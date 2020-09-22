Mizzou's Drinkwitz favors transparency over secrecy with COVID results

“This is a public health issue,” he said. “It's not a competitive advantage issue. This is not an injury that we’re trying to keep (quiet.). This is a public health issue. People should know what's going on within our football team as it relates to a pandemic. (That’s) where I would start. I would say that that for me is more important than whatever competitive advantage we feel like it might be to win or lose a football game. I would still cite that a pandemic probably is more important than that, although I do believe in the value of football, believe in what we're doing and excited about the opportunity to represent the state of Missouri on Saturday, excited for people to not have to focus on the pandemic and be able to watch us and this team compete and help us create our identity for what we're going to try to accomplish this year relative to the terms of the senior class.