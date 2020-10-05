Mizzou's brutal opening stretch heads to LSU

Mizzou also played three straight ranked opponents in the program’s two greatest recent seasons: 2007 and 2013.

In 2007, Gary Pinkel’s Tigers beat No. 25 Nebraska, then lost to No. 6 Oklahoma then beat No. 22 Texas Tech.

In 2013, Pinkel’s team took down No. 7 Georgia then No. 22 Florida before falling in double overtime to No. 20 South Carolina.

Later in 2013, the Tigers again faced ranked opponents in three straight weeks, regular-season wins over No. 24 Ole Miss and No. 19 Texas A&M then a loss to No. 3 Auburn in the SEC championship game.

Now, let’s look at the point spreads.

Saturday’s game will mark the first time Mizzou has been a double-digit point underdog three weeks in a row since 1997.

Looking back at point spreads over the last 25 years, here are the only two times the Tigers have been double-digit underdogs three weeks in row:

In 1995, the Tigers were plus-19 against Oklahoma, plus-20 at Kansas and plus-28 at Colorado. Mizzou lost all three games — but covered the spread in all three.