Mizzou's Bolton, Jeffcoat earn first-team AP All-SEC honors
0 comments

No. 12 Georgia visits hot Mizzou in makeup of postponement

Missouri defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat, left, sacks Georgia quarterback JT Daniels during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

 L.G. Patterson

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat and linebacker Nick Bolton were both named to the Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference first-team defense, voted by a panel of media who cover the league. Both were also named to the coaches All-SEC first team on Tuesday.

Jeffcoat was one of the most remarkable stories for the Tigers (5-5) this season. After playing for Mizzou in 2018 as a freshman, he abruptly left the university in 2019 for reasons that have never been publicly disclosed. Then, under new coach Eli Drinkwitz, Jeffcoat quietly rejoined the team this past summer and worked his way back into the rotation along the defensive line. He has not been made available for interviews since returning to MU this year. Jeffcoat took over the rush end/Buck linebacker position in MU's defense and finished the regular season tied for second place in the league with six sacks. He played more snaps than any Mizzou defensive lineman (436) and, by Pro Football Focus' count, led the team with 24 pressures.

Bolton led the Tigers with 95 tackles, fifth-most in the league. Bolton announced on Monday he'll enter the NFL draft rather than return for next season and also won't take part in the Music City Bowl.

Here's the complete AP All-SEC Team, followed by the ballot I submitted. 

(u=unanimous selection)

FIRST TEAM 

Offense

QB — Mac Jones, Alabama, 6-3, 214, RJr., Jacksonville, Florida.

RB — u-Najee Harris, Alabama, 6-2, 230, Sr., Antioch, California.

RB — Kevin Harris, South Carolina, 5-10, 225, So., Hinesville, Georgia.

T — u-Alex Leatherwood, Alabama, 6-6, 312, Sr., Pensacola, Florida.

T — Darian Kinnard, Kentucky, 6-5, 345, Jr., Knoxville, Tennessee.

C — Landon Dickerson, Alabama, 6-6, 325, RSr., Hickory, North Carolina.

G — Trey Smith, Tennessee, 6-6, 330, Sr., Jackson, Tennessee. 

G — Ben Cleveland, Georgia, 6-6, 335, Sr., Taccoa, Georgia.

TE — u-Kyle Pitts, Florida, 6-4, 225, Jr., Philadelphia. 

WR — u-DeVonta Smith, Alabama, 6-1, 175, Sr, Amite, Louisiana.

WR — Elijah Moore, Mississippi, 5-9, 184, Jr., Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

All-Purpose — Kadarius Toney, 5-11, 194, Sr., Mobile, Alabama 

K — Anders Carlsen, Auburn, 6-5, 215, Jr., Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Defense 

DE — Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt, 6-6, 276, Sr., Irving, Texas.

DE — Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri, 6-3, 265, RSo., Irmo, South Carolina.

DT — Christian Barmore, Alabama, 6-5, 310, RSo., Philadelphia.

DT — Bobby Brown III, Texas A&M, 6-4, 325, Jr., Arlington, Texas. 

LB — Nick Bolton, Missouri, 6-2, 232, Jr., Frisco, Texas. 

LB — Grant Morgan, Arkansas, 5-11, 222, RSr., Greenwood, Arkansas. 

LB — Monty Rice, Georgia, 6-1, 235, Sr., Huntsville, Alabama. 

CB — Patrick Surtain II, Alabama, 6-2, 202, Jr., Plantation, Florida. 

CB — Erik Stokes, Georgia, 6-1, 185, Jr., Covington, Georgia. 

S — Richard LeCounte, Georgia, 5-11, 190, Sr., Riceboro, Georgia. 

S — Jalen Catalon, Arkansas, 5-10, 189, RFr., Mansfield, Texas.

P — Jake Camarda, Georgia, 6-2, 180, Jr., Norcross, Georgia. 

SECOND TEAM 

Offense 

QB — Kyle Trask, Florida, 6-5, 240, Sr., Manvel, Texas. 

