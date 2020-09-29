Mizzou's Drinkwitz open to playing both quarterbacks all season

COLUMBIA, Mo. - There were no major changes to Missouri’s depth coming out of Saturday’s loss to No. 2 Alabama as the Tigers prepare for Saturday’s game at No. 21 Tennessee. On Saturday, Shawn Robinson got the start at quarterback over Connor Bazelak, who played a series in the second and fourth quarters. There’s still an OR between their names on the new depth chart — and might be all season.
“I'm comfortable playing multiple (quarterbacks) meaningful snaps throughout the season,” Tigers coach Eliah Drinkwitz said Tuesday. “I don't think this is going to be a typical season like we've ever had before. You look at the news today with the Tennessee Titans and the Minnesota Vikings and the COVID stuff and Notre Dame’s had a ton (of cases). We just don't know. Miami-Dade County spiked. I just think we have enough data to think that we're (not) gonna be able to go through the entire season with one quarterback. Ultimately I think both guys played well both guys competed both guys gave us exactly what we expected them to give us and both guys will get reps moving forward.”
The Tigers (0-1) are 11 1/2-point underdogs for Saturday's 11 a.m. kickoff at Neyland Stadium, where they're 3-1 since joining the Southeastern Conference. SEC Network will televise the game with Dave Neal, DJ Shockley and Dawn Davenport on the broadcast. Tennessee (1-0) held off South Carolina 31-27 on the road Saturday.
Elsewhere in roster news …
• Senior weakside linebacker Aubrey Miller has decided to opt out for this season. Miller did not get any snaps at linebacker against Alabama and has mostly played on special teams during his injury-filled career. He had been third-string at the weakside position. That's now seven opt-outs for the season along with receivers CJay Boone and Maurice Massey, offensive linemen Thalen Robinson and Jack Buford, safety Chris Shearin and defensive tackle Chris Daniels.
• Starting cornerback Jarvis Ware is day to day with a knee injury that he suffered in the first half against Alabama.
• There’s a new OR on the depth chart at middle linebacker where Devin Nicholson, who started Saturday, is listed as a co-starter with Cameron Wilkins, whom we wrote Monday graded well for his 21 snaps off the bench.
• Trajan Jeffcoat has rejoined the depth chart at defensive end. (That’s technically the Buck/outside linebacker position). After getting a sack on Saturday he’s the backup to starter Tre Williams.
• With Shearin opting out for the season, Jalani Williams is now the backup safety at the free and boundary positions.
• The team had zero positive COVID-19 cases on Sunday and has since undergone another round of tests Tuesday. The team will be tested again Thursday, Drinkwitz said.
“We are in that gray area,” he said. “There's a four-day return to play protocol with some of our guys and depending on how these next two to three days and the results of that testing goes will determine who's available. We had zero positive tests on Sunday. We took a test again this morning and I'll get those results tomorrow. Then we take another test on Thursday and I'll have those results.”
Here’s a look at the updated depth chart:
