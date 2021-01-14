Mizzou's Cuonzo Martin: 'We have to find a way to remove the hate.'

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Never one to dodge topics outside the lines of the basketball court, Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin was asked Thursday how he's processed last week's attack on the Capitol and how the idea of sportsmanship can transcend beyond athletics and into politics and the rest of society.
In a lengthy response to Kansas City Star columnist Vahe Gregorian during a Zoom session with reporters from around the state, Martin continued to circle around one fundamental question that continues to trouble him: Why is there so much hate in this country? Martin touched on that theme on social media this past summer during the social justice movement that swept through America and continues to ask those questions now.
"I think sports have always been a safe haven and a peace of mind and also a way to get away from real life issues, but I think in our society now we can’t run from those issues anymore," Martin said. "We have to deal with them, even as athletes. We have to deal with them and I think even for you guys when you write, I think I can safely say everybody on this (Zoom) has been great with me. Whether you have to write critical articles or not, you've done your job and I think you've been fair. But I think you guys play a role in all that, too, because, though you're writing about sports it’s still life and life issues.
“We certainly have work to do. But what happened in D.C. is unfortunate. For me as a Black man you sit there and look for answers. It’s hard. It really is hard. I just don't understand where hate comes from. It's one thing to dislike an individual or dislike somebody that harms you. But it’s just hard. There's so many things we can be dealing with, and when you don't know if your days are numbered and don't know how long you’ll live on this earth, if you’ll die of cancer so many other things, to have somebody hating you and you've got to to look over your shoulders … it's not a good way to live."
Martin was asked specifically about a column the Post-Dispatch's Ben Frederickson wrote recently about lessons of sportsmanships that Americans can learn from our coaches and athletes. Martin, 49, who was born in St. Louis and grew up in an impoverished area in East St. Louis, returned to the idea of removing hate from our politics.
“I think we got a ways to go, because when you hate it's hard to get past anything," Martin said. "If you want to be specific, and there’s no sense in beating around the bush, if you're talking politics, you can vote for whoever you want to vote for. That’s your right. You have that right. It’s your business. But we have to find a way to remove the hate. We have to make a decision based on what's best for people. If this country's about a democracy and helping everybody, let's make decisions based on what's best for the whole. At the end of the day, a lot of stuff flies over my head because I'm not behind the scenes, but we have to do a better job."
"Why not plant lemon trees and apple trees, all these type of trees, in low income areas so that way I have good food to eat?" he said. "I don’t mean disrespect to those fast food restaurants, but I shouldn't be eating that. That’s not good food for me. So why not have … fresh food everywhere? And grow those in those areas so when I’m walking down the street I can just get an apple and eat it because that's healthy for me.
“Good health care, trying to eliminate poverty, trying to eliminate homelessness. When you have people that are making billions of dollars, how do you have somebody homeless in this country? When you have empty school buildings why not fix them up and turn them into apartment housing and below them you put restaurants and Whole Foods stores, that sort of thing. So now the people that live there can work there and now they can feed themselves.
“That's sickening. But we have a ways to go, and I'm not sure we'll ever get to where we need to be as long as we have hate in front of everything we do.”