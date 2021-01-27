Mizzou's 2021 football schedule more manageable than last year's 10-game SEC grind

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Eli Drinkwitz's second Mizzou football season now has an official schedule. The Southeastern Conference released the complete SEC slate for the 2021 season on Wednesday, getting back to an eight-game conference schedule after the rugged 10-game SEC-only COVID schedule last fall.

Mizzou's nonconference games were already known, but Wednesday's reveal filled out the rest of the Tigers' 2021 schedule. It's a manageable start to the season, but the second half of the slate features three teams that finished among the top 13 in the final AP poll of the 2020 season. The Tigers went 5-5 in Drinkwitz's first season in the SEC-only schedule that began with eventual national champion Alabama and included defending national champion Louisiana State. Neither are on the slate this fall.

The Tigers kick off the season Sept. 4 at home against Central Michigan, followed by the first SEC game on Sept. 11, a trip to Kentucky. Then it's back-to-back nonconference games, at home against Southeast Missouri State on Sept. 18, then a trip to Boston College on Sept. 25 for the first meeting between the two programs.