Mizzou's Luther Burden heads to locker room after opening game with punt return TD

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz resisted giving star freshman Luther Burden III the punt return job to start the season. He changed his mind this week. A minute into Saturday's game against Abilene Christian, with fans still funneling into Memorial Stadium, Burden was in the end zone.

ACU punted on its first possession, and like he did in high school, Burden caught the punt on the bounce and went untouched the rest of the way, cutting across the field behind a wall of blockers for a 78-yard touchdown on his first collegiate punt return.

It was Mizzou’s first punt return for a touchdown since Richaud Floyd’s against Southeast Missouri State in 2019.

Burden touched the ball a few times on offense and returned two more punts, but his day might have ended much sooner than planned. He landed awkwardly on the sideline at the end of a 22-yard punt return late in the first quarter then went directly to the injury tent on the sideline before heading to the locker room for further testing.

He emerged from the locker room with six minutes left in the second quarter but did not immediately enter the game. He was deep for a punt return late in the half and played on offense for the final series of the half.