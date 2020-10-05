Mizzou's Bazelak shines at Tennessee, but rough day for receivers, run defense

We can’t forget about Harrison Mevis, who had another perfect day kicking the ball with two field goals, including a 50-yarder. Mevis is one of three SEC kickers off to a 4-for-4 start on field goals. So far, so good for the freshman.

THE NOT SO GOOD

Hands-free offense

Six drops. Ouch. It’s the most drops in a game for the Tigers since the 2017 regular-season finale, when the Tigers also dropped six passes against Arkansas. As much trouble as Mizzou had catching the ball at times last year, the 2019 Tigers averaged only 2.3 drops per game.

Jalen Knox had two drops Saturday, both on third down. KeKe Chism, Niko Hea and Hazelton also had drops. We already covered Gicinto’s drop. Of MU’s four offensive players with the highest receiving grades on Saturday only one was a wide receiver: Hazelton. The other three were tight end Logan Christopherson, who hauled in a 37-yard catch on third down, then tailbacks Tyler Badie and Rountree.

Run defense gets exposed