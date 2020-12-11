Mizzou's Martin: Braggin' Rights must return to St. Louis

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Have no fear, St. Louis. The Braggin’ Rights Game will be coming back. To salvage their long-standing rivalry game, Missouri and Illinois agreed to move the game to one of their respective campuses this year — Mizzou will host at 7 p.m. Saturday — but Tigers coach Cuonzo Martin made it clear Friday he wants the game back at its home in St. Louis.
The Braggin’ Rights Game is under contract to be played at Enterprise Center through the 2023-24 season, where it’s been played every December since 1994. The two teams met every year but once at The Arena from 1980-1993 — there was no game in the 1982-83 season — but Saturday’s game marks the first time the annual showdown will be played outside of St. Louis since 1979.
Neither school was interested in playing at a neutral site during the pandemic and instead agreed to decide the host school with a coin flip. The Tigers (4-0) won and will play host to the No. 6 Illini (4-1) in front of an empty Mizzou Arena. The game will be televised on SEC Network Alternate.
Martin knows the atmosphere won’t be the same as usual on Norm Stewart Court, but he wants the game back at Enterprise.
“I think the game has to be played in St. Louis for a lot of reasons, just the town, the community,” he said Friday. “I think we have to be better when we continue playing the game in St. Louis at just creating that atmosphere where fans come in … on Thursday and Friday and you know there's a game coming on Saturday. We have to get back to that. Plus, it also generates income and good feelings around the holiday season in the St. Louis area.
“I think it's different, man. This time (of year) you always want joy. The only negative about this is somebody has to fall around the Christmas holiday. Somebody has to lose that game. But other than that, both states should be excited about it because it's exciting times and the holiday season. All those things matter. You’ve got two high-level teams that time of year. You don't get many games like that.”
Why SEC Network Alternate? Mizzou hoped the game would be featured on a more readily available channel among the Southeastern Conference’s broadcast partners, but with the college football season delayed several weeks, there are still regular-season games on the schedule — and football games are always preferred TV inventory over regular-season basketball games, especially early nonconference games. Other ABC/ESPN networks are showing football games during the prime-time window on Saturday: USC-UCLA on ABC; LSU vs. Florida on ESPN; Auburn-Mississippi State on SEC Network; and Baylor-Oklahoma State on ESPNU. ESPN2 is scheduled to broadcast UFC 256 preliminary matches at 7 p.m., followed by BYU-San Diego State in football.
The SEC Network Alternate is available on major carriers and available for SEC Network subscribers. It does not televise content 24 hours a day. SEC Network Alternate may or may not be adjacent to SEC Network in your channel guide. Saturday’s game will be available for streaming through the WatchESPN app.
