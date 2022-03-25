Mizzou's Gates lands first recruit in 6-10 transfer Mohamed Diarra

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Dennis Gates has landed his first recruit at Missouri.

Mohamed Diarra, a 6-foot-10 junior college prospect from Garden City Community College in Kansas, announced his verbal commitment to Mizzou on Friday. Recently named the Jayhawk Conference player of the year, Diarra averaged 17.8 points and 12.6 rebounds per game this past season while shooting 45.2% from the floor.

Diarra, originally from Paris, has also drawn interest from West Virginia, Maryland, Mississippi State, Georgetown, DePaul, New Mexico and Loyola Marymount among others.

He led the Jayhawk Conference free throws made (147) and ranked second in blocks (71) while posting 20 double-doubles. He also shot 30% from 3-point range.

Garden City coach Bill Morosco said Gates had been recruiting Diarra when he coached at Cleveland State, and Diarra was drawn to Gates' strong track record for developing junior college prospects.

"At 6-10 with elite agility, length and athleticism Mo is a very special prospect with an incredibly high ceiling," Morosco said in an email to the Post-Dispatch. "Defensively he can make an immediate impact with his ability to protect the rim as well as his mobility and versatility that can allow him switch and guard all five positions which is extremely rare for someone his size. Offensively, he is much more skilled that most 6-10 forwards. He is a strong ball-handler with great court vision with the ability and willingness to distribute the ball to his teammates. He has the ability to play as a point forward offensively. Mo is also a strong 3-point shooter who can stretch the floor and be dangerous in pick-and-pop situations. Lastly, his ball handling and athleticism make him very dangerous in the open floor and he can really thrive in an up-tempo game.

"Overall, I think he is an absolutely perfect fit for Coach Gates' style of play and track record with skilled, lengthy forwards and junior college prospects."

Diarra has three remaining years of eligibility and should bring some much needed-size and athleticism to Gates’ frontcourt, especially if freshman Trevon Brazile indeed transfers to another program. Brazile and senior guard Javon Pickett officially entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this week, though Gates has already started to re-recruit them back to Mizzou’s roster.

