Mizzou's Brady Cook makes progress but passing game still under construction

COLUMBIA, Mo. — When he looked back and analyzed his game against the nation’s No. 1-ranked team, a few plays jumped out to Missouri quarterback Brady Cook.

Third-and-6 from his own 35-yard line, Cook faced a four-man rush with seven Georgia defenders flooding his passing lanes. Superb edge rusher Nolan Smith chased Cook to his right near the sideline. A sack was in the making. Mizzou’s punt team was on deck.

Instead, Cook calmly scrambled right with his eyes scanning downfield. He palmed the ball with his right hand and directed traffic with his left. Smith dived at his ankles, but Cook shooed him away like a gnat and stepped into a running throw down the sideline for Dominic Lovett.

“I didn’t really like the progression that I went through,” Cook said this week. “I didn’t really see anything (open). It worked out to the right, made one guy miss. Me and Dom just kind of communicated like this (waving his arm). He moved back behind the corner and I dropped it over him.”

First down, 36 yards. It was the kind of explosive play Georgia rarely surrenders — and the kind Cook has gradually started to unleash against defenses.

As the Tigers approach the midpoint of their season — Mizzou (2-3, 0-2 SEC) plays at Florida (3-2, 0-2) in an 11 a.m. CT kickoff Saturday at The Swamp — nobody’s confusing Cook with the elite passers in the SEC, from Tennessee’s efficiency king Hendon Hooker, Kentucky’s NFL prospect Will Levis, Alabama’s Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young or Mississippi State’s touchdown machine Will Rogers. But Mizzou’s first-year starter has made undeniable progress through the season’s first half with plenty of room to improve.

By most standards, he’s played far better than the quarterback he replaced at Mizzou and by some measures better than others Eli Drinkwitz pursued this offseason.

In Saturday’s 26-22 loss to Georgia, Cook completed 13 of his first 15 passes but struggled to move the chains once Lovett left the game with an ankle injury. Cook completed just 6 of 14 passes in the second half for only 63 yards.

“He didn’t put the ball in jeopardy. He connected on a couple of deep balls. I mean, that's a pretty good defense we were going against and he gave us an opportunity,” Drinkwitz said. “Are there plays out there that are still to be made? Absolutely. There's better calls to be made by me. I think every game you go back and watch film and there's gonna be things that you have to do better. But he's given us an opportunity to win the game and we’ve got to go finish it."

Through five games, Cook ranks in the bottom half of the SEC in several categories: ninth in completion percentage (63.1%), 13th in yards per attempt (7.1), 12th in passer rating (128.6), ninth in passing yards per game (199.4). The Tigers chuck it deep as much as any team in the SEC with 28 attempts targeting 20 yards or more, tied for first in the SEC, but Cook has completed just nine of those vertical shots, while averaging 12.7 yards per attempt, good for ninth in the SEC.

Other comparisons were going to be inevitable this season, especially with a certain passer at Indiana. Connor Bazelak, MU’s starter for most of the previous two seasons, is 3-2 with the Hoosiers but struggling in some areas: His completion percentage (52.8%), yards per attempt (5.7) and passer rating (107.1) are well below Cook’s numbers. While Cook gives the Tigers an effective running threat — he’s MU’s third-leading rusher with 147 yards and two TDs — Bazelak rarely leaves the pocket, netting minus-70 yards on the season.

As for the other high-profile transfers Drinkwitz chased this spring, LSU’s Jayden Daniels (transfer from Arizona State) has been a dynamic dual-threat with 310 rushing yards and a healthy passer rating of 141.7 for the 4-1 Tigers

If it’s any consolation for Mizzou fans, West Virginia’s J.T. Daniels (from Georgia) compares more favorably with Cook — 63.5 completion percentage, 6.7 yards per attempt, 132.0 rating — while South Florida’s Gerry Bohanon (from Baylor) has struggled considerably: 55.7%, 6.3 yards per attempt, 106.8 rating.

There are some slivers of hope for the Mizzou offense heading into Saturday’s game. Lovett and slot receiver Barrett Banister are listed as questionable with injuries, but Mookie Cooper has become a popular target for Cook lately. The Ohio State transfer caught eight passes for 87 yards in MU's two SEC games, including a 46-yard heave from Cook against Georgia. Cook said their connection is “probably the best it's been since he got here, honestly.”

“He's practicing really hard,” Cook added. “Our chemistry continues to grow each week. We’ve had a great week of practice together. So I'm really excited about that.”

Freshman Luther Burden III, still nursing a sore ankle, got more involved last week with three catches and could command a bigger role Saturday if Lovett is limited.

As for Cook, now with six career starts, the next step is delivering more clutch throws on third down, like the scramble drill completion to Lovett last week. Through five games, he’s completing just 53.3% of his throws on third down with a third-down rating of 113.4.

“I'm just starting to see the game a little bit slower and it’s starting to slow down,” he said. “I’m starting to make the throws that I need to make.”