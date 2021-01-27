Mizzou's 2021 football schedule more manageable than last year's 10-game SEC grind

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Eli Drinkwitz's second Mizzou football season now has an official schedule. The Southeastern Conference released the complete SEC slate for the 2021 season on Wednesday, getting back to an eight-game conference schedule after the rugged 10-game SEC-only COVID schedule last fall.
Mizzou's nonconference games were already known, but Wednesday's reveal filled out the rest of the Tigers' 2021 schedule. It's a manageable start to the season, but the second half of the slate features three teams that finished among the top 13 in the final AP poll of the 2020 season. The Tigers went 5-5 in Drinkwitz's first season in the SEC-only schedule that began with eventual national champion Alabama and included defending national champion Louisiana State. Neither are on the slate this fall.
The Tigers kick off the season Sept. 4 at home against Central Michigan, followed by the first SEC game on Sept. 11, a trip to Kentucky. Then it's back-to-back nonconference games, at home against Southeast Missouri State on Sept. 18, then a trip to Boston College on Sept. 25 for the first meeting between the two programs.
Mizzou comes home the next week to host a familiar face: Newly hired Tennessee coach Josh Heupel brings the Volunteers to Columbia on Oct. 2. Heupel, hired earlier Wednesday in Knoxville, served as MU's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2016-17.
The Tigers stay home the following two weeks and host North Texas for the annual homecoming game on Oct. 9, followed by a visit from Texas A&M on Oct. 16. Texas A&M is Mizzou's rotating opponent from the SEC West Division.
Mizzou gets its bye the next weekend, followed by back-to-back road games at Vanderbilt on Oct. 30 and at Georgia on Nov. 6.
The next two weeks, Mizzou closes out the home schedule against South Carolina on Nov. 13 and Florida on Nov. 20.
Finally, the Tigers head back on the road for the regular-season ending Battle Line Rivalry Game against Arkansas on Nov. 27, set for Little Rock, Arkansas. That game has traditionally moved to the Friday after Thanksgiving (Nov. 26 in 2021) for the afternoon CBS broadcast. All games are subject to change for TV purposes.
Mizzou's schedule features three of the four new coaches in the SEC: Heupel at Tennessee, Vanderbilt's Clark Lea and South Carolina's Shane Beamer.
Three of MU's opponents finished the 2020 season ranked in the final AP poll: No. 4 Texas A&M, No. 7 Georgia and No. 13 Florida.
Missouri's 2021 schedule
Sept. 4 vs. Central Michigan
Sept. 11 at Kentucky