Mizzou's Bolton, Jeffcoat earn first-team AP All-SEC honors

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat and linebacker Nick Bolton were both named to the Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference first-team defense, voted by a panel of media who cover the league. Both were also named to the coaches All-SEC first team on Tuesday.
Jeffcoat was one of the most remarkable stories for the Tigers (5-5) this season. After playing for Mizzou in 2018 as a freshman, he abruptly left the university in 2019 for reasons that have never been publicly disclosed. Then, under new coach Eli Drinkwitz, Jeffcoat quietly rejoined the team this past summer and worked his way back into the rotation along the defensive line. He has not been made available for interviews since returning to MU this year. Jeffcoat took over the rush end/Buck linebacker position in MU's defense and finished the regular season tied for second place in the league with six sacks. He played more snaps than any Mizzou defensive lineman (436) and, by Pro Football Focus' count, led the team with 24 pressures.
Bolton led the Tigers with 95 tackles, fifth-most in the league. Bolton announced on Monday he'll enter the NFL draft rather than return for next season and also won't take part in the Music City Bowl.
Here's the complete AP All-SEC Team, followed by the ballot I submitted.
(u=unanimous selection)
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB — Mac Jones, Alabama, 6-3, 214, RJr., Jacksonville, Florida.
RB — u-Najee Harris, Alabama, 6-2, 230, Sr., Antioch, California.
RB — Kevin Harris, South Carolina, 5-10, 225, So., Hinesville, Georgia.
T — u-Alex Leatherwood, Alabama, 6-6, 312, Sr., Pensacola, Florida.
T — Darian Kinnard, Kentucky, 6-5, 345, Jr., Knoxville, Tennessee.
C — Landon Dickerson, Alabama, 6-6, 325, RSr., Hickory, North Carolina.
G — Trey Smith, Tennessee, 6-6, 330, Sr., Jackson, Tennessee.
G — Ben Cleveland, Georgia, 6-6, 335, Sr., Taccoa, Georgia.
TE — u-Kyle Pitts, Florida, 6-4, 225, Jr., Philadelphia.
WR — u-DeVonta Smith, Alabama, 6-1, 175, Sr, Amite, Louisiana.
WR — Elijah Moore, Mississippi, 5-9, 184, Jr., Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
All-Purpose — Kadarius Toney, 5-11, 194, Sr., Mobile, Alabama
K — Anders Carlsen, Auburn, 6-5, 215, Jr., Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Defense
DE — Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt, 6-6, 276, Sr., Irving, Texas.
DE — Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri, 6-3, 265, RSo., Irmo, South Carolina.
DT — Christian Barmore, Alabama, 6-5, 310, RSo., Philadelphia.
DT — Bobby Brown III, Texas A&M, 6-4, 325, Jr., Arlington, Texas.
LB — Nick Bolton, Missouri, 6-2, 232, Jr., Frisco, Texas.
LB — Grant Morgan, Arkansas, 5-11, 222, RSr., Greenwood, Arkansas.
LB — Monty Rice, Georgia, 6-1, 235, Sr., Huntsville, Alabama.
CB — Patrick Surtain II, Alabama, 6-2, 202, Jr., Plantation, Florida.
CB — Erik Stokes, Georgia, 6-1, 185, Jr., Covington, Georgia.
S — Richard LeCounte, Georgia, 5-11, 190, Sr., Riceboro, Georgia.
S — Jalen Catalon, Arkansas, 5-10, 189, RFr., Mansfield, Texas.
P — Jake Camarda, Georgia, 6-2, 180, Jr., Norcross, Georgia.
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB — Kyle Trask, Florida, 6-5, 240, Sr., Manvel, Texas.
RB — Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M, 6-1, 225, So., Spring, Texas.
RB — Tank Bigsby, Auburn, 6-0, 204, Fr., LaGrange, Georgia.
T — Landon Young, Kentucky, 6-7, 321, Sr., Lexington, Kentucky.
T — Carson Green, Texas A&M, 6-6, 320, Sr., Southlake, Texas.
G — Kenyon Green, Texas A&M, 6-4, 325, So., Humble, Texas.
G — Deonte Brown, Alabama, 6-4, 350, RSr., Decatur, Alabama.
C — Drake Jackson, Kentucky, 6-2, 292, Sr., Versailles, Kentucky.
TE — Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M, 6-5, 265, So., Dickinson, Texas.
WR — Treylon Burks, Arkansas, 6-3, 232, So., Warren, Arkansas.
WR — Kadarius Toney, Florida, 5-11, 194, Sr., Mobile, Alabama.
All-Purpose — Jerrion Ealy, Mississippi, 5-8, 190, So., Walnut Grove, Mississippi.
K — Cade York, LSU, 6-1, 198, So., McKinney, Texas.
Defense
DE — Ali Gaye, LSU, 6-6, 262, Jr., Lynnwood, Washington.
DE — Brenton Cox Jr., Florida, 6-4, 249, Jr., Lithonia, Georgia.
DT — Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina, 6-4, 270, Jr., Atlanta.
DT — Jonathan Marshall, Arkansas, 6-3, 317, RSr., Shepherd, Texas.
LB — Azeez Ojulari, Georgia, 6-3, 240, RSo., Marietta, Georgia.
LB — Willie Anderson Jr., Alabama, 6-4, 235, Fr., Hampton, Georgia.
LB — Henry To’o To’o, Tennessee, 6-2, 225, So., Sacramento, California.
CB — Kaiir Elam, Florida, 6-2, 194, So., Riviera Beach, Florida.
CB — Eli Ricks, LSU, 6-2, 196, Fr., Rancho Cucamonga, California.
S — Smoke Munday, Auburn, 6-2, 196, Jr., Atlanta.
S — Malachi Moore, Alabama, 6-0, 182, Fr., Trussville, Alabama.
P — Max Duffy, Kentucky, 6-1, 190, Sr., Perth, Australia.
INDIVIDUAL HONORS
Coach of the year — Nick Saban, Alabama.
Offensive player of the year — DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama.
Defensive player of the year — Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama.
Newcomer of the year — Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn.
OFFENSE