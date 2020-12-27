Mizzou's bowl game against Iowa highly doubtful

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri may not be heading to the Music City Bowl after all. As of Sunday afternoon it is "highly, highly doubtful" that the game scheduled for Wednesday against Iowa will take place, a source close to the situation told the Post-Dispatch. The Tigers (5-5) and Hawkeyes (6-2) were set to play at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, a 3 p.m. kickoff on ESPN.

Missouri has had an uptick of positive cases of COVID-19 that have been traced back to the team's Dec. 19 game at Mississippi State, the source confirmed. A final decision on the bowl game is expected Sunday. The Tigers have canceled Sunday's practice in Columbia.

The team was scheduled to practice Monday and Tuesday in Nashville at Vanderbilt Stadium. MU has undergone multiple rounds of COVID tests since the game in Starkville, Mississippi.

Iowa's football program paused all team activities last week because of COVID cases within the program but returned to practice Saturday in Iowa City.

STLtoday.com will have more on this story as it develops.

