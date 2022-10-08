 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mizzou's Luther Burden leaves with injury vs. Florida football in third quarter

Abilene Christian Missouri Football

Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III, left, in action as Abilene Christian defensive back Patrick Jolly defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — With 6:44 left in the third quarter at Florida, Mizzou wideout Luther Burden III went down in pain following a first-down catch, clutching his left ankle. The team's medical staff helped the freshman receiver to the sideline, where he entered the team's medical tent.

Burden had been playing with a sore ankle from an injury he suffered two weeks ago at Auburn. The catch was his fifth of the game, a career-high for the rookie. Burden, a St. Louis native who played at Cardinal Ritter and East St. Louis High, had 20 yards on the day when he left the game. The Tigers trailed Florida 17-10 when the drive started. 

Mizzou is without senior receiver Barrett Banister, sidelined with an undisclosed injury.

