Mizzou's Drinkwitz on Jacob Blake shooting: "There is a real problem in the United States"

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Before taking any questions from reporters Wednesday, Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz wanted to address the biggest story in the country: Another killing of a Black American by a white police officer. In May it was George Floyd in Minneapolis. On Sunday it was Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.
Drinkwitz was asked about the story in Wisconsin on Tuesday and didn’t have much to say. He didn’t hold back a day later.
“I’ll admit I wasn't aware of the situation as I needed to be. So I made myself aware after the (press conference),” he said on Zoom after Wednesday's practice. “Just disappointed, extremely disappointed that we're having to address these situations again. It says in the Good Book, ‘Don't grow weary while doing good. For in due time you shall receive your award if you do not lose heart.’
"We’ve got to keep bringing attention, because there is a real problem in the United States of America. Abraham Lincoln said, ‘We're striving to become a more perfect union.’ We're not there yet. We're not there yet. The atrocities that have occurred on videotape in the last three months they're not. It's not right. It's not right. No matter what justification was used there's no reason for seven shots to be fired in that situation. That's my opinion.
“I feel for my football team. I feel for our coaches. I was sitting with one of my coaches today while we're seeing it on ESPN. Just the pain. We've got to make reform. We’ve got to address the issue so this does not continue to happen. I want to be part of the solution. Our football team wants to be part of the solution. We want to bring awareness to the situation.
“Our prayers are with Jake. Our prayers are with the state of Wisconsin and the situation right now. … I support the police. There's good police officers. But the situation occurred, again, for the third time in three months. We’ve got as the United States of America to continue to do better.”
In June, Drinkwitz joined his players, coaching staff and several members of Mizzou’s athletics department in a unity walk through MU’s campus and to the county courthouse downtown, where the group took a knee for 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence to honor Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis officer held his knee on his throat for that same amount of time. More than 60 players then registered to vote.
Drinkwitz wants his team to stay actively engaged in issues outside the periphery of football.
“We've launched several things throughout the summer to continue to bring awareness and promote change in a positive way,” he said. “That's what we're looking to do. I don't know that there's going to be like a dramatic deal, but I support our football team in bringing awareness to a situation that's a serious issue. That's my job as a leader. That's our job with the platform we have we're going to represent Mizzou the right way. But we're also gonna bring awareness to the situation that needs to there needs to be conversations about change. You’ve got to have conversations and everybody's got to open their heart to have those conversations, me included. You got to open your heart and say, ‘What am I missing. What am I missing? What is going on here. So that's what we're gonna do.”
On the COVID-19 front, Drinkwitz confirmed that the team has two players currently in isolation with positive cases of the virus. Another three members of the team are in quarantine because they were exposed to players who tested positive. The team had another round of surveillance testing Wednesday, Drinkwitz said.
“We've had some contact tracing situations, mostly roommates when you have a COVID positive usually tend to be automatically contact traced,” he said.
(During Wednesday’s Zoom, Drinkwitz was told of reports that most of Louisiana State’s offensive line has been sidelined with the virus. LSU is Mizzou’s third opponent on Oct. 10. “Did that come out today?” he asked. “That’s good to know. Let me write that down.”)
“We're moving forward,” he continued. “Like I addressed yesterday I think it's going to be the next two weeks that we've talked to our team about this, it's really the next two weeks that’s going to tell the tape if we can continue to move forward in a positive way. We have not had an entire position group wiped out. I know we do a dadgum good job inside the building. These guys got to do a good job outside of the building.”
Drinkwitz has a punching bag at the entrance to the football field for every practice. He explained the symbolism on Wednesday. With so much news unfolding every day, it might be more valuable than ever.
“When we step across the white lines it's football,” he said. “That's what we tell our staff. You step across those light white lines … that's the whole punching bag: I'm in. When you punch that bag you're locked in for the day. You're clocked into what you're going to get done. That's the focus. We don't have cell phones. We don't have Twitter. We don't have anything but a clock, a white line, a football, some whistles and me yelling at people when they're not running. That’s about it. I have no idea what's going on in the world. I get off (the field) and Shawn (Davis) starts telling me things that blow my mind. You tell me that LSU doesn't have an offensive line. Can we play tomorrow?
“But other than that let's just say I just coach ball. Our coaches coach. Our players play. Man, it’s fun. God, we had fun today. We had a lot of fun today.”
