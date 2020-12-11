Mizzou's Martin: Braggin' Rights must return to St. Louis

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Have no fear, St. Louis. The Braggin’ Rights Game will be coming back. To salvage their long-standing rivalry game, Missouri and Illinois agreed to move the game to one of their respective campuses this year — Mizzou will host at 7 p.m. Saturday — but Tigers coach Cuonzo Martin made it clear Friday he wants the game back at its home in St. Louis.

The Braggin’ Rights Game is under contract to be played at Enterprise Center through the 2023-24 season, where it’s been played every December since 1994. The two teams met every year but once at The Arena from 1980-1993 — there was no game in the 1982-83 season — but Saturday’s game marks the first time the annual showdown will be played outside of St. Louis since 1979.

Neither school was interested in playing at a neutral site during the pandemic and instead agreed to decide the host school with a coin flip. The Tigers (4-0) won and will play host to the No. 6 Illini (4-1) in front of an empty Mizzou Arena. The game will be televised on SEC Network Alternate.

Martin knows the atmosphere won’t be the same as usual on Norm Stewart Court, but he wants the game back at Enterprise.