Mizzou's Drinkwitz favors transparency over secrecy with COVID results

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Four days away from the Missouri football team’s first game against No. 2 Alabama, the Tigers’ COVID count is more promising, down from 12 players to seven for Saturday’s game, MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz said Tuesday.
A week ago Drinkwitz said at least 12 players would miss the Alabama game while in quarantine as either positive cases or close contacts to positive cases. On Tuesday, that number moved to seven after what Drinkwitz called “inconclusive” test results that were initially ruled as positive tests.
“We contact traced several players. Once that that inconclusive test was retaken multiple times with PCR swab and concluded to be a negative test we were able to allow people to come back out of the contact tracing (quarantine),” he said. “So that's where we're at right now.”
The team showed no new positive cases from Sunday’s round of testing. The team has two more COVID tests before Saturday’s game, on Wednesday and Friday. Of the seven players out for Saturday’s game, Drinkwitz said “a couple” were positive while the rest were considered close contacts who are required to quarantine for 14 days under SEC protocols.
Unlike many of his peers around the country, Drinkwitz has been open about how many players have been in quarantine as a result of COVID testing. Other coaches, most notably Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley, have cited a competitive disadvantage in publicly disclosing test results. Alabama coach Nick Saban said Monday the only player who definitely won’t be available for Saturday’s game is defensive back Ronald Williams, who’s out with a broken arm. Saban hasn’t definitively addressed questions about players out for reasons related to COVID.
“Other than (Williams), we don't have anybody who's out for sure,” Saban said. “But you know, we're testing every day. So that's kind of an ongoing process as to how that goes.”
Drinkwitz made it clear Tuesday he favors transparency over secrecy when it comes to this matter.
“This is a public health issue,” he said. “It's not a competitive advantage issue. This is not an injury that we’re trying to keep (quiet.). This is a public health issue. People should know what's going on within our football team as it relates to a pandemic. (That’s) where I would start. I would say that that for me is more important than whatever competitive advantage we feel like it might be to win or lose a football game. I would still cite that a pandemic probably is more important than that, although I do believe in the value of football, believe in what we're doing and excited about the opportunity to represent the state of Missouri on Saturday, excited for people to not have to focus on the pandemic and be able to watch us and this team compete and help us create our identity for what we're going to try to accomplish this year relative to the terms of the senior class.
“For me, what went into (the decision) was just honesty and the approach that the pandemic overrides competitive advantage.”
The SEC requires football players to be tested three times a week for COVID-19, two tests administered by the school and a third test on Fridays conducted by a third-party entity. Alabama has been testing its players every day to help minimize exposure and cut down on contact tracing. Drinkwitz said he isn’t sure if more frequent testing gives Alabama a competitive advantage.
“I'm not an epidemiologist, although I talked to one last night,” he said. “Just as a reminder, testing doesn't protect you from the virus. It just tells you whether or not you have the virus or not. So it's really about your personal responsibility and how you handle yourself outside of the building or outside of the conduct when you're here, which is going to ultimately keep us or you safe from the virus. Whether or not you test for it is just giving you an indication of whether or not you have it at that moment. The problem with testing is that they can be invalid the moment you get done taking the test because you could go expose yourself to the virus if you go to Harpo’s and there's a bunch of people there.”
The SEC announced cancellation thresholds for rosters last week, requiring teams to have 53 scholarship players available in order to play a game. As of Tuesday, Drinkwitz said MU has 69 scholarship players available for Saturday.
The Tigers have several players lost for the season with injuries:
• Tight end Brendan Scales has medically retired from football after struggling to recover from a foot injury he suffered last year.
• Offensive tackle Hyrin White is out for the year after undergoing shoulder surgery.
• Offensive lineman Thalen Robinson has decided to opt out for the 2020 season, joining defensive tackle Chris Daniels and wide receiver Maurice Massey, who chose to opt out last week.
• Drinkwitz also confirmed that defensive end Jatorian Hansford’s shoulder injury will sideline him for the entire season.
• Defensive end Sci Martin will be out a couple weeks with a knee injury.
• Freshman offensive lineman Mitchell Walters (lower leg) is out indefinitely.
The Tigers are getting an unexpected reinforcement at defensive end: Trajan Jeffcoat, who missed the first four games last season with an elbow injury then left the university for undisclosed reasons, has re-enrolled and rejoined the team.
“Trajan re-acclimated himself, has worked out on his own and is in good shape,” Drinkwitz said. “He's working to compete.”
