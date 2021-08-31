Mizzou's first depth chart blends youth, experience

COLUMBIA, Mo. - It's game week for Mizzou, which means Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz has a depth chart to reveal, his first depth chart released since last season. MU opens Saturday against Central Michigan, a 3 p.m. kickoff at Memorial Stadium on SEC Network. Here's how the Tigers' first depth chart of the season looks. (An "or" indicates an even competition and either player could start.)
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Connor Bazelak, RsSo.
Brady Cook, RsFr.,
or
Tyler Macon, Fr.
Running back
Tyler Badie, Sr.
Elijah Young, So.
Tight end
Daniel Parker Jr., Sr.
or
Niko Hea, Jr.
Messiah Swinson, RsJr.
Z Receiver
Keke Chism, Gr.
Boo Smith, Sr.
X Receiver
Tauskie Dove, RsJr.
or
Dominic Lovett, Fr.
H Receiver
Chance Luper, RsFr.
or
Barrett Banister, Sr.
or
Mookie Cooper, RsFr.
Left tackle
Javon Foster, RsJr.
or
Zeke Powell, RsSr.
Left guard
Xavier Delgado, RsJr.
Luke Griffin, RsSo.
or
Connor Wood, RsJr.
Center
Michael Maietti, Gr.
Connor Tollison, Fr.
or
Drake Heismeyer, RsFr.
Right guard
Case Cook, Sr.
EJ Ndoma-Ogar, RsFr.
Right tackle
Hyrin White, RsJr.
or
Connor Wood, RsJr.
Bobby Lawrence, RsJr.
DEFENSE
Defensive end
Trajan Jeffcoat, RsJr.
Johnny Walker, RsFr.
or
Jatorian Hansford, Sr.
Defensive tackle
Kobie Whiteside, Gr.
or
Darius Robinson, Jr.
Nose tackle
Akial Byers, Gr.
Mekhi Wingo, Fr.
or
Realus George Jr., RsSo.
Defensive end
Isaiah McGuire, Jr.
or
Chris Turner, Gr.
Arden Walker, Fr.
Middle linebacker
Blaze Alldredge, Gr.
Chad Bailey, RsJr.
Weakside linebacker
Devin Nicholson, Jr.
Jamie Pettway, RsSo.
Cornerback
Ish Burdine, RsSo.
or
Akayleb Evans, RsSr.
Cornerback
Ennis Rakestraw, So.
Allie Green IV, Gr.
Nickelback
Kris Abrams-Draine, So.
or
Chris Shearin, RsSo.
Strong safety
Martez Manuel, Jr.
Shawn Robinson, RsSr.
Free safety
Jaylon Carlies, So.
or
Jalani Williams, RsSo.
Stacy Brown, Jr.
Specialists
Kicker
Harrison Mevis, So.
Sean Koetting, RsSr.
Holder
Grant McKinniss, Gr.
Sean Koetting, RsSr.
Punter
Grant McKinniss, Gr.
Sean Koetting, RsSr.
Snapper
Jake Hoffman, RsJr.
Daniel Hawthorne, So.
Kick returner
Elijah Young, So.
Kris Abrams-Draine, So.
Punt returner
Kris Abrams-Draine, So.
or
Boo Smith, Sr.
DEPTH CHART NOTES
• Cooper, the first-year transfer from Ohio State, is considered questionable for Saturday’s game with a lower leg injury he suffered early in preseason camp. Fellow slot receiver Ja’Mori Maclin (broken left forearm) has been ruled out. Going forward, Mizzou will release an NFL-style injury report every Thursday, listing players as questionable, doubtful or out. "For us," Drinkwitz said, "our policy is if you practice on Thursday, you get a chance to play. If you don't practice by Thursday, you're out."
• Carlies will sit out the first half Saturday as part of his half-game suspension for a targeting penalty in the second half of last year’s season finale at Mississippi State. Williams will likely start in his place. “We appealed (the suspension) for COVID reasons and they didn't accept it,” Drinkwitz said. “I was pretty down about it. I figured with the transfer waiver they’d waive the targeting penalty, too, but I guess not.”
• Mizzou is going with veteran players across the line of scrimmage. The five listed starters across the O-line - counting White instead of Wood at RT - have been in college a combined 24 years, counting this current season.
• With so many “ors” on the depth chart, there are only fix clear-cut starters on defense: Jeffcoat, Byers, Alldredge, Nicholson, Rakestraw and Manuel. Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks said last week he expects to frequently substitute at cornerback. A similar approach is expected along the defensive line. Some might be surprised to see that the two Tulsa transfers didn't outright win one of the cornerback positions. But Drinkwitz reminded reporters that Rakestraw started all 10 games as a freshman last year. "He really took his game to the next level with the addition of some transfers," he said. "He does what we ask him to do and puts in the work."
• Wyoming linebacker transfer Chuck Hicks has joined the program and will practice today, Drinkwitz said. Mizzou will have to win an appeal for Hicks to be eligible to play this season.
• Five true freshmen made the depth chart: Macon, Lovett, Tollison, Wingo and Walker. Tollison had worked out at tackle to begin camp but the staff clearly likes him at center, perhaps as his future home once Maietti’s eligibility expires.
• The depth chart doesn’t reveal a true No. 2 quarterback between Cook and Macon. That competition could last through the season.
• Eight players from St. Louis area high schools made the depth chart: Cook (Chaminade), Macon (East St. Louis), Hea (CBC), Lovett (East St. Louis), Cooper (Trinity Catholic/Pattonville), Heismeyer (Francis Howell), Wingo (De Smet) and Williams (Parkway North).
• A dozen scholarship players who are not true freshmen do not appear on the depth chart: running backs Dawson Downing and Simi Bakare, receivers Micah Wilson and JJ Hester, offensive linemen Mitchell Walters and Richard Taylor, defensive linemen Ben Key, Daniel Robledo and Cannon York, linebacker Will Norris, defensive backs Tyler Jones and Mason Pack.
Read all the coverage of the University of Missouri-Columbia football team as their season gets underway.
The second-youngest coach in the Power Five has won over fans and recruits alike with charisma and candor. But can he take Mizzou to new heights?