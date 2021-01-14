Mizzou's Cuonzo Martin: 'We have to find a way to remove the hate.'

“We certainly have work to do. But what happened in D.C. is unfortunate. For me as a Black man you sit there and look for answers. It’s hard. It really is hard. I just don't understand where hate comes from. It's one thing to dislike an individual or dislike somebody that harms you. But it’s just hard. There's so many things we can be dealing with, and when you don't know if your days are numbered and don't know how long you’ll live on this earth, if you’ll die of cancer so many other things, to have somebody hating you and you've got to to look over your shoulders … it's not a good way to live."

Martin was asked specifically about a column the Post-Dispatch's Ben Frederickson wrote recently about lessons of sportsmanships that Americans can learn from our coaches and athletes. Martin, 49, who was born in St. Louis and grew up in an impoverished area in East St. Louis, returned to the idea of removing hate from our politics.