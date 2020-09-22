Mizzou's first depth chart reveals no decision on quarterback

Mizzou has released its first depth chart of the season, and as expected there’s an OR between the two quarterbacks, Connor Bazelak and Shawn Robinson. Tigers coach Eliah Drinkwitz has said for weeks he won’t name a starting quarterback in advance of Saturday’s game against No. 2 Alabama.
Asked Tuesday how much he’s considered playing multiple quarterbacks in a given game, Drinkwitz said, “A lot.”
Then asked if that’s something to expect for Saturday he said, “I can’t manage your expectations.”
In other words, wait and see Saturday. Here’s a look at the complete depth chart. An asterisk denotes letters earned:
OFFENSE
Quarterback
8 Connor Bazelak, 6-3 220 RFr. Dayton, Ohio (Archbishop Alter)
OR
3 Shawn Robinson, 6-2 220 RJr. DeSoto, Texas (DeSoto/TCU)
Running Back
34 Larry Rountree III***, 5-10 210 Sr. Raleigh, N.C. (Millbrook)
OR
1 Tyler Badie** 5-9 200 Jr. Memphis, Tenn. (Briarcrest Christian)
4 Elijah Young, 5-9 190 Fr. Knoxville, Tenn. (South Doyle)
OR
28 Dawson Downing***, 6-0 220 RSr. Mission, Kan. (Bishop Miege)
Wide Receiver
7 Damon Hazelton, 6-3 215 Gr. Baltimore, Md. (Franklin/Virginia Tech)
31 D’ionte Smith, 6-0 155 Jr. Kansas City, Mo. (Raytown/Coffeyville CC)
OR
13 Javian Hester, 6-3 190 Fr. Tulsa, Okla. (Booker T. Washington)
OR
18 Chance Luper 6-2 180 Fr. North Richlands Hills, Texas (Fort Worth Christian)
Wide Receiver
6 Keke Chism, 6-4 210 Gr. Daingerfield, Texas (Daingerfield/Angelo State)
86 Tauskie Dove*, 6-3 200 RSo. Denton, Texas (Ryan)
OR
2 Micah Wilson*** 6-3 205 RSr. Tulsa, Okla. (Lincoln Christian)
Slot Receiver
9 Jalen Knox**, 6-0 195 Jr. Mansfield, Texas (Timberview)
11 Barrett Banister**, 6-0 200 RJr. Fayettville, Ark. (Fayetteville)
OR
14 Dominic Gicinto**, 5-9 180 Jr. Raytown, Mo. (Raytown)
Tight End
82 Daniel Parker, Jr.**, 6-4 245 Jr. Kansas City, Mo. (Blue Springs)
OR
48 Niko Hea*, 6-5 250 So. St. Louis, Mo. (Christian Brothers)
OR
88 Logan Christopherson*, 6-6 255 RJr. Lemont, Ill. (Lemont, Ill.)
Left Tackle
51 Zeke Powell, 6-5 295 Jr. Georgiana, Ala. (Georgiana/Coffeyville CC)
OR
64 Bobby Lawrence*, 6-8 320 RSo. St. Joseph, Mo. (Central)
Left Guard
72 Xavier Delgado* 6-5 320 RSo. Glendale, Ariz. (Deer Valley)
70 Dylan Spencer, 6-4 300 Fr. Madison, Miss. (Madison Central)
OR
73 Mike Ruth, 6-7 320 RSo. Coppell, Texas (Coppell)
Center
55 Michael Maietti, 6-1 291 Gr. West Orange, N.J. (Don Bosco Prep/Rutgers)
69 Drake Heismeyer, 6-3 283 Fr. St. Charles, Mo. (Francis Howell)
Right Guard
59 Case Cook**, 6-5 300 RJr. Carrollton, Ga. (Carrollton)
54 Luke Griffin, 6-5 312 RFr. Chatsworth, Ga. (North Murray)
OR
66 Jack Buford, 6-4 310 RFr. St. Louis, Mo. (Lutheran North)
Right Tackle
79 Larry Borom**, 6-6 332 RJr. Detroit, Mich. (Brother Rice)
76 Javon Foster, 6-6 310 RSo. West Bloomfield, Mich. (West Bloomfield)
DEFENSE
Defensive End
0 Tre Williams***, 6-5 260 RSr. Columbia, Mo. (Rock Bridge)
96 Cannon York, 6-3 235 RSo. Lebanon, Mo. (Lebanon)
Defensive Tackle
90 Markell Utsey***, 6-4 295 RSr. Little Rock, Ark. (Parkview)
6 Darius Robinson*, 6-6 295 So. Canton, Mich. (Canton)
Defensive Tackle
78 Kobie Whiteside***, 6-1 300 Sr. Houston, Texas (Alief Taylor)
97 Akial Byers***, 6-4 305 Sr. Fayetteville, Ark. (Fayetteville)
Defensive End
