Mizzou's Brown delivers in clutch, while Tilmon, Pinson chase All-SEC honors

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Xavier Pinson just crushed TCU’s soul with another deep 3-pointer, and before he does it again, let’s revisit the good and the bad from Missouri’s overtime victory over the Horned Frogs.
First, though, Mizzou is awaiting official word from Kentucky on the status of Tuesday’s game in Columbia. UK was on a 48-hour COVID pause over the weekend that forced the Wildcats to cancel their Big 12/SEC Showdown game against Texas. Either Tuesday’s game will tip off as scheduled (8 p.m.), possibly move to Wednesday or Thursday or be indefinitely postponed.
Also, Mizzou dropped six spots to No. 18 in the latest AP poll.
Now, back to Saturday ...
Xavier Pinson and Jeremiah Tilmon commanded the headlines — and deservedly so — but it was Kobe Brown who won over his head coach with his clutch performance.
“Brown, Brown, Brown,” Cuonzo Martin said in the Mizzou locker room, getting down on one knee in front of the sophomore forward at his locker, as captured by the team’s videographer. “Brown did something for you. He was delivering packages for you today. They say, ‘What can Brown do for you?’ He delivered packages. … That’s how you win a basketball game, men. That’s why you never give up.”
Brown scored just seven points, attempted only two shots in 33 minutes, but he yanked down 13 rebounds, including five off the offensive glass. He made arguably the biggest play of the game in the closing seconds of regulation. Dru Smith missed the potential game-tying 3-pointer. Tilmon grabbed the rebound and missed a put-back that would have still had the Tigers trailing and forced to foul. But Brown snared down Tilmon’s miss and had the vision to zip a touch pass to Pinson alone on the wing for the tying 3-pointer with 3.9 seconds left.
Three of Brown’s five offensive boards came in the final seven minutes of regulation and a fourth game in the overtime session. Four of the five boards led directly to Mizzou points, nine total. He even grabbed the rebound on his own missed free throw in overtime to set up one last possession that ended with Dru Smith hitting the clinching free throw for a 4-point lead.
Brown was so valuable in clutch moments that Martin said he was the MVP of the game.
“Just the way he was relentless on the glass and getting deflections, defending, rebounding,” he said. “Little things, screening, keeping balls alive. Oftentimes you don’t get rewarded for that. … I'm happy for the team, but I'm really happy for him.”
Pinson had a historic day from behind the arc, as captured in Benjamin Hochman’s column from Sunday’s Post-Dispatch. Pinson’s performance was just the eighth output of 36 points or more by a Mizzou player under 6-foot-3. Here’s the list …
Lionel Smith (6-2): 44 points vs. Marquette, Feb. 18, 1957
Clarence Gilbert (6-2): 43 points vs. Iowa State, Jan. 13, 2001
Willie Smith (6-2): 43 points vs. Michigan, March 20, 1976
Gilbert: 40 vs. Colorado, Feb. 23, 2002
W. Smith, 38 vs. Kansas State, March 3, 1976
W. Smith, 37 vs. Oklahoma, Dec. 30, 1974
Ron Coleman (6-1): 36 vs. Oklahoma, Feb. 12, 1966
Pinson (6-2): 36 vs. TCU, Jan. 30, 2021
Pinson’s 36 points were the most by any SEC player this year. In Pinson’s three years at Mizzou, only six SEC players have scored more points in a game, half of whom became first-round NBA draft picks:
43: Grant Williams, Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt, Jan. 23, 2019
41: Mason Jones, Arkansas vs. Tulsa, Dec. 14, 2019
40: Breein Tyree, Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State, Feb. 11, 2020
40: Jones vs. Auburn, Feb. 4, 2020
39: John Petty, Alabama vs. Samford, Dec., 18, 2019
38: Jones vs. Mississippi State, Feb. 15, 2020
37: Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama vs. Georgia, Feb. 8, 2020
37: Anthony Edwards, Georgia vs. Michigan State, Nov. 26, 2019
Is Pinson inching toward All-SEC honors? Perhaps, especially if voters rely on Ken Pomeroy’s ratings. Pomeroy updates his five all-conference choices for every league each day and here are his All-SEC choices as of Monday:
Herbert Jones, Alabama: 108.1 offensive rating, 12.6 points per game
Cam Thomas, LSU: 110.9 offensive rating, 22.3 points per game
Pinson: 101.3 offensive rating, 15.1 points per game
Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt: 113.9 offensive rating, 21.7 points per game
Tre Mann, Florida: 105.5 offensive rating, 14.3 points per game
Speaking of All-SEC honors, Tilmon is making a strong case as the most complete big man in the conference. Should he keep up his pace Tilmon could become Mizzou’s first first-team all-conference player from the St. Louis area since … Steve Stipanovich way back in 1983.
