Mizzou's Drinkwitz open to playing both quarterbacks all season

COLUMBIA, Mo. - There were no major changes to Missouri’s depth coming out of Saturday’s loss to No. 2 Alabama as the Tigers prepare for Saturday’s game at No. 21 Tennessee. On Saturday, Shawn Robinson got the start at quarterback over Connor Bazelak, who played a series in the second and fourth quarters. There’s still an OR between their names on the new depth chart — and might be all season.

“I'm comfortable playing multiple (quarterbacks) meaningful snaps throughout the season,” Tigers coach Eliah Drinkwitz said Tuesday. “I don't think this is going to be a typical season like we've ever had before. You look at the news today with the Tennessee Titans and the Minnesota Vikings and the COVID stuff and Notre Dame’s had a ton (of cases). We just don't know. Miami-Dade County spiked. I just think we have enough data to think that we're (not) gonna be able to go through the entire season with one quarterback. Ultimately I think both guys played well both guys competed both guys gave us exactly what we expected them to give us and both guys will get reps moving forward.”