Mizzou's Drinkwitz: It's wasted energy and effort to predict if there's football in 2020

One unintended positive out of his situation is Drinkwitz has been able to go back and study his offense for the first time in two years. A year ago this time he was too busy making the move from N.C. State to App State to go back and study his 2018 offense. Until now, the same was true of his 2019 App State offense.

“I kind of took some of that for granted. This year during this transition I hadn't had as much time, so I really went back (and looked at the) last two years and did a significant self-scout two weeks ago," he said. "Then this past week I spent a lot of time watching some similar style schemes, whether it's NFL or college football, and trying to create some new ideas that could fit into what we're doing. From that standpoint it’s been really helpful.”

Drinkwitz said about 15 to 20 players are in Columbia depending on the day. Players are prohibited from using the team facility unless they’re rehabbing injuries. They can get two to-go snacks and one meal from the dining facility per day.

As for the virus, Drinkwitz said he does know people who have tested positive. He comes form a big family of health care providers. His brother is the president of Mercy Hospital Joplin. He has a sister that’s a physical therapist, another who’s a nurse. His brother-in-law is a pediatrician. His mother-in-law is a nurse.