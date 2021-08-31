Mizzou's first depth chart blends youth, experience

• Carlies will sit out the first half Saturday as part of his half-game suspension for a targeting penalty in the second half of last year’s season finale at Mississippi State. Williams will likely start in his place. “We appealed (the suspension) for COVID reasons and they didn't accept it,” Drinkwitz said. “I was pretty down about it. I figured with the transfer waiver they’d waive the targeting penalty, too, but I guess not.”

• Mizzou is going with veteran players across the line of scrimmage. The five listed starters across the O-line - counting White instead of Wood at RT - have been in college a combined 24 years, counting this current season.

• With so many “ors” on the depth chart, there are only fix clear-cut starters on defense: Jeffcoat, Byers, Alldredge, Nicholson, Rakestraw and Manuel. Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks said last week he expects to frequently substitute at cornerback. A similar approach is expected along the defensive line. Some might be surprised to see that the two Tulsa transfers didn't outright win one of the cornerback positions. But Drinkwitz reminded reporters that Rakestraw started all 10 games as a freshman last year. "He really took his game to the next level with the addition of some transfers," he said. "He does what we ask him to do and puts in the work."