RB — Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M, 6-1, 225, So., Spring, Texas.

RB — Tank Bigsby, Auburn, 6-0, 204, Fr., LaGrange, Georgia.

T — Landon Young, Kentucky, 6-7, 321, Sr., Lexington, Kentucky.

T — Carson Green, Texas A&M, 6-6, 320, Sr., Southlake, Texas.

G — Kenyon Green, Texas A&M, 6-4, 325, So., Humble, Texas.

G — Deonte Brown, Alabama, 6-4, 350, RSr., Decatur, Alabama.

C — Drake Jackson, Kentucky, 6-2, 292, Sr., Versailles, Kentucky.

TE — Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M, 6-5, 265, So., Dickinson, Texas.

WR — Treylon Burks, Arkansas, 6-3, 232, So., Warren, Arkansas.

WR — Kadarius Toney, Florida, 5-11, 194, Sr., Mobile, Alabama.

All-Purpose — Jerrion Ealy, Mississippi, 5-8, 190, So., Walnut Grove, Mississippi.

K — Cade York, LSU, 6-1, 198, So., McKinney, Texas.

Defense

DE — Ali Gaye, LSU, 6-6, 262, Jr., Lynnwood, Washington.

DE — Brenton Cox Jr., Florida, 6-4, 249, Jr., Lithonia, Georgia. 

DT — Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina, 6-4, 270, Jr., Atlanta. 

DT — Jonathan Marshall, Arkansas, 6-3, 317, RSr., Shepherd, Texas. 

LB — Azeez Ojulari, Georgia, 6-3, 240, RSo., Marietta, Georgia. 

LB — Willie Anderson Jr., Alabama, 6-4, 235, Fr., Hampton, Georgia.

LB — Henry To’o To’o, Tennessee, 6-2, 225, So., Sacramento, California.

CB — Kaiir Elam, Florida, 6-2, 194, So., Riviera Beach, Florida. 

CB — Eli Ricks, LSU, 6-2, 196, Fr., Rancho Cucamonga, California.

S — Smoke Munday, Auburn, 6-2, 196, Jr., Atlanta.

S — Malachi Moore, Alabama, 6-0, 182, Fr., Trussville, Alabama.

P — Max Duffy, Kentucky, 6-1, 190, Sr., Perth, Australia.

INDIVIDUAL HONORS

Coach of the year — Nick Saban, Alabama.

Offensive player of the year — DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama.

Defensive player of the year — Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama.

Newcomer of the year — Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn.

DAVE MATTER'S AP ALL-SEC BALLOT

OFFENSE

QB: Mac Jones, Alabama
 
RB: Najee Harris, Alabama
 
RB: Kevin Harris, South Carolina
 
WR: DeVonta Smith, Alabama
 
WR: Elijah Moore, Ole Miss
 
TE: Kyle Pitts, Florida
 
OT: Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
 
OT: Larry Borom, Missouri
 
G: Ben Cleveland, Georgia
 
G: Trey Smith, Tennessee
 
C: Drake Jackson, Kentucky
 
AP: Kadarius Toney, Florida
 
PK: Harrison Mevis, Missouri
 
DEFENSE
 
DE: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
 
DE: Brenton Cox, Florida
 
DT: Jonathan Marshall, Arkansas
 
DT: Bobby Brown, Texas A&M
 
LB: Nick Bolton, Missouri
 
LB: Monty Rice, Georgia
 
LB: Jamin Davis, Kentucky
 
S: Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
 
S: Malachi Moore, Alabama
 
CB: Patrick Surtain Jr., Alabama
 
CB: Kaiir Elam, Florida
 
P: Max Duffy, Kentucky
 
INDIVIDUAL HONORS
 
Coach: Nick Saban, Alabama
 
Overall player: DeVonta Smith, Alabama
 
Offensive player: DeVonta Smith, Alabama
 
Defensive player: Patrick Surtain Jr., Alabama
 
Newcomer: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
 
 
 
 
