Mizzou's early surge, strong finish enough to beat No. 21 Oregon

A matchup with No. 21 Oregon arranged just 48 hours earlier proved to be the early-season test Cuonzo Martin wanted for his Missouri basketball team Wednesday night. With an early shooting surge and another midway through the second half, the Tigers held off the Ducks 83-75 at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
The victory marked Mizzou’s first over a ranked team away from home since the 2012 Braggin’ Rights Game against No. 10 Illinois in St. Louis. It was MU’s fifth overall win over a ranked team under Martin.
Foul trouble bothered the two Smiths in the Mizzou backcourt, but Xavier Pinson and Javon Pickett took turns carrying the Tigers out of their midgame malaise and combined to score 25 of MU’s first 27 points in the second half.
Pinson led the Tigers (2-0) with 22 points, 19 coming in the second half. Pickett added 13 points, while Mark Smith finished with 15, 13 of those in the first half. Jeremiah TIlmon and Dru Smith each scored 11 for the Tigers.
Oregon (0-1), trying to replace four starters off last year’s Pac-12 regular-season champions, struggled to find consistent scoring outside of forward Eugene Omoruyi (31 points) and guard Chris Duarte (22).
It was 10 years to the day since the Tigers blew a 20-point halftime lead to escape Eugene, Oregon, with a three-point victory over the Ducks. This year’s matchup nearly followed the same script. Mizzou (2-0) led by as many as 17, but the Ducks got no closer than five in the final minute.
Oregon’s matchup zone and three-quarter press were mere speed bumps for the Tigers off the opening tip. Mizzou made six straight shots as part of a 14-2 run in the early goings of the first half then ripped off a 13-0 run to take a 32-19 lead at the 8-minute timeout.
The Tigers dominated the boards for long stretches, feasted on Duck turnovers and followed the lead of Tilmon in the paint. The senior center connected on his first four shots, including a shot clock-beating jump hook in the middle of what became Mizzou’s 18-3 run. At one point the Tigers connected on nine of 11 shots during a seven-minute span, then 12 of 15 over 11 minutes as the lead grew to 17 points. Fourteen minutes into the game, Mark Smith had already scored 13 points — all on jumpers.
Eventually, a chill settled over the Mizzou shooters. The Tigers missed their final nine shots of the half, including a blown fast-break layup by Dru Smith and the easy follow-up by Parker Braun, and went scoreless for the half’s final 3 minutes, 32 seconds. The Ducks still couldn’t get within single digits with Mizzou leading 42-31 at halftime. The Tigers hoisted 21 3-pointers in the half, making just six. Players not named Mark Smith made just 3 of 16.
The drought lingered into the second half with six more missed shots as Oregon crept within five points of the lead. Bad became worse when Dru Smith picked up his third foul in the half’s fourth minute diving for a loose ball. Mark Smith’s third foul soon followed. Pinson brought the Tigers back to life, first drawing a charge on the defense end, then with a 3-pointer to snap MU’s streak of 16 missed shots.
Pinson stayed on the attack. He drained three free throws after getting fouled from the wing, then sliced and spun through the Ducks in the paint to push the lead to 15. By the 12-minute timeout the Tigers had regained control with Pinson and Pickett scoring their only points of the half.
Some shaky ball-handling got Oregon back within single digits midway through the half, just as Dru Smith headed back to the bench with his fourth foul. But Pickett stayed hot, scoring nine straight points through one stretch.
Next up, the Tigers head to Wichita State (1-0) on Sunday for another nonconference challenge on the road. The Shockers opened their season with an 85-80 win over Oral Roberts, the team Mizzou thumped by 27 points last week.
Missouri got a pregame surprise when Oregon announced that guard Will Richardson would miss the game — and the next six weeks — after undergoing thumb surgery earlier in the day. Richardson was Oregon’s projected starting point guard and last year led the Pac-12 in 3-point shooting at 46.7 percent.
