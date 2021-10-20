Mizzou's Maclin enters NCAA transfer portal

COLUMBIA, Mo. - One day after landing a commitment from a St. Louis wide receiver, Missouri has lost a receiver from St. Louis. Redshirt freshman Ja'Mori Maclin, a former three-star recruit from Kirkwood High, entered the NCAA transfer portal, he confirmed Wednesday.

Maclin, the younger cousin of former Mizzou All-American and current Kirkwood High coach Jeremy Maclin, appeared in five games for the Tigers over the last two seasons, playing 15 snaps with one catch for 5 yards.

"After long talks with my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal and find a new home," he posted on Twitter. "This was a tough decision but it is best for my future. I appreciate all of my teammates and staff for the relationships that we've built over the past 2 years. I will forever be grateful for the time I spent here."

Maclin also indicated that his decision was unrelated to Tuesday's commitment from five-star wideout Luther Burden, the nation's top-rated receiver from East St. Louis High.

"Me leaving has nothing to do with other players coming in," Maclin tweeted. "I love to compete!"