39 Chris Turner***, 6-4 270 Sr. Hammond, La. (Hammond)
OR
99 Isaiah McGuire*, 6-5 280 So. Tulsa, Okla. (Union)
92 Z’Core Brooks 6-5 245 RFr. Dallas, Texas (Woodrow Wilson)
Weakside Linebacker
32 Nick Bolton**, 6-0 232 Jr. Frisco, Texas (Lone Star)
33 Chad Bailey*, 6-0 230 RSo. Missouri City, Texas (Ridge Point)
22 Aubrey Miller, Jr.**, 6-2 225 RJr. Memphis, Tenn. (Whitehaven)
Middle Linebacker
11 Devin Nicholson*, 6-3 230 So. Detroit, Mich. (Cass Tech)
40 Cameron Wilkins*, 6-2 235 Jr. Del Valle, Texas (Del Valle)
25 Jamal Brooks***, 6-1 230 Sr. Bessemer City, Ala. (Bessemer City)
Cornerback
8 Jarvis Ware**, 6-1 190 Jr. Apopka, Fla. (Wekiva)
24 Ishmael Burdine, 6-1 190 RFr. Slidell, La. (Slidell)
Cornerback
2 Ennis Rakestraw, Jr., 6-0 170 Fr. Duncanville, Texas (Duncanville)
14 Adam Sparks***, 6-0 175 Sr. Baton Rouge, La. (Dutchtown)
Strong Safety
3 Martez Manuel*, 6-1 200 So. Columbia, Mo. (Rock Bridge)
7 Stacy Brown*, 6-2 212 So. Duncanville, Texas (Duncanville)
Free Safety
1 Joshuah Bledsoe***, 6-0 200 Sr. Houston, Texas (Dekaney)
5 Chris Shearin*, 5-11 190 So. Suffolk, Va. (IMG Academy)
Boundary Safety
9 Tyree Gillespie*** 6-0 210 Sr. Ocala, Fla. (Vanguard)
4 Jalani Williams 6-2 195 RFr. St. Louis, Mo. (Parkway North)
SPECIALISTS
Placekicker/Kickoff
92 Harrison Mevis, 6-0 220 Fr. Warsaw, Ind. (Warsaw Community)
90 Sean Koetting**, 6-3 230 RJr. Columbia, Mo. (Rock Bridge)
Holder
19 Grant McKinniss, 6-1 204 Gr. Findlay, Ohio (Findlay/Kentucky)
11 Barrett Banister**, 6-0 200 RJr. Fayettville, Ark. (Fayetteville)
Punter
19 Grant McKinniss, 6-1 204 Gr. Findlay, Ohio (Findlay/Kentucky)
90 Sean Koetting**, 6-3 230 RJr. Columbia, Mo. (Rock Bridge)
Snapper
49 Jake Hoffman*, 6-4 230 RSo. Kearney, Mo. (Kearney)
31 Drew Wise**, 6-2 240 RJr. Lawrence, Kan. (Free State)
Kick Returner
1 Tyler Badie**, 5-9 200 Jr. Memphis, Tenn. (Briarcrest Christian)
28 Dawson Downing***, 6-0 220 RSr. Mission, Kan. (Bishop Miege)
15 Kris Abrams-Draine, 5-11 179 Fr. Mobile, Ala. (Spanish Fort)
34 Larry Rountree III***, 5-10 210 Sr. Raleigh, N.C. (Millbrook)
Punt Returner
15 Kris Abrams-Draine, 5-11 179 Fr. Mobile, Ala. (Spanish Fort)
11 Barrett Banister**, 6-0 200 RJr. Fayettville, Ark. (Fayetteville)
8 Jarvis Ware**, 6-1 190 Jr. Apopka, Fla. (Wekiva)
A few quick notes ….
• A handful of newcomers are listed as starters on offense and defense, including one freshman: four-star cornerback Rakestraw, the signing day surprise, who passed Sparks on the depth. Other newcomers listed as starters or in position to start include grad transfers Maietti, Hazelton, Chism, McKissic and Powell, the junior college transfer who joined the team this summer.
• At least 16 scholarship players are not listed on the depth who are also not injured, according to Drinkwitz’s Tuesday press conference: Here they are by position: quarterback Brady Cook … running back Simi Bakare … receivers Jay Maclin and CJay Boone … tight end Messiah Swinson … defensive linemen Ben Key, Montra Edwards, Johnny Walker Jr. and Trajan Jeffcoat … linebackers Gerald Nathan Jr., Jamie Pettway and Will Norris … defensive backs Chris Mills, JC Carlies, Tyler Jones and Aidan Harrison.
• Twelve of MU’s 15 scholarship offensive linemen are listed on the depth chart. The exceptions are injured (Hryin White and Mitchell Walters) or have decided to opt out this season (Thalen Robinson).
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.