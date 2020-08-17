Mizzou's first preseason practice one step in Drinkwitz's 'long-term' play

COLUMBIA, Mo. — One practice down and Missouri still has a quarterback competition.
That shouldn’t come as a surprise.
The Tigers held their first preseason practice Monday morning, a helmets-only workout, their first official camp practice under new coach Eliah Drinkwitz. The practice was closed to print reporters. Photographers and local TV stations were allowed to watch and take photos and video of the first 30 minutes.
After the two-hour practice, Drinkwitz said the Tigers focused on red-zone drills and didn’t have any turnovers.
“Our timing wasn't great,” he said during a Zoom video conference with reporters. "Obviously we were late on some throws, missed some throws. But that was to be anticipated. Some inaccurate throws, which caused us to not catch the ball, specifically in the red zone where you're gonna have people break in tight spaces, confined spaces. We got to have wideouts step up make a catch when the ball’s a little bit behind them. Quarterbacks are gonna have to move that ball from behind them in front. So we’ve got a lot of work to do. But that's the fun part, finding out what's wrong and going in there and fixing it.”
Asked about the depth chart, Drinkwitz joked that KOMU TV sports anchor Ben Arnet is his starting quarterback — and he’s in a close competition with backup Dave Matter. Translation: There’s no public depth chart, at least not after one day.
“I told the team, ‘You make the depth chart, I don't,’” he said. “I don't have any idea who's on it. I've only had three practices with anybody on this field. The depth chart is a group of collected guys at each position that could all play and earn that position. For us our core value No. 1 is always compete. And so they determine who's on the depth chart. They're going to determine who's the starters. Football is still a meritocracy. You get what you earn. I don't care if your parents write a letter to whoever. You’re going to get what you earn in life.”
That said, it’s easy to point out some players Drinkwitz will count on to help during the process of determining a quarterback, starting in the backfield with running backs Larry Rountree III and Tyler Badie. He also mentioned returning offensive linemen Case Cook and Larry Borom and tight end Daniel Parker Jr.
“I mean anybody who's got experience is going to have to really step up and show that for us until we get a quarterback that we can put in there and play with,” Drinkwitz said. “That obviously means our defense is going to have to continue to step up. We got a lot of returning starters over there and a defensive scheme that's still intact."
The Tigers have learned their first opponent — they open at home Sept. 26 against Alabama — but Drinkwitz made the point several times Monday that this season’s unconventional schedule and circumstances won’t accelerate the staff’s process of installing systems and building the program.
“You always start with foundation,” he said. “You got to lay the foundation one day at a time and you can't rush it. You can't worry about all the time that you lost (this spring and summer.) You just got to make do with the time that you do have, and you got to make sure that you do it right and go slow and put it in piece by piece.
“This is a long-term play for the Mizzou Tigers. I mean obviously we're gonna do everything we can to be as successful as we can this year, but this is a long-term play for me and for us and for our culture and for our team. We got to lay the foundation right. If you have a crack in it you got to tear the whole thing down and start over again.”
STADIUM SEATING UPDATE
Mizzou plans to allow fans into home games this year, but capacity at Memorial Stadium will "be no more than 25 percent," a university source confirmed Monday. The athletics department plans to formally announce stadium capacity plans later this week. Fans allowed into the stadium will be required to socially distance themselves from other fans. The stadium's capacity is 62,621, including seating in suites and general admission seating on the hill behind the north end zone. A quarter of that total is a little more than 16,600.
Mizzou athletics director Jim Sterk has said MU does not plan to sell single-game tickets this year. Tickets will be limited to season-ticket holders and students.
INJURY UPDATE
No new injuries to report from the first day of practice, though Drinkwitz said some unnamed players were held out of drills but indicated they weren’t serious injuries.
Drinkwitz declined to disclose any updates from the team’s latest round of testing for COVID-19. Last week he said the team had a positivity rate of less than 3 %.
“We were not above our positivity rate,” he said.
SEC SCHEDULE
Drinkwitz met with reporters about an hour before the SEC revealed MU’s Week 1 matchup with Alabama. Several reports surfaced last week that the SEC coaches got heated during a conference call with the league office while discussing the SEC’s method for adding two teams to everyone’s schedule. Asked about that phone call, Drinkwitz said, “You're trying to get me in trouble. I would just defer to the SEC. I would defer to the league to find out what the formula was or was not.”
“At this point it's sour grapes,” he added. “They're going to reveal who were playing, and that's who we're playing. It's not like any team you get was going to be a bad football team. I think the candidness of the conversation was just trying to make sure that everybody was understanding of exactly how the teams were divvied out. … Put it on the schedule Let's rock and roll.”
ROUNTREE LOCKED IN
Rountree did not spend much time deciding if he’d opt out for the 2020 season. A handful of players from across the country have already announced plans to sit out the 2020 season, some to focus on preparing for the 2021 NFL draft.
“I’ve got to play,” said Rountree, who begins his senior season sixth all-time at Mizzou in rushing yards. “I’m going to keep it real. I’m not a first rounder. My guy from Virginia Tech, Caleb Farley, we played together … and he opted out. But he’s a first-rounder.”
“I owe it to my teammates, my class to play and leave on a good note,” Rountree added. “I'm not trying to opt out. My mom said, ‘Regardless of whatever the circumstance is once you start something you’ve got to finish it.”
“Right now my mindset is I'm playing football,” he continued. “There's no one foot in, one foot out. … My mindset right now is we're playing until they say we can't play.”
Rountree is Mizzou’s representative on the SEC Leadership Council and through that panel he’s been engaged with SEC administration about its plans for the season.
“I feel like the SEC right now is doing a great job communicating to us as players to what they're doing, how's testing is going to go, how the season’s going to go,” Rountree said. “With COVID, I don't know what's going to happen from now to when they say we're going to play. But they're communicating that well with us and letting us know what things they want to do in order to keep our safety in their hands.”
PARKER GRATEFUL TO RETURN
Parker, who missed the team’s spring practices while recovering from multiple eye surgeries, said he woke up extra early Monday “thanking God for being able to allow me to attack the field one more time,” he said.
“Coming from a place where I thought I wasn't gonna be able to touch the field again … I can’t wait to do it again tomorrow.”
“The tight ends had a nice day,” Drinkwitz said. “We didn't ask them to do a whole lot other than their jobs on the inside-outside zone and catch a couple of routes. Daniel is full speed.”
TIGERS PUSH FOR MASKS
On the practice field, players are required to wear gaiters around their mouth and nose when they’re on the sideline or talking to teammates or coaches. Around campus and other parts of Columbia, players said they’ve seen a mix of people wearing masks and not wearing masks.
Parker had a simple message to his fellow students and the public: “I would say don't wear a mask because we want to play football. I will say wear a mask for your safety and other people's safety. That's really the point of wearing a mask.”
Columbia is still under a mask ordinance, while faculty, staff and students on MU’s campus are required to wear face coverings while in classes. MU announced Monday that all students, faculty and staff are required to notify the university if they receive a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.
Rountree hopes students on campus take the precautions as seriously as the players have taken them.
“Other people, if they catch the virus they won't miss two games,” he said. “When we talk to guys about being accountable, if you do go out, just wear a mask. It's not that hard. But I would say with people that are outside of the (team) building we have to be careful because at the end of the day, they’re not in the same predicament as us. If we catch it, then guess what, we give it to every single player.”
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.