Mizzou's Drinkwitz on Jacob Blake shooting: "There is a real problem in the United States"

“I feel for my football team. I feel for our coaches. I was sitting with one of my coaches today while we're seeing it on ESPN. Just the pain. We've got to make reform. We’ve got to address the issue so this does not continue to happen. I want to be part of the solution. Our football team wants to be part of the solution. We want to bring awareness to the situation.

“Our prayers are with Jake. Our prayers are with the state of Wisconsin and the situation right now. … I support the police. There's good police officers. But the situation occurred, again, for the third time in three months. We’ve got as the United States of America to continue to do better.”

In June, Drinkwitz joined his players, coaching staff and several members of Mizzou’s athletics department in a unity walk through MU’s campus and to the county courthouse downtown, where the group took a knee for 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence to honor Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis officer held his knee on his throat for that same amount of time. More than 60 players then registered to vote.

Drinkwitz wants his team to stay actively engaged in issues outside the periphery of football.