Mizzou's Jeremiah Tilmon unavailable Saturday vs. Arkansas

Missouri won't have senior center Jeremiah Tilmon for Saturday's game against Arkansas, the team confirmed shortly before tipoff at Mizzou Arena. Tilmon, the team's third-leading scorer and top rebounder, is taking a leave of absence following a death in his family.

Tilmon is having the best season of his four-year career, averaging a career-best 12.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. In MU's last game against Arkansas, Tilmon scored a then-career high 25 points in last month's victory in Fayetteville.

With Tilmon unavailable, senior Mitchell Smith is making his first start of the season - and it comes against his home-state team.

