Mizzou's Dru Smith, Tilmon earn All-SEC honors

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri senior guard Dru Smith is the program's first first-team All-Southeastern Conference player since Kassius Robertson in 2018. The SEC announced its league awards Tuesday as voted by the coaches. Smith, MU's team leader in points, assists, steals and 3-point shooting percentage heading into the postseason, also led the SEC in steals for the second straight season and was named to the All-SEC defensive team. He's the first Mizzou player to earn that last honor.

Missouri senior center Jeremiah Tilmon earned second-team All-SEC honors.

Smith leads Mizzou (15-8) with 14.1 points per game, 3.9 assists, 2.0 blocks while shooting a team-best 38.5% from 3-point range. Tilmon is having the best season of his career, averaging 12.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.4 blocks while leading the SEC in field goal percentage at 63.5. In SEC play, Smith ranks 13th in scoring with 14.8 points per game, third in assists (4.2), first in steals (2.1) and fourth in free-throw shooting (83.9). He was the league's only player named SEC player of the week three times this season.

Mizzou opens play in the SEC tournament at 6 p.m. Thursday against No. 10 seed Georgia at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.