Mizzou's defense braced for another showdown with Tennessee's warp-speed attack

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Ennis Rakestraw Jr. remembers the carnage. How could he forget?

“We got just blown out the water,” the Missouri cornerback said this week.

And then some. The last time the Tigers played Tennessee, Mizzou spent the first half watching the Volunteers run uncontested races up and down Faurot Field. By the end of last October’s bloodletting, the Vols scored the most points ever for an opponent at Memorial Stadium, thrashing Rakestraw’s Tigers 62-24.

Mizzou was no match for UT’s turbocharged tempo and vicious running game. First-year Vols coach Josh Heupel, who ran the same offense as Mizzou’s coordinator just a few years earlier, barely had to break out his passing game as Tennessee shredded the Tigers for 458 rushing yards.

“We have to keep it real: We didn’t play as fast we could. We weren’t getting lined up well. They always snapped the ball quick, rapid fire that we couldn't control,” Rakestraw said. “They were just running the ball down our throat.”

Now, time for the sequel. Will Saturday’s 11 a.m. CT rematch at Neyland Stadium be another bloodbath? The Tigers have since undergone a top-down reconstruction of their defense — heck, Eli Drinkwitz fired his D-line coach the morning after the Tennessee debacle — from a new coordinator, new scheme, new position coaches to new players. But the threat is still real. Maybe more so. The No. 5 Volunteers (8-1, 4-1 Southeastern Conference), fresh off their first loss last week at Georgia, lead the nation in yards per game (523.7), passing efficiency (188.6) and rank second in scoring (45.3 points per game).

For the Tigers (4-5, 2-4), Saturday’s defensive challenge is multifaceted.

• Tempo, tempo, tempo. Anyone who paid attention to Huepel’s two seasons in Columbia understands the Vols’ warp-speed pace. In Heupel’s two seasons running Barry Odom’s offense (2016-17), the Tigers ranked last and second-to-last nationally in time of possession. In 2016, Mizzou snapped the ball once every 18.5 seconds of possession time. Watch Tennessee’s ball-carriers when plays are whistled dead: They’re trained to immediately sprint the ball back to the official so he can set the ball for center Cooper Mays to snap the next play. If the Vols don’t substitute players between snaps, there’s rarely time for the defense to substitute players.

The tempo is designed to create physical and mental strain on the opponent, especially by the fourth quarter.

“The saying ‘fatigue makes cowards of us all,’ that's what they want to do,” Mizzou defensive coordinator Blake Baker said “They're trying to take you to the deep water and drown you. And you’ve got to survive it. The big thing that we have to do is make sure that we got our cleats in the ground before the ball is snapped.”

That was Mizzou’s fatal flaw in last year’s loss to Tennessee, Baker said. He was coaching LSU’s linebackers in 2021 but has since reviewed the game. Steve Wilks, MU’s coordinator at the time, broke out a new 3-3-5 alignment for Tennessee, a strategy similar to what other defenses tried against Heupel’s UCF offense. But the Tigers struggled to get in position between plays. By the end of the first quarter Tennessee led 28-3.

“Schematically, I don't know exactly what they were being taught,” Baker said. “But if you're not ready to play, you don't have your cleats in the ground, this team will absolutely demolish you.”

• Run, run, run: At the core of Heupel’s offensive philosophy is a quick-hitting running game behind an effective offensive line. Under his watch at Mizzou, the Tigers produced back-to-back 1,000-yard rushers in Damarea Crockett and Ish Witter. This Tennessee team features two dangerous tailbacks, Jaylen Wright and Jabari Small. When the Vols can’t run, the offense struggles to function. Only three times in the last two seasons has UT finished with fewer than 100 rushing yards: last year’s loss to Alabama, this year’s overtime win at Pittsburgh and last week’s loss to Georgia.

“If you decide to spread out to match their spacing, then you’ve created vertical seams in the run game and they do a really nice job of exploiting those,” Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “If you're playing a single-high (safety), defense your quarterback (defender) is in the middle of the field, which is a long way for him to go to make tackles. And if you're in the zero scheme (no deep safeties), they're gonna throw the ball by you.”

• Electric passing attack: Which leads back to quarterback Hendon Hooker and his dynamic weapons. Under Heupel’s watch, former Mizzou QB Drew Lock set the SEC single-season touchdown pass record with 44 in 2017, since eclipsed by LSU’s Joe Burrow in 2019. Hooker hasn’t thrown for as many TDs (21) but he’s more accurate (71%) and more efficient with a passer rating of 181.4, third-best in the country. As Miami’s coordinator, Baker coached against Hooker when he played at Virginia Tech.

“His biggest improvement, in my opinion, is his accuracy,” Baker said. “Even from last year to this year, just watching him over time, you see how much more comfortable he is within the scheme.”

It doesn’t hurt having two blazing receivers in Jalin Hyatt in the slot and Cedric Tillman outside. Hyatt leads the nation with 14 touchdown catches — more TDs than 57 FBS teams have thrown all season. This figures to be the toughest test of the season for Mizzou cornerbacks Rakestraw and Kris Abrams-Draine.

“This is what you play DB (defensive back) to do,” Rakestraw said. “In open space, a lot of people get to see how your footwork really is. It shows if you’re disciplined. It shows everything that the next level wants to see.”

Heupel uses the field’s entire width to spread his formations, forcing your defense to play single coverage in space. The wideouts often have multiple options on their routes. Play them tight at the line of scrimmage and they’ll burn you down the sideline. Give them a deep cushion and they’ll break off their routes for a short completion.

“You’re kind of damned if you do, damned if you don't,” Baker said.

For Rakestraw and Abrams-Draine, the stage is all theirs.

“I feel good about those two up against anybody in the country,” Baker said “I said that a few weeks ago and I stand by that. I think those two guys are elite, so we're not going to shy away from that.”