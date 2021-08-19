Mizzou's Bazelak misses scrimmage with "mild illness," expected back soon

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri got a taste of life without its starting quarterback on Thursday. Connor Bazelak, last year's co-SEC freshman of the year, did not take part in Thursday's scrimmage on Faurot Field with what Eli Drinkwitz called a "mild illness." Bazelak was not expected to be out for more than 24 hours, Drinkwitz said.

"Obviously, we'll update it as it goes," he said.

The redshirt sophomore underwent a COVID-19 test though he's been vaccinated, Drinkwitz said. "Don't believe that to be the case" that he has the virus, Drinkwitz said.

With Bazelak unavailable, the Tigers were left with sophomore Brady Cook and freshman Tyler Macon as their scholarship quarterbacks, along with walk-ons Jack Samsel and Tommy Lock.

"I think (Cook and Macon) still have a lot of work to do," Drinkwitz said. "I think it's different when you're anticipating the guy being out there, and then he's not out there, and all those reps are gonna go to those two guys today. It’s never as good as it seems and never as bad as it seems. But there's gonna be a lot of things on film that we want to correct and get coached up. And we'll go from there."