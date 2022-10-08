Mizzou's Luther Burden leaves with injury vs. Florida football in third quarter

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — With 6:44 left in the third quarter at Florida, Mizzou wideout Luther Burden III went down in pain following a first-down catch, clutching his left ankle. The team's medical staff helped the freshman receiver to the sideline, where he entered the team's medical tent.

Burden had been playing with a sore ankle from an injury he suffered two weeks ago at Auburn. The catch was his fifth of the game, a career-high for the rookie. Burden, a St. Louis native who played at Cardinal Ritter and East St. Louis High, had 20 yards on the day when he left the game. The Tigers trailed Florida 17-10 when the drive started.