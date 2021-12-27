 Skip to main content
Mizzou's Cuonzo Martin tests positive for COVID
Mizzou's Cuonzo Martin tests positive for COVID

Mizzou defeats Central Michigan 78-68

Missouri Tigers head coach Cuonzo Martin directs players on the court during the second half of a NCAA Men's Basketball game at Mizzou Arena in Columbia on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Mizzou defeated Central Michigan 78-68 in their season opener. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

Missouri men's basketball coach Cuonzo Martin has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced Monday on social media. Martin has been vaccinated for coronavirus since early this year.

The Tigers (6-6) are scheduled to play their first Southeastern Conference game Wednesday at No. 18 Kentucky. Martin will not join the team in Lexington, Kentucky for the game but could return for MU's next game, Jan. 5 at home against Mississippi State.

No Mizzou players have tested positive as of Monday, a team spokesperson said.

"Encouraging everyone to stay safe during this holiday season," Martin posted on Twitter. "I’ve tested positive for Covid. Feeling well and thankful for our athletic training staff following protocol and keeping our team healthy. Our program is excited and ready to start conference play."

Martin, 50, who was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 1997, also tested positive for COVID in the summer of 2020 while the team was away for summer break. 

Under the SEC’s newly revised cancellation policies, men’s and women’s basketball teams will be required to play games if they have at least seven scholarship players and one countable coaching staff member available. The team impacted by COVID cases has the option to play with fewer than the seven players and/or one countable coach. Otherwise, the league will reschedule the game or declare a no-contest.

The entire Mizzou team has been fully vaccinated and earlier this month was scheduling booster shots, Martin confirmed after the Tigers' last home game, Dec. 18 against Utah.

Martin's announcement came the same day that Illinois' basketball program canceled its next game because of positive cases within the team. The Tigers played the Illini last Wednesday in St. Louis. Earlier Monday, Illinois canceled its game against Florida A&M scheduled for Wednesday.

