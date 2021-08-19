Mizzou's Bazelak misses scrimmage with "mild illness," expected back soon

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri got a taste of life without its starting quarterback on Thursday. Connor Bazelak, last year's co-SEC freshman of the year, did not take part in Thursday's scrimmage on Faurot Field with what Eli Drinkwitz called a "mild illness." Bazelak was not expected to be out for more than 24 hours, Drinkwitz said.
"Obviously, we'll update it as it goes," he said.
The redshirt sophomore underwent a COVID-19 test though he's been vaccinated, Drinkwitz said. "Don't believe that to be the case" that he has the virus, Drinkwitz said.
With Bazelak unavailable, the Tigers were left with sophomore Brady Cook and freshman Tyler Macon as their scholarship quarterbacks, along with walk-ons Jack Samsel and Tommy Lock.
"I think (Cook and Macon) still have a lot of work to do," Drinkwitz said. "I think it's different when you're anticipating the guy being out there, and then he's not out there, and all those reps are gonna go to those two guys today. It’s never as good as it seems and never as bad as it seems. But there's gonna be a lot of things on film that we want to correct and get coached up. And we'll go from there."
The Tigers are already dealing with a couple injuries at the receiver position. Ja'Mori Maclin is out for a few weeks with a broken forearm, while Mookie Cooper could miss up to two weeks with a lower leg injury.
Center Mike Maietti was held sat out the scrimmage but not for an injury/illness reason.
"That guy's a five-year starter," Drinkwitz said. "If today's scrimmage was the difference between him being ready for Central Michigan or not, then I don't think so."
Otherwise, Drinkwitz wasn't too pleased with his offense Thursday. He said the first, second and third units each scored to open the scrimmage in red zone situations (two touchdowns and a field goal) but said, "then it kind of went downhill from there." The defense forced three turnovers and finished the 100-play scrimmage with nine sacks.
"Obviously a lot of things to clean up offensively. Obviously a lot of things to be graded and worked on," he said. "Our tackling was much better than the first scrimmage last week, which is good. That's what we want to see, continued growth. And then offensively, we got to continue to work on and figure out how to improve. I told her guys afterwards, 'This is a real simulation. This stuff happens throughout the season. We got to respond and do a better job than we do today.'"