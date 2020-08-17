Mizzou's first preseason practice one step in Drinkwitz's 'long-term' play

ROUNTREE LOCKED IN

Rountree did not spend much time deciding if he’d opt out for the 2020 season. A handful of players from across the country have already announced plans to sit out the 2020 season, some to focus on preparing for the 2021 NFL draft.

“I’ve got to play,” said Rountree, who begins his senior season sixth all-time at Mizzou in rushing yards. “I’m going to keep it real. I’m not a first rounder. My guy from Virginia Tech, Caleb Farley, we played together … and he opted out. But he’s a first-rounder.”

“I owe it to my teammates, my class to play and leave on a good note,” Rountree added. “I'm not trying to opt out. My mom said, ‘Regardless of whatever the circumstance is once you start something you’ve got to finish it.”

“Right now my mindset is I'm playing football,” he continued. “There's no one foot in, one foot out. … My mindset right now is we're playing until they say we can't play.”

Rountree is Mizzou’s representative on the SEC Leadership Council and through that panel he’s been engaged with SEC administration about its plans for the season.