Mizzou's Bazelak shines at Tennessee, but rough day for receivers, run defense

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Before Tennessee converts another quarterback sneak on fourth down, let’s review Saturday’s game for the Missouri Tigers, a 35-12 loss at Neyland Stadium that dropped Eli Drinkwitz’s team to 0-2.
We’ll dive into the team’s performance using a lot of statistics and analysis from Pro Football Focus. PFF analysts grade every player on every offensive and defensive snap and then convert their grades into a number on a scale of 0 to 100 for single-game scores and single-season scores. As always, keep in mind, these aren’t the same grades the coaches give their players, but it’s a snapshot of well or how poorly players performed in various areas of the game.
Compared to game grades from Mizzou’s opener from Alabama, PFF gave the Tigers higher grades for passing, pass blocking, run defense, pass rush and coverage in the Tennessee game. The team’s grades tumbled for tackling and receiving.
Missouri’s top three graded offensive players who played at least 20 snaps were: receiver Damon Hazelton Jr. (69.1), running back Larry Rountree III (68.3) and right tackle Larry Borom (67.8).
Missouri’s top three graded defensive players were: nose tackle Kobie Whiteside (77.5), defensive end Isaiah McGuire (74.9) and strong safety Martez Manuel (74.5).
THE GOOD
Mizzou has a passer
Once Drinkwitz yanked starting quarterback Shawn Robinson, the passing game came to life under redshirt freshman Connor Bazelak. Other than a fourth-quarter interception that all but clinched the win for Tennessee, this was a strong performance from the young QB in his most extensive college playing experience. The grades agree.
Bazelak earned a PFF passing grade of 80.5. Robinson’s passing grade against Alabama was 72.7.
Kelly Bryant, last year’s starter for most of the season, earned higher PFF passing grades in only two games in 2019, against West Virginia and Troy.
Bazelak’s passing grade was the highest for a Mizzou QB in an SEC game since Drew Lock against Vanderbilt in 2018, when he graded at 85.0.
Bazelak supplied the offense a vertical passing game that it hasn’t seen in a while: On passes that traveled in the air beyond 10 yards, Bazelak was 6 of 7 for 147 yards. The only incompletion was Dominic Gicinto’s drop of a 50-yard heave that could have gone for an 84-yard touchdown if he catches it cleanly.
Under pressure from the Vols, Bazelak was 5 of 7 for 91 yards and one sack. Here’s where he excelled: When the Vols blitzed Bazelak he was 5 of 6 for 101 yards. The only incomplete pass was a drop. That put his adjusted completion percentage when blitzed at 100 percent. His NFL QB rating when blitzed: 118.8. That’s excellent.
Under no pressure, when the Tigers gave Bazelak a clean pocket, he still posted good numbers: 8 of 14 for 127 yards — though four of those six incomplete passes were drops on catchable balls.
Drinkwitz might want to still give Robinson snaps to give the Tigers a running threat at quarterback — though that part of the offense has been MIA through two games — but Bazelak showed Saturday he can guide a functional passing game against an SEC opponent.
Rountree running strong
It was another impressive game from Rountree where the only thing keeping him from breaking triple digit rushing numbers was the Tigers’ early deficit. Rountree carried 18 times for 84 yards, putting his season yards per carry average at 4.7, ahead of last year’s pace of 4.4. That’s the SEC’s third-best per-carry average for running backs with at least 30 carries. Overall, Rountree is fifth in the SEC in rushing yards — fourth among running backs. On Saturday, 54 of his 84 yards came after contact. He posted two runs of 10-plus yards.
Line keeps the pocket clean
Missouri’s pass blocking held up pretty well against the Vols. The left side, again, allowed some pressure to seep through into the backfield, but this here is impressive: Borom, right guard Case Cook and center Mike Maietti didn’t allow a single sack, pressure, quarterback hit or hurry. Cook had the line’s top pass block grade (86.2), followed by Maietti (83.4) and Borom (76.0). Left guard Xavier Delgado was tagged for two hurries and two pressures (52.2), while new left tackle Bobby Lawrence (50.7) was dinged for allowing Tennessee’s only sack — plus the offensive line’s only penalty, a false start. Overall, the line gave Bazelak enough time to push the ball downfield.
McGuire pushes the pocket
The Vols’ running game hammered away at Mizzou’s defensive front all day, but a couple D-linemen stood out for their interior pressure. Whiteside was credited for four pressures and three hurries, while McGuire, playing defensive end in MU’s 3-4 base package, added four pressures, two hurries and a sack. The sophomore played 48 snaps and appears to be the staff’s preference at that position ahead of starter Chris Turner, who played just 29 snaps. Whiteside and McGuire posted the team’s two highest pass-rush grades at 76.5 and 69.2, respectively. They were also among the team’s three-best defenders against the run, with McGuire graded at 72.1 and Whiteside at 71.7. If these grades come close to matching the coaches’ analysis, McGuire could continue to see more snaps than Turner, a three-year starter.
Manuel thrives again
Manuel left the game briefly after getting tangled with a Volunteers player along the sideline following his long fumble recovery, but he quickly returned and gave the Tigers another productive performance. He posted the team’s highest rush defense grade (73.1) and was credited with nine tackles. He had the team’s second-best tackling grade (82.4), behind only boundary safety Tyree Gillespie (83.8).
