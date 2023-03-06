The first wave of accolades have come in for Missouri senior forward Kobe Brown, who on Monday earned first-team All-Southeastern Conference honors by the league coaches. Brown was the only Mizzou player to receive any of the SEC's many postseason honors. He was also named the league's Scholar Athlete of the Year.

Brown is having a career season for the 23-win Tigers, averaging 15.9 points per game while shooting 45.3% from 3-point range. Brown also leads MU with 6.2 rebounds per game and ranks third with 2.5 assists.

Brown is the fifth Mizzou player voted first-team All-SEC by the league coaches, following Phil Pressey (2013), Jabari Brown (2014), Kassius Robertson (2018) and Dru Smith (2021).

Two choices split the vote for SEC coach of the year and neither was Mizzou's Dennis Gates, whose team earned the No. 4 seed in this week's SEC tournament after being picked 11th in the preseason SEC poll. Texas A&M's Buzz Williams and Vanderbilt's Jerry Stackhouse shared the coach of the year honor.

Alabama's Brandon Miller was voted both SEC player of the year and freshman of the year.

Also on Monday, Mizzou moved back into the The AP Top 25 at No. 25. The Tigers open play in the SEC tournament on Friday in the quarterfinals.

Here are the full SEC coaches' awards:

First Team

Brandon Miller, Alabama

Colin Castleton, Florida

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Tolu Smith, Mississippi State

Kobe Brown, Missouri

Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee

Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M

Liam Robbins, Vanderbilt

Second Team

Mark Sears, Alabama

Anthony Black, Arkansas

Ricky Council IV, Arkansas

Johni Broome, Auburn

Wendell Green Jr., Auburn

KJ Williams, LSU

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

Tyrece Radford, Texas A&M

All-Defensive Team

Charles Bediako, Alabama

Davonte Davis, Arkansas

Colin Castleton, Florida

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

Liam Robbins, Vanderbilt

All-Freshman Team

Jaden Bradley, Alabama

Noah Clowney, Alabama

Brandon Miller, Alabama

Anthony Black, Arkansas

Riley Kugel, Florida

Chris Livingston, Kentucky

Cason Wallace, Kentucky

Gregory “GG” Jackson II, South Carolina

Julian Phillips, Tennessee

Co-Coach of the Year: Buzz Williams, Texas A&M & Jerry Stackhouse, Vanderbilt

Player of the Year: Brandon Miller, Alabama

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Kobe Brown, Missouri

Freshman of the Year: Brandon Miller, Alabama

Co-Sixth-Man of the Year: Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama & Antonio Reeves, Kentucky

Defensive Player of the Year: Liam Robbins, Vanderbilt