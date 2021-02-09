Mizzou's Charles Henke remembered for scoring prowess, epic finale

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Before John Brown, before Steve Stipanovich, before Doug Smith, the most prolific scorer in the history of Mizzou basketball was Charles Henke. The 6-foot-7 forward from Malta Bend, Missouri, finished his career in 1961 as the Tigers’ all-time scoring leader, earned All-American honors as a senior and has long been considered one of the program’s all-time greats.
For years, Henke had been among the oldest living legends in MU history and was a regular at team reunions at Mizzou Arena. Henke died last Wednesday night. He was 81. MU had a pregame moment of silence in Henke’s honor before Saturday’s tipoff against Alabama.
Born in Marshall, Missouri, Henke was a two-time All-Big Eight selection at Mizzou and ended his career with 1,338 points, which at the time had broken Bob Reiter’s MU record set in 1955. Henke now sits in 20th place, though his career scoring average of 18.1 points per game still ranks fifth behind only Willie Smith (23.9), Derrick Chievous (19.9), John Brown (19.7) and Kareem Rush (18.9). Henke ended his three year MU career scoring 24.6 points a game as a senior, which still stands as the second-most prolific season in MU history, trailing only Smith’s 25.3 in 1975-76. Henke’s career average of 9.8 rebounds per game also ranks fifth in team history.
Henke’s final college game is part of Mizzou sports lore. On March 11, 1961, Mizzou hosted rival Kansas in the regular-season finale. ABC televised the game. Jack Buck called the play by play.
Henke and KU star Wayne Hightower exchanged blows early in the second half. A melee erupted in the crowd. “There’s going to be more than one shiner coming out of that crowd,” Buck said during the broadcast.
Remember, this was just a few months after the disputed Mizzou-Kansas football game, when the Jayhawks were accused of using ineligible player Bert Coan in the victory that cost MU a perfect season.
“As America watched on television, what began as a rumble between rival gangs turned into chaos when hundreds of fans cascaded out of the bleachers,” Michael Atchison wrote in True Sons: A Century of Missouri Tigers Basketball. “Some acted like marauding thugs, others like warriors for peace. Some looked for Jayhawk blood, others fought off the vigilantes.”
The game eventually continued but both star players were ejected, an abrupt ending to Henke’s Mizzou career.
After learning of Henke’s passing, former Missouri player Terry Turlington recalled that day with vivid detail.
“By then, things were really, really hostile at that time in the gym,” Turlington said in a phone interview. “Dan Devine was the football coach of course, and he brought some of his football players to the game because they were thinking there might be trouble due to situation where Kansas played an ineligible player. It was pretty wild. So he had the football players surrounding the floor with their (letterman) jackets on. That’s when the fight started and they got in the damn fight themselves. It was nuts.”
“But after the game Jack Buck came down to the floor and he got Wayne Hightower and he got Charlie Henke both on their benches before they could get to the dressing room. He brought them both to midcourt and he said, ‘Now guys, this game is over. You guys shake hands.’ And I'll be damned, they both shook hands. It just quieted things down almost like they brought dogs on the floor.” The Border War would rage on elsewhere, in another day and place.
After Mizzou, Henke was nearly a teammate of Jerry West and Elgin Baylor when the Lakers spent a fourth-round draft pick on the former Tiger but instead he toured with the Harlem Globetrotters then played a year in the ABA for the Kansas City Steers. He’d later return to MU to earn his master’s degree and would teach and coach basketball in Nevada, Missouri, then a few years at Mehlville and for 22 years in Carrollton, Missouri. Henke retired in 1996 and moved to Concordia, where’d he spend the rest of his life with his wife, Sandy.
Henke was named to Mizzou’s All-Century Team in 2006, was inducted into the Mizzou Athletics Hall of Fame in 2007 and the Missouri Hall of Fame in 2016.
The family has planned a private burial, then a celebration of life on May 30 with details to be released later.