Mevis perfect again
We can’t forget about Harrison Mevis, who had another perfect day kicking the ball with two field goals, including a 50-yarder. Mevis is one of three SEC kickers off to a 4-for-4 start on field goals. So far, so good for the freshman.
THE NOT SO GOOD
Hands-free offense
Six drops. Ouch. It’s the most drops in a game for the Tigers since the 2017 regular-season finale, when the Tigers also dropped six passes against Arkansas. As much trouble as Mizzou had catching the ball at times last year, the 2019 Tigers averaged only 2.3 drops per game.
Jalen Knox had two drops Saturday, both on third down. KeKe Chism, Niko Hea and Hazelton also had drops. We already covered Gicinto’s drop. Of MU’s four offensive players with the highest receiving grades on Saturday only one was a wide receiver: Hazelton. The other three were tight end Logan Christopherson, who hauled in a 37-yard catch on third down, then tailbacks Tyler Badie and Rountree.
Run defense gets exposed
As Bennett Durando wrote about in today’s Post-Dispatch, the Vols’ offensive line had its way with the Tigers in the trenches. Mizzou’s defense missed 11 tackles, up from seven the week before. It’s hard to find much fault for Nick Bolton, who had a career-high 17 tackles — 15 by PFF’s count — but he also missed a team-high tree tackles. Defensive tackle Markell Utsey was charged with two missed tackles. Three other inside linebackers missed at least one tackle. Eight defenders were on the field for at least 20 snaps and posted run defense grades under 65 percent. That shouldn’t be a surprise seeing the way Tennessee blasted through the Tigers time and time again.
Overmatched up front
Even though Rountree had a productive game, Mizzou’s run-blocking grades were average at best. The team’s top-rated run blocker? Tight end Niko Hea, who was on the field blocking for the run on 21 snaps, more than starter Daniel Parker Jr. (14). Along the O-line, Borom posted the best run-blocking grade (62.4), just ahead of Maietti (60.1). MU’s other three linemen all graded under 60.
Vols target young corner
Freshman corner Ennis Rakestraw Jr. drew a pass interference penalty on a questionable call. For the game Tennessee targeted him in man coverage four times and completed three of those passes for 54 yards. He’s shown a lot of toughness and physicality in two games, but on Saturday he had the lowest pass coverage grade (50.6) among MU’s eight corners and safeties who saw the field. I’m not sure how well that grade reflects how the rookie played Saturday. He’s never looked overmatched. Receivers have made some great catches in his vicinity, but he’s been far from a weakness for this defense.
Robinson struggles early
No reason to bury Saturday’s starting quarterback, but it was a brutal two series for Robinson. He had the offense’s third-lowest grade at 50.5. All four of his throws went less than 10 yards with the only completion thrown behind the line on a shovel pass. Maybe if the defense hadn’t allowed two quick scores Robinson would have gotten more time to work out of his early funk, but Bazelak’s emergence is what kept Mizzou in the game.
Finally, here’s a look at the snap counts for both the offense and defense by position group
OFFENSE
Offensive line
Borom, right tackle: 63
Cook, right guard: 63
Maietti, center: 63
Delgado, left guard: 63
Lawrence, left tackle: 63
It’s the second week in a row Mizzou kept its five starters on the field for every snap. The Tigers traveled only 10 offensive linemen to Knoxville.
Wide receiver
Chism: 57
Hazelton: 56
Knox: 27
Barrett Banister: 16
Gicinto: 10
Dionte Smith: 4
Tauskie Dove: 2
Micah Wilson: 2
Kris Abrams-Draine: 1
Mizzou’s two grad transfers rarely came off the field as the team’s clear-cut top options at outside receivers. Knox’s snaps time dropped off considerably. No snaps for any freshman wideout other than Abrams-Draine.
Tight ends
Daniel Parker Jr: 29
Niko Hea: 33
Logan Christopherson: 15
It’s interesting here to see Hea take over the snaps lead ahead of Parker, the team’s most experienced player at the position.
Running back
Rountree: 37
Badie: 24
Dawson Downing: 2
Again, no snaps for freshman Elijah Young, the Knoxville native.
Quarterback
Bazelak: 54
Robinson: 9
Here’s the big question: Will Drinkwitz officially put Bazelak as his starter this week or keep listing them both as co-starters?
DEFENSE
Defensive line
Whiteside: 62
McGuire: 48
Trajan Jeffcoat (rush end/OLB): 50
Utsey: 47
Akiel Byers: 36
Tre Williams (rush end/OLB): 33
Turner: 29
Darius Robinson: 7
Cannon York: 1
Jeffcoat had some early pressure and became the preferred option over Williams more often than not. Robinson hurt his foot early in the game and didn’t return.
Inside linebacker
Bolton: 69
Devin Nicholson: 43
Cameron Wilkins: 29
Chad Bailey: 13
Bolton and Nicholson both came off the field for a bit with what looked like minor injuries but returned.
Safety
Joshuah Bledsoe: 77
Gillespie: 64
Manuel: 63
Jalani Williams: 12
Stacy Brown: 1
Gillespie didn’t start because he missed some practice time while tending to a family situation but still played most of the game.
Cornerback
Rakestraw: 62
Adam Sparks: 45
Ish Burdine: 44
JC Carlies: 11
Jarvis Ware was unavailable with a knee injury. Sparks posted the group’s best coverage grade for the day.
