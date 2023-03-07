COLUMBIA, Mo. — One of the most enduring scenes from the Missouri’s basketball team’s postgame senior day ceremony on Saturday came when guard Isiaih Mosley was introduced to the crowd. Without a family member present to walk him onto Norm Stewart Court — Mosley was joined by close friend Pep Stanciel, a St. Louis native and former Columbia College player — three people jogged over to Mosley’s side to escort him onto the floor: Tigers coach Dennis Gates, athletics director Desireé Reed-Francois and team captain Ben Sternberg.

Mosley, a Columbia native, didn’t play in Saturday's game and hasn’t appeared on the floor for the Tigers since Feb. 4. He’s been away from the team for several games both home and away for reasons only described as “personal and private.” It’s unclear if he’ll play in the postseason.

But when the public address announcer introduced Mosley’s name Saturday, Gates and Reed-Francois hooked their arms into Mosley’s and walked him to center court where they were greeted by university president Mun Choi and Board of Curators chairman Michael Williams. Reed-Francois hugged Mosley and said to him, “I’m so proud of you.”

Awesome moment: Love the love this team has for Columbia-native Isiaih Mosley ⤵️ Dennis Gates, Desiree Reed-Francois and Ben Sternberg walk Mosley out during his senior day celebration #Mizzou pic.twitter.com/yRfbBR9Ttm — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) March 5, 2023

At Tuesday’s press conference in Columbia, before the team departed for the SEC tournament in Nashville, Gates was asked if he could reflect on that moment with Mosley.

“I’m by my players’ side every day of my life and every day of theirs. It’s that simple,” Gates said. “That's my commitment to them, each and every last one of them. Now, ultimately, I've done that in the past where everyone's not having the opportunity to come from a complete family. Some have different backgrounds. I've had kids that have been adopted. I've had kids that I've coached that (have) been wards of the state … or maybe just different environments all together. International kids (or) kids with parents just not able to be here. I always have my guys’ side and be by their side and I will always have their backs. I think it’s just a very important position that I hold. … I’ll say this: Being a coach, there's only few professions that title never changes. No matter how long you've been in that person’s life, I'm going to always be, ‘Hey, it’s Coach Gates.’ And I take that very seriously.”

The Tigers (23-8) are the No. 4 seed in this week's SEC tournament and begin play in Friday's quarterfinals round against the winner of Thursday's game between Tennessee and either South Carolina or Mississippi.

Mosley, 22, has averaged 9.6 points in 14 games for Mizzou, including three starts. He has one more year of college eligibility beyond the current season.