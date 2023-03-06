The first wave of accolades have come in for Missouri senior forward Kobe Brown, who on Monday earned first-team All-Southeastern Conference honors by the league coaches. Brown was the only Mizzou player to receive any of the SEC's many postseason honors. He was also named the league's Scholar Athlete of the Year.
Brown is having a career season for the 23-win Tigers, averaging 15.9 points per game while shooting 45.3% from 3-point range. Brown also leads MU with 6.2 rebounds per game and ranks third with 2.5 assists.
Brown is the fifth Mizzou player voted first-team All-SEC by the league coaches, following Phil Pressey (2013), Jabari Brown (2014), Kassius Robertson (2018) and Dru Smith (2021).
Two choices split the vote for SEC coach of the year and neither was Mizzou's Dennis Gates, whose team earned the No. 4 seed in this week's SEC tournament after being picked 11th in the preseason SEC poll. Texas A&M's Buzz Williams and Vanderbilt's Jerry Stackhouse shared the coach of the year honor.
Alabama's Brandon Miller was voted both SEC player of the year and freshman of the year.
Also on Monday, Mizzou moved back into the The AP Top 25 at No. 25. The Tigers open play in the SEC tournament on Friday in the quarterfinals.
Here are the full SEC coaches' awards:
First Team
Brandon Miller, Alabama
Colin Castleton, Florida
Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
Tolu Smith, Mississippi State
Kobe Brown, Missouri
Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee
Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M
Liam Robbins, Vanderbilt
Second Team
Mark Sears, Alabama
Anthony Black, Arkansas
Ricky Council IV, Arkansas
Johni Broome, Auburn
Wendell Green Jr., Auburn
KJ Williams, LSU
Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
Tyrece Radford, Texas A&M
All-Defensive Team
Charles Bediako, Alabama
Davonte Davis, Arkansas
Colin Castleton, Florida
Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
Liam Robbins, Vanderbilt
All-Freshman Team
Jaden Bradley, Alabama
Noah Clowney, Alabama
Brandon Miller, Alabama
Anthony Black, Arkansas
Riley Kugel, Florida
Chris Livingston, Kentucky
Cason Wallace, Kentucky
Gregory “GG” Jackson II, South Carolina
Julian Phillips, Tennessee
Co-Coach of the Year: Buzz Williams, Texas A&M & Jerry Stackhouse, Vanderbilt
Player of the Year: Brandon Miller, Alabama
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Kobe Brown, Missouri
Freshman of the Year: Brandon Miller, Alabama
Co-Sixth-Man of the Year: Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama & Antonio Reeves, Kentucky
Defensive Player of the Year: Liam Robbins, Vanderbilt