Mizzou's Dru Smith, Tilmon earn All-SEC honors
COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri senior guard Dru Smith is the program's first first-team All-Southeastern Conference player since Kassius Robertson in 2018. The SEC announced its league awards Tuesday as voted by the coaches. Smith, MU's team leader in points, assists, steals and 3-point shooting percentage heading into the postseason, also led the SEC in steals for the second straight season and was named to the All-SEC defensive team. He's the first Mizzou player to earn that last honor.

Missouri senior center Jeremiah Tilmon earned second-team All-SEC honors. 

Smith leads Mizzou (15-8) with 14.1 points per game, 3.9 assists, 2.0 blocks while shooting a team-best 38.5% from 3-point range. Tilmon is having the best season of his career, averaging 12.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.4 blocks while leading the SEC in field goal percentage at 63.5. In SEC play, Smith ranks 13th in scoring with 14.8 points per game, third in assists (4.2), first in steals (2.1) and fourth in free-throw shooting (83.9). He was the league's only player named SEC player of the week three times this season.

Mizzou opens play in the SEC tournament at 6 p.m. Thursday against No. 10 seed Georgia at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Alabama and Arkansas, the top two seeds at this week's SEC tournament in Nashville, swept the individual honors, with Alabama forward Herbert Jones winning both player of the year and defensive player of the year. Alabama's Nate Oats was voted coach of the year. Arkansas guards Moses Moody and J.D. Notae were named freshman of the year and sixth man of the year respectively.

First Team All-SEC 

Herbert Jones, Alabama

John Petty Jr., Alabama

Moses Moody, Arkansas

Tre Mann, Florida

Cameron Thomas, LSU

Devontae Shuler, Ole Miss

Dru Smith, Missouri

Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt

Second Team All-SEC

Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

Colin Castleton, Florida

Sahvir Wheeler, Georgia

Javonte Smart, LSU

Trendon Watford, LSU

D.J. Stewart Jr., Mississippi State

Jeremiah Tilmon, Missouri

AJ Lawson, South Carolina

All-Freshman Team

Joshua Primo, Alabama

Moses Moody, Arkansas

Sharife Cooper, Auburn

KD Johnson, Georgia

Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky

Cameron Thomas, LSU

Keon Johnson, Tennessee

Jaden Springer, Tennessee

All-Defensive Team

Herbert Jones, Alabama

Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky

Abdul Ado, Mississippi State

Dru Smith, Missouri

Yves Pons, Tennessee

Individual honors

Coach of the Year: Nate Oats, Alabama

Player of the Year: Herbert Jones, Alabama

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Dylan Disu, Vanderbilt

Freshman of the Year: Moses Moody, Arkansas

Sixth Man of the Year: JD Notae, Arkansas

Defensive Player of the Year: Herbert Jones, Alabama

