 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mizzou's Dennis Gates reuniting with Florida State assistant Charlton Young

  • 0
Mizzou basketball welcomes new head coach

Mizzou men's basketball head coach Dennis Gates answers a question during a press conference introducing him in the Albrecht Family Practice Facility in Columbia on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Gates is the 20th head coach in program history, coming to Missouri from Cleveland State University. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

COLUMBIA, Mo.  Missouri basketball coach Dennis Gates is reuniting with an old colleague. Gates plans to make Florida State assistant coach Charlton Young his associate head coach, sources confirmed Thursday.

PowerMizzou.com first reported Young, 50, as a likely staff hire earlier Thursday. CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein later tweeted that Young had agreed to a three-year contract worth more than $1.8 million over the length of the deal, which would be the richest contract for a Mizzou assistant coach in the program's history. 

Young has been on FSU's staff since the 2013-14 season and overlapped there with Gates for six years, both working under longtime Seminoles head coach Leonard Hamilton.

Young, known as C.Y., was the head coach at Georgia Southern, his alma mater, from 2009-13, going 43-84. He's been an assistant at Auburn (1994-97, 2000-04) and Georgia Tech (2005-09) and also coached at Jacksonville, Northeastern and Chattanooga.

Gates has $915,000 to spend per year on his three assistant coaches. A salary of $600,000 would dwarf the $375,000 salary former Mizzou assistant Michael Porter Sr. made per year during the first three years of the Cuonzo Martin regime. Tim Fuller was the highest-paid assistant under former coach Kim Anderson, making $325,000 in 2014-15.

People are also reading…

Other possible candidates for Gates' two other assistant roles include Cleveland State assistants Rob Summers and Dru Joyce III and John A. Logan College head coach Kyle Smithpeters. Gates was also expected to meet with St. John's associate head coach T.J. Cleveland last week in New Orleans during the Final Four.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Cardinals pep rally pumps up fans on opening day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News