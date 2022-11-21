Mizzou's Eli Drinkwitz on play-calling, transfer portal 'madhouse,' program's trajectory

COLUMBIA, Mo. — It’s a short week for the Missouri football team as it prepares for Friday’s regular-season finale against Arkansas in the Battle Line Rivalry game, but Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz spent more time than usual addressing a wide range of topics at his weekly news conference Monday.

Three major issues surfaced: the upcoming opening of the NCAA transfer portal, his recent offensive play-calling changes and the overall trajectory of Mizzou’s program as his third season winds down.

Here’s what he had to say on each topic:

• First, play-calling. Drinkwitz put quarterbacks coach Bush Hamdan in charge of play-calling starting with the Tennessee game two weeks ago, PowerMizzou.com first reported. Asked Monday about a recent report by On3.com that Hamdan had taken over as play-caller, Drinkwitz was skeptical of the story’s anonymous sourcing but acknowledged the process has evolved in recent weeks.

Drinkwitz had served as his own play-caller since arriving at Missouri but said earlier this season he would be open to handing those duties to an assistant next season.

“We have an offensive staff that puts everything together,” he said. “We go through all the situations and then whoever's dialing up the plays at that time … it’s a collective effort anyway. So I don't get caught up in too many sources and all that different stuff. But Bush has done a nice job taking the lead on some of it. But Marcus (Johnson) has done a nice job. Coach (Curtis) Luper’s done a nice job. Coach (Jacob) Peeler has done a really nice job with certain ideas here and there. So I think (the coverage is) a little bit overblown. But I appreciate Bush and his leadership, absolutely. I just honestly felt like (making a change to) provide a spark. Maybe that was something that would spark us.”

• Next, the portal. On Dec. 5, FBS players can officially enter the NCAA transfer portal and be contacted by other coaching staffs. FCS players were allowed to enter the portal Monday. For FBS transfers, the portal is open through Jan. 18. There’s a second window in the spring that allows players to transfer from May 1-15.

On his radio show last week, Drinkwitz said he believes other teams have already contacted Mizzou players about transferring, which is prohibited by NCAA rules.

“It’s gonna be a madhouse,” he said Monday. “I think the FCS portal today is opened up, and it's completely crazy. I don't think there's any reason that's going to be any different (with the FBS). Be careful what you wish for. … I want to try to be measured with some of the things I say, just because I think this stuff always gets put back on you.”

Then he discussed the transfer portal phenomenon in terms of bamboo, farming and the Greatest Generation. Drinkwitz’s father-in-law is a farmer. He noted that farmers "don't plant a seed and it grows the next day."

“You got to go through a spring. You got to go through rain. You got to go through mud. You got to go through heat,” he said. “And then something great comes in bursts through the ground. I think we're such an instant gratification era — including myself, I'm not putting this on anybody, it's the entire world we live in — that we're trying to skip the step of adversity and growth. And you're never going to be able to skip that in life. You're always going to face it, whether that's in your marriage, whether that's in your job, whether that's raising kids. I know what's happened. We want to as parents, as older people, we want to help the next generation not have to face some of the hardships that we faced. Man, the greatest generation in the world is the Greatest Generation because they faced the Great Depression. They faced World War II. They figured it out. And I just worry about … there's going to be players who leave our program. And I love them dearly. Maybe they're not excited about their role or they're frustrated because they don't feel like they're being utilized the right way. Sometimes you’ve got to keep growing. Sometimes the grass isn't always greener on the other side. And sometimes you’re just trading one set of problems for another.”

“That’s just for people that are not necessarily happy,” he added. “Then you're gonna have the other factor of people wanting to negotiate a better deal, because of NIL and all that other stuff.

“Nobody's prepared for this, because we've never faced it before. But you're going to have the issue of players going into the transfer portal, do they get to finish out and play in bowl games or do they not? Players declare for the NFL draft. And then you're going to have the fact that you got some players that are redshirting. And so your roster’s a little bit limited on who actually can play and can't play going into a bowl game.”

• Lastly, the program’s trajectory. Unless the Tigers beat Arkansas and then win a bowl game, they’ll go three straight seasons under Drinkwitz without a winning record. He’s 16-18 headed into Friday’s game. The program has made progress is several areas under his watch — except the win-loss record. Barry Odom, his predecessor, and now Arkansas' defensive coordinator, was also 16-18 through his first 34 games at Mizzou.

Drinkwitz, who received a contract extension and 50% raise starting next year, made an impassioned case Monday for the program’s growth.

“When you're talking about success, everybody believes success is linear,” he said. “It's always pointing up. I think you got to understand the trajectory of what you're trying to accomplish. Taking over this program, there was a lot of challenges when we first started with NCAA sanctions for two years and then COVID. Now dealing with the transfer portal and NIL, we're navigating all those things in the middle of probably the most uncertain time in college football history. I think the things that we have done well is we have been to back to back bowl games, which I think there's only two other coaches in school history that have done that (in their first two seasons). We've recruited at one of the highest levels that this program has ever seen. We've drawn fan attendance back to one of the highest levels that it's been since pre-2015. We built a brand new indoor facility and raised money at a high level. You're seeing progress on the defensive side of the ball, which had not been where we wanted it to be the previous season. And then offensively, we are not where we want to be as far as the amount of yards and points but we are dealing with a pretty young football team …when you're starting a redshirt freshman center (Connor Tollison). You’re starting a quarterback (Brady Cook) that hasn’t played a whole lot yet. Your best two offensive weapons are a true sophomore (Dominic Lovett) and true freshman (Luther Burden III). So the future to me is really bright. We're starting a true freshman right tackle (Armand Membou). We had a redshirt freshman make his first career touchdown catch at tight end (Ryan Hoerstkamp). So I think we're improving the talent. I think we're improving the way we go through the process. So I see a lot of growth. I see a lot of things to be excited about.

He also mentioned more "favorable scheduling" for future seasons that the administration has made possible, surely a reference to Mizzou moving next year's game at Memphis to St. Louis on a neutral field.

“Obviously we all want to have it to be straight up linear," Drinkwitz said. "But very rarely in my life has success looked like that. It's always been a process and building. There's days you stubbed your toe, it doesn't mean you just cut your toe off. You keep going and go back to work. That's frustrating for fans. And it's frustrating for people, but it's not frustrating for me when I see the vision of what we can accomplish and the vision of where we can go.”