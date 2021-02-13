 Skip to main content
Mizzou's Jeremiah Tilmon unavailable Saturday vs. Arkansas
Missouri Arkansas Basketball

Missouri forward Jeremiah Tilmon (23) shoots a free throw against Arkansas . (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Missouri won't have senior center Jeremiah Tilmon for Saturday's game against Arkansas, the team confirmed shortly before tipoff at Mizzou Arena. Tilmon, the team's third-leading scorer and top rebounder, is taking a leave of absence following a death in his family.

Tilmon is having the best season of his four-year career, averaging a career-best 12.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. In MU's last game against Arkansas, Tilmon scored a then-career high 25 points in last month's victory in Fayetteville. 

With Tilmon unavailable, senior Mitchell Smith is making his first start of the season - and it comes against his home-state team. 

