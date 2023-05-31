Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Kobe Brown’s college career is over.

Missouri’s All-Southeastern Conference forward and four-year starter has chosen to stay in the NBA draft rather than use his final year of college eligibility, CBS Sports first reported. Brown, who had a workout Wednesday with the Portland Trailblazers, was expected to formally announce his decision through his agency, Priority Sports. The deadline for players to pull out of the draft and return to college is 10:59 p.m. CT Wednesday.

Brown, who took part in the NBA draft combine earlier this month and had multiple workouts for NBA teams, could have elected to return to Mizzou or enter the NCAA transfer portal and spend his final season on another campus. Brown has one year of college eligibility as part of the NCAA's 2020 decision to grant an extra year to all athletes whose seasons were cut short during the pandemic.

Instead, Brown closes the door on his collegiate career as one of the most prolific Mizzou players this century. His 1,334 career points and 741 career rebounds both rank first among MU players in the program’s SEC era. He punctuated a solid MU career with his strongest season in 2022-23, flourishing under first-year coach Dennis Gates to become one of the SEC’s best offensive players and one of the country’s best all-around shooters.

Brown, 23, has been widely projected as a second-round selection in the June 22 draft over the last several months. ESPN’s latest mock draft has the Atlanta Hawks — coached by former Mizzou coach Quin Snyder — selecting Brown midway through the second round with the No. 46 overall pick. Brown had a workout with the Portland Trailblazers on Wednesday. The Blazers have two first-round picks (Nos. 3, 23) and one second-round pick at No. 43. Brown also had a workout with the Indiana Pacers at their team facility earlier this month. The Pacers have five picks in the draft at Nos. 7, 26, 29, 32 and 55.

Should a team select Brown, he'll become Mizzou's first NBA draft pick since Denver chose Michael Porter Jr. at No. 14 in the 2018 NBA draft. It's been more than a decade since a player who spent his entire college career at Mizzou was drafted: In 2012, guards Kim English (No. 44) and Marcus Denmon (No. 59), were drafted by Detroit and San Antonio, respectively.

Brown’s decision extinguished any lingering hope that he’d anchor Gates’ 2023-24 team as the rare fifth-year starter. Instead the Tigers will play with a nucleus of returning contributors to last season’s 25-win team along with five added transfers and three incoming freshmen

Kobe’s younger brother Kaleb, who rarely left the bench for MU this past season, entered the portal last month. Mizzou’s two other transfers have already chosen new programs: forwards Mohamed Diarra to North Carolina State and Ronnie DeGray III to Wichita State.