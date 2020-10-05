Mizzou's brutal opening stretch heads to LSU

COLUMBIA, Mo. — As soon as the Southeastern Conference released its revamped 10-game conference-only schedules we knew Missouri faced a major challenge — especially in the first three weeks.
But this is becoming a historically daunting schedule.
Coming off Saturday's 35-12 loss at Tennessee, the 0-2 Tigers will play a third straight nationally ranked opponent on Saturday at No. 17 Louisiana State, an 8 p.m. kickoff at Tiger Stadium. LSU (1-1) is a 20 ½-point favorite.
When’s the last time Mizzou faced three ranked opponents in three consecutive weeks? When’s the last time Mizzou was a double-digit point underdog three weeks in a row?
Glad you asked.
It wasn’t all that long ago that MU faced three straight ranked opponents, but this marks just the 10th season since the Associated Press poll’s creation in 1936 that the Tigers will play three straight Top 25 opponents in the regular season.
It happened four times in the 1970s, including four straight ranked foes in 1976.
It happened again in 1990, 1995 and 2000.
Mizzou also played three straight ranked opponents in the program’s two greatest recent seasons: 2007 and 2013.
In 2007, Gary Pinkel’s Tigers beat No. 25 Nebraska, then lost to No. 6 Oklahoma then beat No. 22 Texas Tech.
In 2013, Pinkel’s team took down No. 7 Georgia then No. 22 Florida before falling in double overtime to No. 20 South Carolina.
Later in 2013, the Tigers again faced ranked opponents in three straight weeks, regular-season wins over No. 24 Ole Miss and No. 19 Texas A&M then a loss to No. 3 Auburn in the SEC championship game.
Now, let’s look at the point spreads.
Saturday’s game will mark the first time Mizzou has been a double-digit point underdog three weeks in a row since 1997.
Looking back at point spreads over the last 25 years, here are the only two times the Tigers have been double-digit underdogs three weeks in row:
In 1995, the Tigers were plus-19 against Oklahoma, plus-20 at Kansas and plus-28 at Colorado. Mizzou lost all three games — but covered the spread in all three.
In 1997, the Tigers were plus-10 at Oklahoma State, plus-14 at Colorado and plus-28 ½ against Nebraska. Again, the Tigers covered in all three games and this time won the first two. (The Nebraska contest was the famous Flea Kicker game.)
Since the 2001 season, the program’s first year under Gary Pinkel, the Tigers have been double-digit point underdogs more than three times in one season just twice, in 2012 (four) and 2016 (four).
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.