Mizzou's Daniel Parker Jr. arrested for failure to appear in court
Missouri LSU Football

Missouri tight end Daniel Parker Jr. (82) reaches for a pass as LSU safety JaCoby Stevens (7) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

 L.G. Patterson

Missouri senior tight end Daniel Parker Jr. was arrested by Columbia police on Wednesday for failing to appear in court for a speeding ticket issued last fall. Parker was already serving a two-year probation term for a 2019 misdemeanor traffic violation for operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, according to online court records.

Last October, Parker was cited for exceeding the speed limit by 20-25 mph by Columbia police and did not attend scheduled court appearances in January and March, leading to a warrant for his arrest. The warrant was served Wednesday and Parker posted bond for $232. Failure to appear in court is considered a Class A misdemeanor if the matter involves a misdemeanor violation. Under the terms of Parker’s probation, Boone County court ordered that he does not violate any laws for two years and report to the court any arrest or summons within 48 hours.

A team spokesman said Mizzou was aware of Parker’s situation and handling the matter internally. Parker has 29 career catches for 240 yards in three seasons at Mizzou.