OFFENSE
Quarterback
8 Connor Bazelak, 6-3 220 RFr. Dayton, Ohio (Archbishop Alter)
OR
3 Shawn Robinson, 6-2 220 RJr. DeSoto, Texas (DeSoto/TCU)
Running Back
34 Larry Rountree III***, 5-10 210 Sr. Raleigh, N.C. (Millbrook)
1 Tyler Badie** 5-9 200 Jr. Memphis, Tenn. (Briarcrest Christian)
28 Dawson Downing***, 6-0 220 RSr. Mission, Kan. (Bishop Miege)
4 Elijah Young, 5-9 190 Fr. Knoxville, Tenn. (South Doyle)
Wide Receiver
7 Damon Hazelton, 6-3 215 Gr. Baltimore, Md. (Franklin/Virginia Tech)
31 D’ionte Smith, 6-0 155 Jr. Kansas City, Mo. (Raytown/Coffeyville CC)
OR
13 Javian Hester, 6-3 190 Fr. Tulsa, Okla. (Booker T. Washington)
OR
18 Chance Luper 6-2 180 Fr. North Richlands Hills, Texas (Fort Worth Christian)
Wide Receiver
6 Keke Chism, 6-4 210 Gr. Daingerfield, Texas (Daingerfield/Angelo State)
86 Tauskie Dove*, 6-3 200 RSo. Denton, Texas (Ryan)
OR
2 Micah Wilson*** 6-3 205 RSr. Tulsa, Okla. (Lincoln Christian)
Slot Receiver
9 Jalen Knox**, 6-0 195 Jr. Mansfield, Texas (Timberview)
11 Barrett Banister**, 6-0 200 RJr. Fayettville, Ark. (Fayetteville)
OR
14 Dominic Gicinto**, 5-9 180 Jr. Raytown, Mo. (Raytown)
Tight End
82 Daniel Parker, Jr.**, 6-4 245 Jr. Kansas City, Mo. (Blue Springs)
OR
48 Niko Hea*, 6-5 250 So. St. Louis, Mo. (Christian Brothers)
OR
88 Logan Christopherson*, 6-6 255 RJr. Lemont, Ill. (Lemont, Ill.)
Left Tackle
51 Zeke Powell, 6-5 295 Jr. Georgiana, Ala. (Georgiana/Coffeyville CC)
OR
64 Bobby Lawrence*, 6-8 320 RSo. St. Joseph, Mo. (Central)
Left Guard
72 Xavier Delgado* 6-5 320 RSo. Glendale, Ariz. (Deer Valley)
70 Dylan Spencer, 6-4 300 Fr. Madison, Miss. (Madison Central)
OR
73 Mike Ruth, 6-7 320 RSo. Coppell, Texas (Coppell)
Center
55 Michael Maietti, 6-1 291 Gr. West Orange, N.J. (Don Bosco Prep/Rutgers)
69 Drake Heismeyer, 6-3 283 Fr. St. Charles, Mo. (Francis Howell)
Right Guard
59 Case Cook**, 6-5 300 RJr. Carrollton, Ga. (Carrollton)
54 Luke Griffin, 6-5 312 RFr. Chatsworth, Ga. (North Murray)
Right Tackle
79 Larry Borom**, 6-6 332 RJr. Detroit, Mich. (Brother Rice)
76 Javon Foster, 6-6 310 RSo. West Bloomfield, Mich. (West Bloomfield)
DEFENSE
Defensive End
0 Tre Williams***, 6-5 260 RSr. Columbia, Mo. (Rock Bridge)
18 Trajan Jeffcoat*, 6-3, 265, Columbia, S.C. (Irmo)
96 Cannon York, 6-3 235 RSo. Lebanon, Mo. (Lebanon)
Defensive Tackle
90 Markell Utsey***, 6-4 295 RSr. Little Rock, Ark. (Parkview)
6 Darius Robinson*, 6-6 295 So. Canton, Mich. (Canton)
Defensive Tackle
78 Kobie Whiteside***, 6-1 300 Sr. Houston, Texas (Alief Taylor)
97 Akial Byers***, 6-4 305 Sr. Fayetteville, Ark. (Fayetteville)
Defensive End
39 Chris Turner***, 6-4 270 Sr. Hammond, La. (Hammond)
OR
99 Isaiah McGuire*, 6-5 280 So. Tulsa, Okla. (Union)
Weakside Linebacker
32 Nick Bolton**, 6-0 232 Jr. Frisco, Texas (Lone Star)
33 Chad Bailey*, 6-0 230 RSo. Missouri City, Texas (Ridge Point)
Middle Linebacker
11 Devin Nicholson*, 6-3 230 So. Detroit, Mich. (Cass Tech)
OR
40 Cameron Wilkins*, 6-2 235 Jr. Del Valle, Texas (Del Valle)
25 Jamal Brooks***, 6-1 230 Sr. Bessemer City, Ala. (Bessemer City)
Cornerback
8 Jarvis Ware**, 6-1 190 Jr. Apopka, Fla. (Wekiva)
24 Ishmael Burdine, 6-1 190 RFr. Slidell, La. (Slidell)
Cornerback
2 Ennis Rakestraw, Jr., 6-0 170 Fr. Duncanville, Texas (Duncanville)
14 Adam Sparks***, 6-0 175 Sr. Baton Rouge, La. (Ducthtown)
Strong Safety
3 Martez Manuel*, 6-1 200 So. Columbia, Mo. (Rock Bridge)
7 Stacy Brown*, 6-2 212 So. Duncanville, Texas (Duncanville)
Free Safety
1 Joshuah Bledsoe***, 6-0 200 Sr. Houston, Texas (Dekaney)
4 Jalani Williams 6-2 195 RFr. St. Louis, Mo. (Parkway North)
Boundary Safety
9 Tyree Gillespie*** 6-0 210 Sr. Ocala, Fla. (Vanguard)
4 Jalani Williams 6-2 195 RFr. St. Louis, Mo. (Parkway North)
SPECIALISTS
Placekicker/Kickoff
92 Harrison Mevis, 6-0 220 Fr. Warsaw, Ind. (Warsaw Community)
90 Sean Koetting**, 6-3 230 RJr. Columbia, Mo. (Rock Bridge)
Holder
19 Grant McKinniss, 6-1 204 Gr. Findlay, Ohio (Findlay/Kentucky)
11 Barrett Banister**, 6-0 200 RJr. Fayettville, Ark. (Fayetteville)
Punter
19 Grant McKinniss, 6-1 204 Gr. Findlay, Ohio (Findlay/Kentucky)
90 Sean Koetting**, 6-3 230 RJr. Columbia, Mo. (Rock Bridge)
Snapper
49 Jake Hoffman*, 6-4 230 RSo. Kearney, Mo. (Kearney)
31 Drew Wise**, 6-2 240 RJr. Lawrence, Kan. (Free State)
Kick Returner
1 Tyler Badie**, 5-9 200 Jr. Memphis, Tenn. (Briarcrest Christian)
28 Dawson Downing***, 6-0 220 RSr. Mission, Kan. (Bishop Miege)
15 Kris Abrams-Draine, 5-11 179 Fr. Mobile, Ala. (Spanish Fort)
34 Larry Rountree III***, 5-10 210 Sr. Raleigh, N.C. (Millbrook)
Punt Returner
15 Kris Abrams-Draine, 5-11 179 Fr. Mobile, Ala. (Spanish Fort)
11 Barrett Banister**, 6-0 200 RJr. Fayettville, Ark. (Fayetteville)
8 Jarvis Ware**, 6-1 190 Jr. Apopka, Fla. (Wekiva)
