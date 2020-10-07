Mizzou's game at LSU officially moved to Columbia for morning kickoff

It's official: Saturday's Missouri-Louisiana State football game will move from Baton Rouge to Columbia with an 11 a.m. start at Memorial Stadium. The Southeastern Conference formally announced the change in venue and kickoff time Wednesday morning as the Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Delta's landfall this weekend.

"Due to the pending impact of Hurricane Delta on Louisiana and the surrounding area, it is in the best interest for the safety of everyone involved to move the game to Columbia," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. "It was critical to relocate the game to an SEC campus where SEC COVID-19 management protocols are in place and readily applied. I appreciate the cooperation of the schools who are working closely to make the appropriate operational adjustments in order to prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes while accommodating this change in the schedule."

The game will mark No. 17 LSU's first visit to Columbia. The all-time series is split 1-1 with LSU winning the only conference matchup, a 42-7 victory in Baton Rouge in 2016.

ESPN was initially set to broadcast the game. It will now be seen on one of the ESPN platform channels, to be announced later this week. Florida-Texas A&M is slated for the 11 a.m. game on ESPN.