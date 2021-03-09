Mizzou's Dru Smith, Tilmon earn All-SEC honors

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri senior guard Dru Smith is the program's first first-team All-Southeastern Conference player since Kassius Robertson in 2018. The SEC announced its league awards Tuesday as voted by the coaches. Smith, MU's team leader in points, assists, steals and 3-point shooting percentage heading into the postseason, also led the SEC in steals for the second straight season and was named to the All-SEC defensive team. He's the first Mizzou player to earn that last honor.
Missouri senior center Jeremiah Tilmon earned second-team All-SEC honors.
Smith leads Mizzou (15-8) with 14.1 points per game, 3.9 assists, 2.0 blocks while shooting a team-best 38.5% from 3-point range. Tilmon is having the best season of his career, averaging 12.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.4 blocks while leading the SEC in field goal percentage at 63.5. In SEC play, Smith ranks 13th in scoring with 14.8 points per game, third in assists (4.2), first in steals (2.1) and fourth in free-throw shooting (83.9). He was the league's only player named SEC player of the week three times this season.
Mizzou opens play in the SEC tournament at 6 p.m. Thursday against No. 10 seed Georgia at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
Alabama and Arkansas, the top two seeds at this week's SEC tournament in Nashville, swept the individual honors, with Alabama forward Herbert Jones winning both player of the year and defensive player of the year. Alabama's Nate Oats was voted coach of the year. Arkansas guards Moses Moody and J.D. Notae were named freshman of the year and sixth man of the year respectively.
First Team All-SEC
Herbert Jones, Alabama
John Petty Jr., Alabama
Moses Moody, Arkansas
Tre Mann, Florida
Cameron Thomas, LSU
Devontae Shuler, Ole Miss
Dru Smith, Missouri
Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt
Second Team All-SEC
Jaden Shackelford, Alabama
Colin Castleton, Florida
Sahvir Wheeler, Georgia
Javonte Smart, LSU
Trendon Watford, LSU
D.J. Stewart Jr., Mississippi State
Jeremiah Tilmon, Missouri
AJ Lawson, South Carolina
All-Freshman Team
Joshua Primo, Alabama
Moses Moody, Arkansas
Sharife Cooper, Auburn
KD Johnson, Georgia
Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky
Cameron Thomas, LSU
Keon Johnson, Tennessee
Jaden Springer, Tennessee
All-Defensive Team
Herbert Jones, Alabama
Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky
Abdul Ado, Mississippi State
Dru Smith, Missouri
Yves Pons, Tennessee
Individual honors
Coach of the Year: Nate Oats, Alabama
Player of the Year: Herbert Jones, Alabama
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Dylan Disu, Vanderbilt
Freshman of the Year: Moses Moody, Arkansas
Sixth Man of the Year: JD Notae, Arkansas
Defensive Player of the Year: Herbert Jones, Alabama