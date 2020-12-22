Mizzou's Bazelak shares honor for SEC's top freshman

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak shared the Southeastern Conference's freshman of the year award as voted by the league coaches, the SEC announced Tuesday.
Bazelak, a redshirt freshman, split the award with Auburn running back Tank Bigsby.
Three other Mizzou players earned recognition on the coaches' first- and second-team All-SEC teams: Linebacker Nick Bolton and defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat were named to the first-team defense, while running back Larry Rountree III was named to the second team.
Bazelak also appeared on the SEC's All-Freshman team, along with Mizzou kicker Harrison Mevis.
The Associated Press will release the media's All-SEC honors on Wednesday.
Bazelak took over as Mizzou's starting quarterback in the third game of the season, won five of his first six starts and finished the regular season with 2,366 passing yards, fourth-most across the conference. Bazelak threw just seven touchdowns with six interceptions.
Jeffcoat tied for second place in the league with six sacks after rejoining the team shortly before the start of the season after missing the entire 2019 season while no longer with the program or enrolled at MU.
Bolton led the Tigers with 95 tackles, fifth-most in the league. Bolton announced on Monday he'll enter the NFL draft rather than return for next season and also won't take part in the Music City Bowl.
Rountree finished the regular season fourth in the SEC in rushing yards (972) and third in rushing touchdowns (14).
Alabama swept the SEC's major individual honors with Nick Saban being named coach of the year, while wide receiver DeVonta Smith was named the league's top offensive player and cornerback Patrick Surtain Jr. was voted defensive player of the year.