In this week's episode, Ben Frederickson and Dave Matter share their thoughts on Eli Drinkwitz's comments about NIL at SEC meetings that drew some criticism earlier this week. They also discuss the SEC's inability to reach a consensus on future football schedules, Mizzou's decision to fire baseball coach Steve Bieser and Kobe Brown's legacy as he stays in the NBA draft rather than return to college.
Eye on the Tigers
Headlines and breaking news from the Mizzou sports scene.
Dave Matter
Dave Matter is the Mizzou beat writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Followed notifications
Ben Frederickson
Ben Frederickson is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can follow him on Twitter (Ben_Fred), Instagram (benfredpd) and Facebook (BenFredPD).
Gary Hairlson
Gary Hairlson is the multimedia director for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
