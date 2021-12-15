Mizzou's Drinkwitz says teams have one choice in age of NIL: 'Adapt or die'

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Wednesday marked college football’s first national signing day in the age of name, image and likeness — a milestone not lost on Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz.
At his signing day news conference Wednesday, Drinkwitz hammered home his belief that fan support, NIL activity and recruiting success are all intertwined in the new universe of college sports.
That’s especially true, he said, when it comes to Mizzou’s renewed ability to land priority in-state targets. MU signed four players from the St. Louis metro area on Wednesday, four from the Kansas City metro area and two more from smaller Missouri towns. Five of those 10 players are rated four or five stars by at least one of the major recruiting outlets.
Mizzou’s recruiting success in St. Louis, Drinkwitz said, also hinges on fans and businesses in St. Louis. He made multiple references Wednesday to the 10 Fortune 500 companies around the state.
“It really just gives us an opportunity at the University of Missouri and for our fan base to show the city of St. Louis how we're going to embrace these elite players and why what we're saying is important,” he said. “We say it's important for these guys to play at home and the opportunities that they're going to have. So now as a fan base, as business leaders, as supporters, we have to come through with those things and make sure that these players know that playing at home is going to provide them with significant business benefits for their future in the game of football and outside of it.”
For the first time in more than 20 years, the Tigers averaged less than 50,000 fans for home games — not counting the 2020 season when Memorial Stadium was at a reduced capacity. MU’s average home attendance of 46,516 this season ranked 13th out of the 13 bowl-eligible teams in the SEC and 41st nationally. While Drinkwitz owned up to his role in MU’s struggles on the field, he holds fans accountable, too, especially in the age of name, image and likeness, where players can now earn endorsement deals and profit off their own merchandise sales.
After Wednesday’s press conference in Columbia, Drinkwitz and athletics director Desiree Reed-Francois flew to Kansas City for a recruiting reception. They were scheduled to attend a similar event in downtown St. Louis at The Midwestern, but bad weather kept them from flying across the state. MU assistant coaches were in attendance instead. There was a purpose behind the visits — and not to merely gush over the team’s new additions.
“I think it's a challenge for us to continue to build our brand,” he said. “We didn't sell out a game this year at Faurot Field. And I take that as a personal challenge to myself that I haven't done a great job of spreading the message or building the program the way that we need to. So hopefully by us recruiting at a higher level, continuing to put a better product on the field, they'll see what we're trying to pour into this program and maybe they'll match the intensity and match that ferocity that we're trying to have. Because the reality of it is the only way we're going to get to a championship level is for us to continue to have a championship fan base. I've got to do a better job of putting the championship product on the field.”
As for college football’s new paradigm in the world of NIL, coaches and university officials can’t directly arrange NIL agreements. But they can’t ignore them either.
“It's very much impacting the recruiting process,” Drinkwitz said. “It's very much discussed and talked about, not necessarily in inducements or anything like that or quid pro quo. But … you’ve got to educate (recruits) on what the opportunities could potentially be or what you're going to do to help somebody increase their personal brands and how are you going to educate them on what their opportunities of NIL could be and would be, should they choose the University of Missouri.”
“It's here to stay,” he added. “You're continually seeing things.”
Without mentioning the school’s name, Drinkwitz brought up new endorsement deals at the University of Texas, where a non-profit organization will reportedly pay the team’s offensive linemen $50,000 per year.
“And then all of a sudden that week, they were able to sign two five stars and a four star,” Drinkwitz said. “It is what it is. … I don't think that's what (the NIL rule) was supposed to be for. I don't think that's how it was meant to be, but in college football, we tend to find everyway around the rules.”
Borrowing a line from Brad Pitt’s portrayal of Billy Beane in “Moneyball,” Drinkwitz said teams’ only option is to “adapt or die.”
“I mean, that's just the reality,” he said. “You can either stick your head in the sand or put your fingers in your ears and stomp around and throw a fit about it or you can adapt. And that's what we have to do. I think everybody has to adapt. Our administration has done a tremendous job of trying to adopt new ways for us to educate our athletes about NIL. … Our fan base is going to have to continue to embrace NIL and what that means for us to compete in this league. Recruiting throughout the Southeastern Conference, seeing different billboards along the side of the road makes you realize that we're going to have to do the same thing here as fans of our program and fans for our sport in order for us to compete at a high level.
“But you got to adapt or die and you got to be willing to adjust to change. It’s the new face of college football. You can either embrace it or get left behind. I don't plan on getting left behind. I’ve got four young girls. I got a lot of coaching left to do. Not a lot of hair left but a lot of coaching left to do.”
HIGH ON SLUH’S THOMPSON
A season-ending knee injury cut short St. Louis U. High safety Isaac Thompson’s senior season, but Drinkwitz’s staff saw plenty from the four-star prospect to know what they’re getting.
“Injuries are an unfortunate part of the game,” Drinkwitz said. “He was playing pretty well his senior year playing both wide receiver and safety, but we were able to have him up this summer and do a private workout with him and coach (Steve) Wilks. So we were fully confident in his capabilities and what he's able to do. As a defensive back, he's obviously got good junior tape and sophomore tape. Now it's all about his focus on recovery and what he can do getting back. But there's no concerns about what he will be for us when he's full speed.”
ASSIST FROM MARTIN
Drinkwitz went out of his way to credit Mizzou basketball coach Cuonzo Martin for helping land five-star receiver Luther Burden. Martin had a relationship with Burden’s father, former SLU basketball player Luther Burden Jr., from their days in the grassroots basketball circuit. Also, Martin’s sister, Valencia Martin, is the principal at East St. Louis High. That relationship, Drinkwitz said, gave MU’s staff “unique insight.”
“That was really important when (the Burdens) would come up to make sure they got a chance to say hi to Coach,” Drinkwitz said. “Cuonzo’s got a great reputation in St. Louis and just a great person of character. Anytime he can vouch for myself or the University of Missouri it goes a long way for us and we probably wouldn't have been able to sign (Burden) if it wasn’t for him.”
TIGERS LAND WESOLAK
Edge rusher D.J. Wesolak chose Mizzou late Wednesday afternoon during a signing day ceremony in his hometown of Boonville, ending a long recruiting process that started with his home-state school out of the mix. Last spring, Wesolak, a four-star prospect by 247Sports.com, announced a list of 12 schools he was considering, with MU conspicuously not included. At the time he expressed some hesitancy about staff turnover.
Then the situation became more muddled. In May, Wesolak was charged in Cooper County with fourth-degree assault and first-degree harassment for an alleged incident involving a female that took place in March. Wesolak played in Boonville’s first several games this fall but sat out the rest of the season under MSHSAA rules regarding players facing criminal charges. In November, Cooper County’s prosecuting attorney released a statement saying all charges were dismissed on account of Wesolak’s age at the time of the incident (17) and his clean criminal history. The court ruling was made in consultation with the alleged victim, the statement said.
Wesolak visited LSU this past weekend and included Alabama and Georgia in his final choice, along with Oregon, Penn State and USC before picking up a black Mizzou cap at Wednesday’s ceremony.