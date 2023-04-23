COLUMBIA, Mo. - As expected, Missouri senior forward Kobe Brown has made himself available for this summer’s NBA draft but will retain his college eligibility if he decides to return for one more season at Mizzou. Brown announced his decision Sunday, nearly 12 hours before the NBA deadline for players to officially enter the draft.

“It’s crazy to think how much a kid from the ‘ville can move away and gain the love and support of so many," he posted on social media. "To all of my coaches, teammates and staff over the years, it wouldn’t have been as much fun without you all.

“Coach (Cuonzo Martin), you took a chance on me four years ago and I will forever be thankful. Coach (Dennis) Gates, you’ve made this year one to remember for a lifetime.

“CoMo and the entire state of Missouri have been so good to me over the years. You all have opened your arms to me and my family and instantly made this a new home. I can’t say thank you enough.

“With that being said, it has been a dream of mine to play in the NBA. I will be declaring for the draft while maintaining my last year of eligibility.”

The first-team All-Southeastern Conference forward is coming off his best college season, averaging 15.8 points per game while more than doubling his 3-point shooting percentage to 45.5%.

Brown, who turned 23 on Jan. 1, will be one of the oldest players in the NBA draft pool. Following next month’s NBA draft combine and G League Elite camp, both in Chicago, draft prospects with college eligibility have until May 31 to pull out of the draft if they plan to return to school. The draft is June 22.

ESPN’s latest mock draft has Brown going to San Antonio in the second round with the No. 43 overall pick. Mizzou’s preferred NIL collective, Every True Tiger Foundation, is expected to assemble a package for Brown to keep him in Columbia for another season if he’s not satisfied with his draft projection.

“He has to go through that process, and we won’t know until that Chicago combine that the feedback is where it should be for him to make a decision for him and his family,” Gates said earlier this month. “So I just give him space, give him peace but also give him counsel when he comes to me with questions about the process. Because this is his first time. This is my 20th year coaching.”

With 123 games played at Mizzou, Brown would shatter the team’s career record of 141 games (held by Marcus Denmon and Kim English) should he return next season and stay healthy all year. If Brown matches the 538 points he scored this past season, he’d finish No. 4 on Mizzou’s career list, albeit as the program’s first-ever five-year starter.

On Friday, Mizzou sophomore guard Kaleb Brown, Kobe’s younger brother, announced plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal. In two seasons at Mizzou, Kaleb appeared in 38 games but only 11 this past season, when he averaged less than eight minutes per appearance. He’s the third player from Mizzou’s 2022-23 roster to enter the portal, following forwards Mohamed Diarra and Ronnie DeGray III.

“I just want to say Thank You to Kaleb Brown for his contributions to our program & institution under my leadership!” Gates tweeted Saturday. “Once a MIZZOU Tiger, always a MIZZOU Tiger! We love you & I am here if you need me! May the portal be w/you!”

Gates has restocked his roster with three four-star high school prospects and four transfers for next season. The Tigers have already signed three transfer guards - Curt Lewis (John A. Logan College), John Tonje (Colorado State) and Tamar Bates (Indiana) - and landed a commitment from Iowa State transfer Caleb Grill. The staff continues to pursue two more high-profile transfer targets: Florida State forward Matthew Cleveland and Virginia center Kadin Shedrick, both of whom visited Mizzou last week. Cleveland, FSU's leading scorer and rebounder last season, has narrowed his final choice to Auburn, Miami and Missouri, On3Sports.com and Jon Rothnstein of CBS Sports reported.