Mizzou's Drinkwitz says teams have one choice in age of NIL: 'Adapt or die'

“I mean, that's just the reality,” he said. “You can either stick your head in the sand or put your fingers in your ears and stomp around and throw a fit about it or you can adapt. And that's what we have to do. I think everybody has to adapt. Our administration has done a tremendous job of trying to adopt new ways for us to educate our athletes about NIL. … Our fan base is going to have to continue to embrace NIL and what that means for us to compete in this league. Recruiting throughout the Southeastern Conference, seeing different billboards along the side of the road makes you realize that we're going to have to do the same thing here as fans of our program and fans for our sport in order for us to compete at a high level.