In conference play, here’s where Tilmon ranks across the SEC:
10th in scoring, 16.1 points per game
Second in rebounding, 8.0 per game
First in FG percentage, 67.2
Fifth in blocks, 2.1 per game
Third in offensive rebounds, 3.3 per game
Fifth in defensive rebounds, 4.7 per game
Third in Player Efficiency Rating, 26.8
For the full season — SEC and nonconference games — Tilmon also leads the league in shooting percentage (66.1) and ranks No. 6 in all of Division I and No. 3 among high-major players.
It’s time to get to Mark Smith. For the first time this season, Martin changed his starting lineup, going with Javon Pickett for Smith at the third guard/wing position. Smith still made an impact on the game. He scored only five points in 29 minutes but drilled a crucial 3-pointer in the final two minutes to get Mizzou within three points of the lead. Midway through the second half, as the Tigers started to cut into TCU’s lead, Martin began rotating Smith (defense) and Pickett (offense) series for series. When Pinson struggled to stay in front of TCU lead guard Mike Miles, Martin assigned Mark Smith to the Horned Frogs’ floor leader, just around the time Mizzou began to trap every ball screen on the perimeter. Smith made two huge defensive stops in overtime, blocking shots by Miles and R.J. Nembhard in the extra session. TCU missed nine of its last 12 shots and turned the ball over. As poorly as Mizzou played defensively most of the game, Smith was part of the turnaround late.
But can he get back to becoming a consistent offensive threat for this team?
“The biggest thing for Mark is just to breathe. Just relax and breathe,” Martin said. “When you work as hard as he works of course you want to see the benefits of your labor. So I understand that. But he’s pressing so hard. And now he's not productive. Just relax and let it come to you. Obviously, we want to see him shoot the ball. His teammates want to see him shooting the ball. Just let it come to you. I’ve never been a guy big on changing lineups. It’s not necessarily changing the lineup because Mark was bad. We just need him to breathe, relax and hopefully regroup.”
What’s happened to Mizzou’s half-court defense? TCU’s offensive efficiency rating on Saturday was 126.7 (126.7 points per 100 possessions), which was the highest allowed by Mizzou this season and the fourth-highest allowed by Mizzou in four seasons under Martin. The three highest opponent ratings this season have come in the last three weeks (Auburn, Mississippi State, TCU). The Horned Frogs shot 58.2 percent on 2-point shots. Only Illinois shot better inside the arc against Mizzou this season. TCU has struggled with turnovers this year but had just eight in 45 minutes on Saturday. The Frogs were 21 of 31 on dunks and layups and shot 50 percent (12 of 24) on 2-point jumpers, which are usually the least efficient shot on the court.
Granted, it was an overtime game, but TCU’s 98 points were the second-most allowed by a Martin-coached team in his 13 years as a head coach at Missouri State, Tennessee, Cal and Mizzou. In 2015, Arizona, a 27-win team that reached the Elite Eight, beat Cal 99-60.
“You have to give credit where it’s due,” Martin said. “They have two good guards who can get to the rim. We didn’t do a great job defending one-on-one. They did some different actions. No excuses at all. But in league play you’re familiar with the opponent and you obviously have to make adjustments in games like this. We have to be better in on-ball defense, one-on-one defense. It was the first thing I put on the board when it comes to our defensive assignments: Toughness, grit with our one-on-one challenges. We have to embrace those because those guys can get to the rim. Then it’s easy to say, ‘Go block a shot,’ but when you have a 7-foot guy on the backside it puts your big guy in vulnerable situations. Should I step up and help? That’s not easy. We’ll get back to the drawing board and try to tighten the screws with our one-on-one defense.”