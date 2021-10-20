 Skip to main content
Mizzou's Maclin enters NCAA transfer portal
First Practice at Mizzou Football Spring Camp

Missouri receiver Jay Maclin reads the field during the first practice of spring camp on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Columbia. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

COLUMBIA, Mo. - One day after landing a commitment from a St. Louis wide receiver, Missouri has lost a receiver from St. Louis. Redshirt freshman Ja'Mori Maclin, a former three-star recruit from Kirkwood High, entered the NCAA transfer portal, he confirmed Wednesday.

Maclin, the younger cousin of former Mizzou All-American and current Kirkwood High coach Jeremy Maclin, appeared in five games for the Tigers over the last two seasons, playing 15 snaps with one catch for 5 yards. 

"After long talks with my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal and find a new home," he posted on Twitter. "This was a tough decision but it is best for my future. I appreciate all of my teammates and staff for the relationships that we've built over the past 2 years. I will forever be grateful for the time I spent here."

Maclin also indicated that his decision was unrelated to Tuesday's commitment from five-star wideout Luther Burden, the nation's top-rated receiver from East St. Louis High.

"Me leaving has nothing to do with other players coming in," Maclin tweeted. "I love to compete!"

Maclin was unavailable for further comment.

Heading into the season, Maclin was competing for a role at the slot receiver position but suffered a broken forearm in preseason camp. He missed the first five games then played sparingly, just three snaps, in the last two games. 

