Mizzou's Bolton, Jeffcoat earn first-team AP All-SEC honors

Jeffcoat was one of the most remarkable stories for the Tigers (5-5) this season. After playing for Mizzou in 2018 as a freshman, he abruptly left the university in 2019 for reasons that have never been publicly disclosed. Then, under new coach Eli Drinkwitz, Jeffcoat quietly rejoined the team this past summer and worked his way back into the rotation along the defensive line. He has not been made available for interviews since returning to MU this year. Jeffcoat took over the rush end/Buck linebacker position in MU's defense and finished the regular season tied for second place in the league with six sacks. He played more snaps than any Mizzou defensive lineman (436) and, by Pro Football Focus' count, led the team with 24 pressures.