Mizzou's Bazelak shares honor for SEC's top freshman

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak shared the Southeastern Conference's freshman of the year award as voted by the league coaches, the SEC announced Tuesday.

Bazelak, a redshirt freshman, split the award with Auburn running back Tank Bigsby.

Three other Mizzou players earned recognition on the coaches' first- and second-team All-SEC teams: Linebacker Nick Bolton and defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat were named to the first-team defense, while running back Larry Rountree III was named to the second team.

Bazelak also appeared on the SEC's All-Freshman team, along with Mizzou kicker Harrison Mevis.

The Associated Press will release the media's All-SEC honors on Wednesday.

Bazelak took over as Mizzou's starting quarterback in the third game of the season, won five of his first six starts and finished the regular season with 2,366 passing yards, fourth-most across the conference. Bazelak threw just seven touchdowns with six interceptions.

Jeffcoat tied for second place in the league with six sacks after rejoining the team shortly before the start of the season after missing the entire 2019 season while no longer with the program or enrolled at MU.