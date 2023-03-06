The Missouri wrestling team put the 12 in Big 12 on Sunday, capturing the program’s 12th consecutive conference championship at the Big 12 meet in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

With 148 team points, the Tigers outscored runner-up Oklahoma State (134) and third-place Iowa State (131) at the BOK Center and produced one conference championship by Rocky Elam at 197 pounds. Six Mizzou wrestlers advanced to their respective championship match, while all 10 reached the Big 12 podium, meaning all 10 will advance to the NCAA Championships back at the BOK Center on March 16-18. Only two other programs in the country have qualified all 10 wrestlers to the national meet, Iowa and Virginia Tech.

It was MU’s third Big 12 title overall, following championships in 2012 and 2022, the program’s first year returning to the league after nine years in the Mid-American Conference.

With 12 conference championships, Tigers coach Brian Smith now has the most in Mizzou athletics history, eclipsing former men’s basketball coach Norm Stewart’s 11 titles. Smith was also named Big 12 coach of the year by the league coaches.

Elam captured his second conference championship — and first since 2021 in the Mid-American Conference — by beating top-seeded Tanner Sloan of South Dakota State 2-1 in their title match. Five other Tigers took second place in their weight class: Noah Surtin (125), Allan Hart (141), Brock Mauller (149), Keegan O’Toole (165) and Peyton Mocco (174). In the night’s most anticipated match, O’Toole, the reigning national champion, fell to top-seeded David Carr of Iowa State by pinfall. Carr, a four-time Big 12 champion, was named the Big 12’s most outstanding wrestler by the league coaches.

Final team standings

Missouri, 148.0

Oklahoma State, 134.0

Iowa State, 131.0

Oklahoma, 97.5

North Dakota State, 89.0

South Dakota State, 86.5

Northern Iowa, 73.0

Air Force, 64.5

Northern Colorado, 50.0

Wyoming, 41.0

Utah Valley, 37.5

West Virginia, 34.5

Cal Baptist, 1.0