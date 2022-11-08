Mizzou's Eli Drinkwitz gets SEC feedback on Saturday's penalties, ready to move on

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri football team submitted questions to the Southeastern Conference about several costly penalties from Saturday’s loss to Kentucky to seek further analysis and feedback from the league office. To no surprise, Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz stopped short of sharing that feedback.

“I did receive a response from the SEC, and I'll tell you, the response says it's going to have no bearing on the outcome for this next game,” he said Tuesday. “So that's what I'm going with. That’s not really what the response was, but that’s what I’m telling you the response was. It doesn't change the outcome, so it's really not anything worth discussing in my opinion. It would only costs me money. It doesn't have any effect on this next game. It doesn't change the results.”

The Tigers (4-5, 2-4 SEC) play at No. 5 Tennessee (8-1, 4-1) on Saturday, an 11 a.m. CT kickoff on CBS. The Volunteers are 20.5-point favorites.

Under SEC bylaws school personnel are "absolutely prohibited” from publicly criticizing game officials. Per by the bylaw, “Comments on officiating are to be directed only to the Conference office. All reports or comments pertaining to officiating or game management responsibilities, or concerning student-athletes, coaches or officials, shall be directed only to the Conference office. Public comments related to officiating by officials, coaches or institutional personnel are prohibited.” Also, coaches are prohibited from referring to officiating matters on their radio or TV shows.

In 2020, the league fined Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin $25,000 for retweeting a message criticizing a call from the Rebels’ loss to Auburn — even though the SEC later came out and admitted the officials made a mistake on the play Kiffin criticized.

There were a handful of calls that clearly bothered Drinkwitz in Saturday’s 21-17 loss to Kentucky. The headliner was the roughing the kicker penalty in the closing minutes, when Mizzou’s Will Norris tackled Kentucky’s punter as he got off a kick only after chasing down a bad snap. Earlier in the game, a scuffle broke out along UK’s sideline involving a few Missouri players and far more Kentucky players and coaches. Only MU defensive lineman Josh Landry was flagged, a 15-yard personal foul for unsportsmanlike conduct. Drinkwitz discussed both plays after the loss.

One play he didn’t comment on until Tuesday was a third-and-1 run by Kentucky’s Chris Rodriguez Jr. that defensive end Isaiah McGuire appeared to stuff behind the line of scrimmage. Instead, Rodriguez was awarded the first down without an official measure. Four plays later Kentucky threw a touchdown pass to take a 14-3 lead early in the third quarter.

Why didn’t Drinkwitz challenge the spot? He said Tuesday he asked the officials about the spot at the time. Another one, too. When punter Jack Stonehouse dropped the snap earlier in the third quarter, he ran for the first-down marker but was ruled a yard short.

“So what happens on those things is you tell the official, ‘Hey I want to challenge that,’” Drinkwitz said, “They tell you they're looking at it. They don't have an angle, blah, blah blah. So they kind of give you the feedback that you can (challenge) the play, but it's going to be a wasted challenge because they're already looking at it. That's what happens. There's been a couple of times where I've used the challenge but it really was to give us a breather or timeout anyway or stop the clock. But there was not an angle that was definitive to say one way or the other.”