Mizzou's Charles Henke remembered for scoring prowess, epic finale

“But after the game Jack Buck came down to the floor and he got Wayne Hightower and he got Charlie Henke both on their benches before they could get to the dressing room. He brought them both to midcourt and he said, ‘Now guys, this game is over. You guys shake hands.’ And I'll be damned, they both shook hands. It just quieted things down almost like they brought dogs on the floor.” The Border War would rage on elsewhere, in another day and place.

After Mizzou, Henke was nearly a teammate of Jerry West and Elgin Baylor when the Lakers spent a fourth-round draft pick on the former Tiger but instead he toured with the Harlem Globetrotters then played a year in the ABA for the Kansas City Steers. He’d later return to MU to earn his master’s degree and would teach and coach basketball in Nevada, Missouri, then a few years at Mehlville and for 22 years in Carrollton, Missouri. Henke retired in 1996 and moved to Concordia, where’d he spend the rest of his life with his wife, Sandy.

Henke was named to Mizzou’s All-Century Team in 2006, was inducted into the Mizzou Athletics Hall of Fame in 2007 and the Missouri Hall of Fame in 2016.

The family has planned a private burial, then a celebration of life on May 30 with details to be released later.

Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.