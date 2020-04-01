Mizzou's Drinkwitz: It's wasted energy and effort to predict if there's football in 2020

Eliah Drinkwitz was still getting entrenched as Missouri’s new football coach when the coronavirus shuttered the sports world last month. For Drinkwitz and his football program, spring practices ended after just three workouts.
Mizzou players are scattered across the country while classes have shifted online. Drinkwitz and his coaches are working remotely from home. The sport’s future is uncertain.
The first-year coach isn’t making any predictions on when college football will resume its normal offseason calendar. Instead, he’s trying to make the most of the situation in unprecedented circumstances. On Wednesday, he held a virtual press conference, answering questions for 30 minutes via the Zoom video conferencing app.
While keeping track of more than 100 players and all his assistants and staffers, one thing that hasn't consumed Drinkwitz is the question lurking everywhere across college football: Will there be a season in 2020? There’s been widespread speculation about the season’s survival, stoked recently by ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, who said last week, "I'll be shocked if we have NFL football this fall, if we have college football. I'll be so surprised if that happens."
Here on April 1, more than five months from his team’s season opener, that’s not Drinkwitz’s concern.
“I'm going to use today's strengths on today's problems,” he said. “I'm not going to use today's strengths on tomorrow's problems. We're also concerned with forecasting the future instead of just focusing on today. Today's April 1. I don't know about y'all, but September seems a long way away. President Trump has extended social guidelines until April 30. That seems like a long time for me to be in with my family. So for me to forecast anything in the future, I think is a lot of wasted energy and effort, in my opinion. I think what it does is it gets people concerned about things that aren’t relevant for right now. What's relevant right now is for us to be taking care of our families, to maintain proper social distancing to adhere to the rules and standards that our administration, our president, our governor has put in place. For me that's my focus.”
Then came his strongest comment.
“No offense to Mr. Herbstreit, but deciding who's going to win a football game on ‘College GameDay’ is a lot different than getting the world in a panic about whether or not we're going to play a college football season,” he said. “I'm not going to get into that.”
“I'm not going to try to forecast the future,” he added. “We got enough issues trying to forecast the weather. So to try to forecast whether or not we're having a football season seems crazy to me. Meteorologists … they said it wasn’t going to rain the other day and then it snowed.”
Drinkwitz doesn’t have any timeline in mind for how many days or weeks of practice his team would need to prepare for the season. Preseason camps usually begin the first week of August.
“Training camp was designed to get you in shape in order to play a season,” he said. “For me personally there is no hard and fast deadline. Now I don't run the SEC. I do as I'm told and as I'm asked, but if you reported on Aug. 5 and said we were playing on Sept. 5, we’d be ready to go. I mean, that's just what you do. As long as it's an even playing field, even for everybody, I think you're in good shape.”
As a first-year coach, there are some natural disadvantages for Drinkwitz and the other three new head coaches in the SEC, especially when it comes to evaluating talent on the roster. After having just three spring practices, Drinkwitz said he doesn’t know enough about his team to point out strengths or weaknesses.
“I think that's put us behind the eight ball,” he said. “I think anytime you're trying to instill your culture and what you're trying to do and build that trust and respect, you can only really do that through time and time spent together. So yeah, it's definitely not ideal. The one thing that I think I say kind of evens the playing field is that college football is constantly in a state of flux with coaching transitions. Other than a couple of schools on our side of the division, most schools whether or not they had a head-coaching change had coordinator changes or position coach changes. Those guys are kind of in the same situation we’re in.”
For now, Drinkwitz and his staffers are staying connected through video meetings and communicating constantly with players and recruits through phone calls and text messages. Starting this week the SEC permitted teams to hold virtual meetings two hours per week, both position group meetings and team meetings.
As for recruiting, the NCAA has instituted a dead period through April 15, which means no in-person contact between coaches and prospects. Coaches have to find other ways to show off facilities without being able to host recruits on visits.
