COLUMBIA, Mo. — The status of Kobe Brown’s NBA draft decision is, essentially, the same as when he declared. If the Missouri star hears the right noises from the right people, his next step will likely be the pros.

The first-team All-Southeastern Conference selection announced April 23 via his Twitter account that he was declaring for the draft while also retaining his final year of college eligibility, which kicked off a wait-and-see period that by all indications will last until the May 31 deadline for draft prospects with college eligibility to pull out of the draft if they plan to return to school.

At a meet and greet Monday at the Kia of Columbia car dealership, where Brown was the guest of honor and signed autographs for the 50 or so MU fans in attendance, the forward shed some light on his upcoming decision — including what it would it take for him to return for a fifth year.

“Just if I’m not drafted or if I’m not somewhere in the position to where I’m guaranteed anything or something like that,” Brown said. “You know, I’m just playing it by ear and trying to see what it leads to. We’ll see, we’ll see.”

But Brown, who is 23 and one of the older players in the draft pool, said he is happy with what he has heard from the NBA, even if not at liberty to discuss the specifics.

“I’m hearing a lot of good things,” Brown said. “I’m not allowed to disclose it right now, but I’m hearing a lot of good things, so I’m happy with where I am and would just like to see what happens.”

One of the things he is not waiting to see, Brown maintains, is the dollar figure Mizzou’s name, image and likeness collective can rustle up in the coming weeks to entice him back to school. If he returns, he said that will not play into his decision.

“NIL is great, but I don’t really look at it for the money,” Brown said. … “If I came back, it would be just my love for Mizzou.”

Next up for Brown: Chicago and the NBA draft combine, which runs May 16-18, and the G League Elite camp. The draft is June 22.

Brown said he has been going through private workouts with a number of trainers, and will continue that work in Chicago for the most part.

“From here until then, it’s probably just training. I’ll be heading up to Chicago sometime this week, continue training,” Brown said. “I have to come back for an exam or two, but just training.”

The message hasn’t changed since Missouri’s season ended at the hands of No. 15-seeded Princeton in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on March 18, nor for the most part any of the times the draft came up in the months prior.

“We have to give him that time to access those results,” Gates said April 13. “Last year was different with Kobe because the undergraduate advisory committee results had them predicted as a not drafted player and it made his decision a lot quicker. Right now, if you look at mock drafts and different things like that, they have them in that second round range.

“Do I think Kobe Brown’s a first round draft pick? Absolutely. Absolutely,” Gates added. “But the council above doesn’t know the things that I know about him. And they are doing a lot of research on college athletes. And it's a ton. So I just hope he gets the feedback he needs to make the decision that's viable for him and his future.”

Mizzou teammates DeAndre Gholston, who also has declared for this year’s draft, Noah Carter, Nick Honor and Ben Sternberg were in attendance while Brown signed autographs for black-and-gold clad fans at the car dealership. Carter and Honor have both recently stated they will return for another season in Columbia.

Gates also recently supplemented his frontcourt, announcing the addition of 6-foot-8 Campbell transfer Jesus Carralero on Sunday. Other than that, the Tigers’ five portal acquisitions have all been guards: Tamar Bates (Indiana), John Tonje (Colorado State), Curt Lewis (John A. Logan) and Caleb Grill (Iowa State).

MU will also add 7-foot forward Jordan Butler and guards Anthony Robinson II and Trent Pierce as freshmen in the fall.