COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri guard Isiaih Mosley has now missed as many games (14) as he's played (14), but Tigers coach Dennis Gates said Thursday he anticipates him returning this season, along with injured forward Ronnie DeGray II. Mosley, out for what Gates has described as "personal and private reasons," missed his fifth consecutive game Tuesday when the Tigers beat Mississippi State in overtime.

Mosley wasn't on the bench or spotted in Mizzou Arena on Tuesday. Gates has insisted Mosley's absence is not related to any disciplinary matters. Last week, Mosley's attorney filed not guilty pleas in Columbia municipal court on charges of failure to report an accident and operating a vehicle without insurance, both stemming from a December accident. He's scheduled for a hearing on March 21.

Asked if Mosley is back with the team during Thursday's Zoom with reporters, Gates said, "Isiaih has never left our team. So, I just give him his privacy at this moment and I ask you guys to do the same. I appreciate you asking that question though. You guys have to do your job. I have no problem with you asking those questions."

DeGray has missed the last nine games while recovering from a sprained knee. Guard Tre Gomillion, out seven straight games with a groin strain, has since returned the last two games, playing 28 minutes Tuesday.

The Tigers (20-8, 8-7 SEC) play at Georgia (16-12, 6-9) on Saturday, a noon CT tip-off on SEC Network.

"I anticipate getting all our guys back ... no different than I have done so at the very beginning of the year," Gates said. "You guys have definitely been kept in the loop with everything, our pregame decisions. You can probably look now at the only pregame decisions that we have is Ronnie and Isiaih and we'll let you guys know that. Tre is on the other side of his transition back where I truly believe he's close to full speed as much as you can be at this point in the season. But our roster was pieced together like that.

"What I'm satisfied with is the growth of Mabor Majak. I think you guys can see the impact that he has is a big thing and a big deal because of his size and length. The other thing is to have Aidan Shaw get a DNP (did not play against Mississippi State) but also still make sure that he's in the rotation because he can impact winning is very important. Certain guys are at different phases of their career. He just happens to be at the early stages of what I still think will be a great, great career here at Mizzou. So it's all pieces that we've put together strategically that will help us."