the No. 2 seed in the SEC tournament bracket to No. 6, which means they’d miss the double bye and have to play on the second day of the tourney in Nashville.

In the Associated Press poll, the Tigers dropped Monday from No. 10 to No. 20 and from No. 10 to 19 in the coaches poll. 

In the more important NCAA NET rankings, the Tigers are down to No. 37. Five SEC teams are ranked higher in the NET.

Now, the bad news: Jeremiah Tilmon will not travel with the team to Georgia, a team spokesman confirmed Monday.

The team is schedule to fly to Georgia later on Monday, possibly out of Kansas City because of the snowstorm that’s hit Columbia. The senior center took a leave of absence for Saturday’s game because of a death in his family. Tilmon is having the best season of his four-year career, averaging a career-best 12.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.  

Even without Tilmon, the Tigers will have a size advantage over Georgia, one of the smallest teams in the SEC that has only one regular in the rotation taller than 6 foot 7.

Can Mizzou make up ground? The next two weeks are forgiving, starting with Tuesday’s game at Georgia.

But the slate is a double-edged sword: Mizzou’s strength of schedule won’t get any boost over the next two weeks, which means MU’s NCAA seeding fate could be close to hitting a ceiling. MU doesn’t play any Quad 1 games until the regular-season finale at Florida and only has one more game that could fall into the Quad 1 category, the possible make-up home game against Louisiana State.

Speaking of which, in a news release Sunday to announce a rescheduled LSU-Ole Miss game for Wednesday, the SEC said “this scheduling of games allows for the continued opportunity for all 14 SEC teams to each play 18 conference games with a balance of home and away games during the 2021 season.” Translation: As of now, the SEC can still schedule Mizzou’s two postponed games, both home contests against LSU and Vanderbilt. There is a six-day window between MU’s final regular-season game on March 3 (at Florida) and the start of the SEC tournament the following week.

As of today, here’s how the SEC seedings would look based on current standings:

Wednesday, March 10

Game 1: No. 13. Vanderbilt vs. No. 12. Texas A&M, 6 p.m.

Thursday, March 11

Game 2: 9. Mississippi State vs. No. 8. Kentucky, 11 a.m.

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. No. 5. Tennessee, next

Game 4: No. 10. Georgia vs. No. 7. Ole Miss, 6 p.m.

Game 5: No. 11. South Carolina vs. No. 6. Missouri, next

Friday, March 12

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. 1. Alabama, 11 a.m.

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. No. 4 Florida, next

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. No. 2 LSU, 6 p.m.

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. No. 3 Arkansas, next

Saturday, March 13

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, Noon

Game 11: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, Next

Sunday, March 14

Game 12: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, Noon

If these seedings hold, which of course they won’t, Mizzou’s path to the SEC championship would be South Carolina, Arkansas, LSU and Alabama.

It goes without saying these next two weeks are pivotal for the Tigers, who can fatten their record against four lower-ranked opponents. As of Monday, MU is 5-4 in Quad 1 games. Only five teams have more Quad 1 wins: Ohio State (8-3), Gonzaga (7-0), Illinois (6-4), Alabama (6-3) and Baylor (6-0).

Quick refresher on the NCAA’s Quadrant system that’s been in place now since 2018: A Quadrant 1 game is against an NCAA NET top 30 team at home, a NET top 50 team on a neutral court and a top 75 team on the road.

Here’s how the other Quadrants break down:

Quadrant 2: Home NET 31-75, Neutral 51-100, Road 76-135

Quadrant 3: Home NET 76-160, Neutral 101-200, Road 136-240

Quadrant 4: Home NET 161-351, Neutral 201-351, Road 241-351

Here’s the rest of MU’s schedule and where those games fall in the Quadrant system.

Tuesday at Georgia, Quad 2

Saturday at South Carolina, Quad 2

Feb. 23: vs. Ole Miss, Quad 2

Feb. 27: vs. Texas A&M, Quad 3

March 3: at Florida, Quad 1

???: vs. LSU, Quad 1

???: vs. Vanderbilt, Quad 3



