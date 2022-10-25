Mizzou's Eli Drinkwitz on St. Louis school shooting: 'We cannot continue to live like this.'

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri football coach Eli Drinkwitz opened his weekly news conference Tuesday with an impassioned call for action in light of the school shooting Monday in St. Louis, where a 19-year-old former student shot and killed a current student and teacher at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.

Drinkwitz, who has four young daughters, did not offer specific solutions or venture into any political discourse but stressed the importance of protecting children at schools.

"I first want to start by expressing my thoughts and prayers to St. Louis and the St. Louis community and all those affected by the tragic events of yesterday," Drinkwitz said. "Just such a shame for us to continue to have to face these types of stories and issues. For me, it's not political at all. It's about protecting the future of our country. Our children, are our future. We cannot continue to live like this. We just can't.

"I talked to our staff and talk to my wife about it all the time. It's not about who's right. It's about what's right. We've got to figure out how we can protect our kids from walking into schools afraid. That should be the last thing on their mind when we're walking into a school to learn, to grow and mature and become our future.

"So I'm just asking for all of us instead of picking sides and picking and pointing out all the issues let's find solutions. Let's find real solutions."

Drinkwitz's Tigers (3-4, 1-3 SEC) play Saturday at South Carolina (5-2, 2-2) at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network. He said Mizzou plans to do something for Saturday's game to honor those who were impacted by Monday's shooting and will "continue to place St. Louis and our community in our thoughts and prayers."