Mizzou's game at LSU officially moved to Columbia for morning kickoff

It's official: Saturday's Missouri-Louisiana State football game will move from Baton Rouge to Columbia with an 11 a.m. start at Memorial Stadium. The Southeastern Conference formally announced the change in venue and kickoff time Wednesday morning as the Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Delta's landfall this weekend.
"Due to the pending impact of Hurricane Delta on Louisiana and the surrounding area, it is in the best interest for the safety of everyone involved to move the game to Columbia," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. "It was critical to relocate the game to an SEC campus where SEC COVID-19 management protocols are in place and readily applied. I appreciate the cooperation of the schools who are working closely to make the appropriate operational adjustments in order to prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes while accommodating this change in the schedule."
The game will mark No. 17 LSU's first visit to Columbia. The all-time series is split 1-1 with LSU winning the only conference matchup, a 42-7 victory in Baton Rouge in 2016.
ESPN was initially set to broadcast the game. It will now be seen on one of the ESPN platform channels, to be announced later this week. Florida-Texas A&M is slated for the 11 a.m. game on ESPN.
The game was not included in MU's original season ticket plan but Mizzou is providing donors and season ticket holders the priority opportunity to purchase their 2020 relocated seats for this game. Memorial Stadium will have the same limited capacity as the Sept. 26 game against Alabama, when attendance was 11,738. The MU student ticket policy will be the same as the Alabama game, when roughly 1,000 tickets were available.
"We have been working with the SEC and LSU since Monday when it became apparent that Hurricane Delta could disrupt this weekend's game, and made it known that we would be glad to host the game if it would help out LSU and the Baton Rouge community," MU athletics director Jim Sterk said. "While both Mizzou and LSU shared a common open date next month (Nov. 7), getting the game played on its scheduled date was important because of the week to week uncertainty surrounding potential COVID-19 disruptions down the road. Our thoughts during this difficult time are with all of those in Louisiana and throughout the Gulf region as they prepare for Hurricane Delta in the upcoming days."
To buy seats, Mizzou season ticket holders can go to their MyMizzou account, where their tickets have already been preloaded with an invoice available to claim their tickets. Tickets must be reserved by 2 p.m. Thursday as tickets will go on sale to the general public 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9. Any tickets not purchased by Thursday's deadline will be included in Friday's public sale.
Parking passes will also be loaded onto Mizzou ticket accounts after season ticket holders have purchased single-game tickets. Parking lots will open at 8:00 a.m. Tailgating is prohibited and all 2020 parking policies will remain in effect.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions and time constraints, season ticket holders must purchase the same number of seats that they have been allocated for this season.
Delta is expected to move over the southern Gulf of Mexico Wednesday afternoon and approach the northern Gulf Coast on Friday, the National Hurricane Center said in an updated advisory Wednesday. Friday through Saturday, Delta is expected to produce 4 to 8 inches of rain, the Hurricane Center said, with maximum totals of 12 inches across portions of the central Gulf Coast into portions of the Lower Mississippi Valley. The rainfall will lead to flash, urban and small stream flooding, along with minor river flooding, the advisory said.
Mizzou is 0-2 after opening the season with losses to No. 2 Alabama and No. 14 Tennessee. LSU (1-1), the defending national champions, lost its opener to Mississippi State then rebounded Saturday with a 41-7 victory at Vanderbilt. This marks the first time MU will play three straight ranked opponents in the regular season since 2013.
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.