“We're trying to be as creative as we can to try to recreate an on-campus experience or develop relationships at a deeper level more than just, ‘What’s up?’” Drinkwitz said. “The challenges are that the university is closed. So there's not a whole lot that we can be in the building for unless we get permission. … The virtual world is still virtual. It's not real and you can't touch it, smell it, taste it or feel it. You can see it but without those other senses it's difficult. So we're trying.”
By having only three spring practices, Drinkwitz hasn’t been able to build his offensive scheme around his team’s talents. He needs to evaluate personnel before he can lead the offense in certain directions.
“You always want to design a game plan around the players’ strengths and around what your ideas are and until we really know who our quarterback is and what our strengths are, I'm not sure,” he said. “Offensively, we base out of what we call a pro-tempo style offense, which is pro-style concepts tempo-based with a dominant downhill running game emphasized on outside and inside zone. It’s a detailed, disciplined, unselfish pass game that creates horizontal seams and vertical throws. But the hallmark of it is execution.”
“I don't know if it'll be more Ryan Finley-based with throws, or it will be more Zac Thomas-based like it was an App with more quarterback-driven runs out of the pocket, that kind of stuff. It'll just depend on who our quarterback is.”
Finley was Drinkwitz’s drop-back passer at North Carolina State. Thomas was his more mobile QB at Appalachian State.
“Defensively, I’m really glad even more so now that we retained Coach (Ryan) Walters and the defensive scheme with seven returning starters,” he said. “That scheme is going to stay the same, which is an aggressive mentality, plays a lot of man to man, multiple front defense that is going to stop the run and then get after the quarterback in multiple ways. So that's really what it will look like. Now, that's what our mindset is. Who's going to do it and how we're going to do that, we'll figure that out when our guys get back on campus.”
One unintended positive out of his situation is Drinkwitz has been able to go back and study his offense for the first time in two years. A year ago this time he was too busy making the move from N.C. State to App State to go back and study his 2018 offense. Until now, the same was true of his 2019 App State offense.
“I kind of took some of that for granted. This year during this transition I hadn't had as much time, so I really went back (and looked at the) last two years and did a significant self-scout two weeks ago," he said. "Then this past week I spent a lot of time watching some similar style schemes, whether it's NFL or college football, and trying to create some new ideas that could fit into what we're doing. From that standpoint it’s been really helpful.”
Drinkwitz said about 15 to 20 players are in Columbia depending on the day. Players are prohibited from using the team facility unless they’re rehabbing injuries. They can get two to-go snacks and one meal from the dining facility per day.
As for the virus, Drinkwitz said he does know people who have tested positive. He comes form a big family of health care providers. His brother is the president of Mercy Hospital Joplin. He has a sister that’s a physical therapist, another who’s a nurse. His brother-in-law is a pediatrician. His mother-in-law is a nurse.
“So far all are healthy,” he said. “We've got members on our team who have got family members who are first responders, who are nurses, who are people out there every day. We've got people that are on the supply line. So, we're in this fight. We're in this fight, and we're just trying to provide encouragement and prayers and support in any way that we can and check on people and make sure they know that we're proud of them and we're proud of the fight that they're putting up. We're doing our part to help.
“Do we know people with CV19? Yeah, we do. And we know they’re in a fight. And we know that they're gonna pull through. It’s affected all of us.”
Drinkwitz said there are Mizzou players whose parents have lost their jobs and players have gone back to their hometowns to look for part-time jobs.
“That's real life that's going on right now,” he said. “They’re not back home on spring break for six weeks. That's not the case at all. You know we got people in all kinds of places in the world right now. They're scared, just like we all are. We're trying to just make sure that they know that it's going to be OK. We're going to see the other side of this.”
“It’s so much bigger than football right now,” he added, “and I think that goes back to the first question (about) will we have a football season. Man, it's so much bigger than that right now for us. It's bigger than the game that's going to be played. We want to play because it's going to provide hope that we're on the other side of this. But right now, that's not the thing on our minds.”
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.