Mizzou's early surge, strong finish enough to beat No. 21 Oregon

Oregon’s matchup zone and three-quarter press were mere speed bumps for the Tigers off the opening tip. Mizzou made six straight shots as part of a 14-2 run in the early goings of the first half then ripped off a 13-0 run to take a 32-19 lead at the 8-minute timeout.

The Tigers dominated the boards for long stretches, feasted on Duck turnovers and followed the lead of Tilmon in the paint. The senior center connected on his first four shots, including a shot clock-beating jump hook in the middle of what became Mizzou’s 18-3 run. At one point the Tigers connected on nine of 11 shots during a seven-minute span, then 12 of 15 over 11 minutes as the lead grew to 17 points. Fourteen minutes into the game, Mark Smith had already scored 13 points — all on jumpers.

Eventually, a chill settled over the Mizzou shooters. The Tigers missed their final nine shots of the half, including a blown fast-break layup by Dru Smith and the easy follow-up by Parker Braun, and went scoreless for the half’s final 3 minutes, 32 seconds. The Ducks still couldn’t get within single digits with Mizzou leading 42-31 at halftime. The Tigers hoisted 21 3-pointers in the half, making just six. Players not named Mark Smith made just 3 of 16.